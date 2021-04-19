Volcanic ash now on disaster planning list

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley’s declaration that this country must now have contingency plans for the event of volcanic ash blowing our way and wreaking havoc within our economy, both of the strictly commercial type as well as in our agriculture, is a reality that we have to face.
We are well prepared for hurricanes and we are also aware of the problems related to our sustainable development and the issues relating to our marine environment, but the inflow of volcanic ash is equally, if not more destructive, than the passage of a hurricane.
Small-island development is not a simple matter. Deprived of adequate infrastructural development over a long period of colonialism, such countries after independence have had to bear the responsibility for getting things done to improve the lives of our people whose ability to pull themselves up by their own bootstraps is constrained by inadequate capital for such purposes.
A volcanic eruption is always a present concern in those islands where a volcano is located. But the forces of nature in the form of wind now make it obligatory for our country, which is in the flight path of the ash emitting from these eruptions, to recognise that economies and way of life can be severely disrupted by events originating in a neighbouring island.
Some years ago, Barbados sponsored an international conference on what was called SIDS (small island development states). It was a timely conference focusing on the development problems of states of small size.
The present issue of volcanic ash being rained down on a country is one such problem, where and when it happens. We may predict with some accuracy the ferocity of the wind and the length of time that a hurricane will breathe its fury on our country, but volcanic eruptions are more unpredictable and, as we have seen particularly in the last week, repeated downpours of ash within a 24-hour period may coincide with continuing activity in the volcano itself.
Hence the necessity for proper and detailed planning which should take into account the probability that economic activity may be more effectively struck down than in the event of a hurricane, since heating and cooling equipment located outdoors may be put out of action by being overlaid with ash.
It is an administrator’s nightmare that air conditioning equipment and solar energy can both be compromised by a downpour of volcanic ash.
Thus it may now be clear that we may have to reconsider the 100 per cent renewable energy policy. This ash invasion has placed a question mark over that policy and proves the validity of the expression that there is never an ill wind.
Our national food security also becomes a critical part of the contingency planning for volcanic ash inflows since most of our plantains come from St Vincent, where the plantations there are under tons of ash and reports suggest that no exports will be sent our way for some considerable time.
These are difficult days for the Caribbean and especially for our eastern Caribbean. Small populations already restrict the economies of scale available to larger countries.
But this latest event represents for this country a matter over which we have no control whatsoever, and for which, quite frankly, we were not in any form or fashion prepared.
Contingency planning for disaster caused by volcanic ash is now an absolute necessity for our country.
