¡Viva La Revolución!

Readers would know that for the past 12 years of this column, I have talked about a global energy revolution, technologically-driven and three-dimensional. It involves shale deposits and the development of fracking; artificial intelligence driving massive oil and gas discoveries; and phenomenal growth of renewable energy accompanied by the increasing electrification of transportation. It all pushed energy prices down, making economic diversification in Trinidad and Tobago a more urgent imperative than ever before.
Renewable energy is the most significant aspect of the revolution since it gives humanity the best chance to save itself and the planet from environmental Armageddon. It will therefore endure. But this country’s economy has been kept stagnating in its over-dependence on oil and gas. For five of their seven years as prime minister and finance minister, respectively, neither Dr Keith Rowley nor Colm Imbert even mentioned the term “renewable energy” in their tons of verbiage in the Parliament or at Piggott’s Corner. It was only when it penetrated their crania that the country’s energy revenue was facing permanent depression with even Big Oil decreasing exploration, pushed by shareholders to protect the planet, that “renewables” and “diversification” began to appear in utterances of these two managing this nation for seven years.
But two developments made oil and gas prices rise again. First it was increased demand from the post-pandemic global economic recovery, unleashed by some $10.4 trillion of global stimulus. This was an interruption of the revolution which had seen energy majors reduce exploration investment as a result of “growing pressures” from investors and shareholders “to decarbonise”.
Indeed, Big Oil’s annual capital expenditure fell from $750 billion in 2014 to $350 billion in 2021. Chevron, BP, Shell Total and Exxon were all “selling away billions of dollars of oil and gas assets” raising the spectre of “stranded” fields. “The age of fossil-fuel abundance is dead,” announced The Economist. The significant supply shortage resulted in higher prices.
Then came Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, further exacerbating the situation. The price of oil now skyrocketed as sanctions were placed on Russian exports, including oil and gas. Energy supply further decreased, hurting households, industries and entire economies around the world, including Europe, energy-dependent on Moscow.
With the world now thirsty for oil, the environment for more exploration returned and with greater attractiveness for Big Oil, now experiencing stratospheric profits. Last month, Exxon, Chevron, Shell and Total posted a combined profit of $51 billion, following similar results for European majors. This will continue because while demand has recovered to near pre-pandemic levels, supply is unable to grow quickly enough, leaving a tight global market. US President Joe Biden complained last month that Exxon and others were making “more money than God” at a time when consumer fuel prices were surging to record levels.
But under Rowley and Imbert, anachronistic devotees of fossil fuels, Trinidad and Tobago cannot even capitalise on this oil and gas boom. They have not generated adequate exploration for seven wasted years. Worse, refinery profits have exploded globally, but because of their Petrotrin sin of shutting down the refinery, instead of earning tons of money, Trinidad and Tobago is spending billions to import petroleum products we once produced. Such monumental mismanagement! Still, even with our weak oil and gas production, Imbert was able to chirp about a surplus in his mid-year budget review. But as I have said before, present high prices will not endure. As exploration levels inevitably rise, increased supply will return sanity to the market.
I hope they also see, as experts predicted, that Putin’s invasion has accelerated the move away from fossil fuels. “Around the world, investment in renewable energy is surging,” reports The Economist; it will reach $2.4 trillion in 2022, says the International Energy Agency. The revolution is energised! Big Oil is moving here also. BP will be the largest shareholder in the world’s most ambitious green hydrogen project, the $36 billion AREH in Australia.
Nations are themselves accelerating, the UK with its Energy Security Strategy and Europe with RePowerEU, all “turbocharging” to get “almost all” electricity from renewables by 2035.
And now something seminal has happened in the United States. Last Sunday, the passage of President Joe Biden’s climate and healthcare bill, the Inflation Reduction Act, will produce the largest climate spending package in American history.
There will be tax credits for clean energy and electric vehicles, investment in clean technologies and compensation for communities hardest hit by fossil fuel pollution. US$370 billion will now be put towards powering the energy revolution in America. This “most consequential climate step in history” will reduce US emissions by 31-44 per cent, just six percentage points away from the UN Paris Accord target.
Most importantly, it has massive potential to galvanise international action. The world is daily witness to the devastation being wrought by global warming: massive floods and fires, fiercest storms and hurricanes and rising sea levels that will eventually inundate humanity. Now the world’s leading nation and largest economy has the moral authority and persuasive power to pull other countries along as it drives the global energy revolution to save the planet and human civilisation.
¡Viva La Revolución!
—Ralph Maraj