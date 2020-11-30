Having won a second consecutive election, his 2020 glory days rumble to a close with Prime Minister Keith Rowley in unexpectedly embattled mode. Citizens, informed by the media images and reports from seaside locations, have been at least bemused and at most moved to scandal over occurrences under Rowley rule.
Shorelines far distant from the capital had become settings for moving dramatic climax, involving rough seas, open boats, and unsafely imperilled young children, and women. It made for theatre without heroes. Nobody checked for the pilots and mates who piloted the outboard motors back and forth, avoiding fatal passenger misadventures.
The episode summoned curiosity and attitude only about the villain(s) who devised and put the beach front gate-crashing project into motion. The Prime Minister drew upon classical reference no lesser than Shakespeare’s characterisation of assassin Brutus’ ingratitude to his boss, Julius Caesar. Brutus’ dagger stab, wrote the bard, “was the most unkindest cut of all”.
After all that T&T, under his leadership, had done for the wretched of the Venezuelan earth, its “nameless, faceless, people armed with innocent children” were being mustered against this country’s policy stance. The “illegal penetration of our borders” counts as “the unkindest cut of all”, said Dr Rowley.
It was all a set-up, he argued. He denounced a villain-in-chief in the person of OAS president Luis Almagro, a figure relatively little known in T&T. Dr Rowley charged Sr Almagro was acting on behalf of bigger names—US President Donald Trump and Elliot Abrams, State Department Special Representative for Venezuela.
Messrs Trump and Almagro, upfront authors of the “latest assault”, are on the way out of power. Is T&T lining up in expectation of more sympathy and support from the incoming Democrats under president-elect Joe Biden?
Rarely does a T&T Prime Minister strike out for or against big international names. He must be assumed to know who has our back, when he calls rhetorical shot against Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó and the United High Commissioner for Refugees.
“US, UN backlash after Rowley rants,” said a Newsday headline. The T&T leader’s outbursts were not passing unnoticed. “If we appear to be a ‘soft touch’, flexible border neighbour, in a jiffy we will be overrun by tens of thousands of Venezuelans and others,” he warned. His venting of such rhetoric could be headlined as “rants”, but this hardly restrained him.
Caricom brethren are yet to rise to the defence of its member located within small-boat distance of the Venezuelan coast. But this is the age of all kind of media liberation. Images reach far from T&T of small children wet and bedraggled, having survived sea-sickening hours in choppy waters, being led, under armed guard, into police station cells.
Such images inevitably transmit an insupportable depiction of T&T. Leaders here, obliged to mount some explicating defence, proffer what are held to be realities potentially befalling this country that are worse than those troubling images of helpless foreigners taking punishment here.
Not our fault: that sums up the official T&T response. Initially, National Security Minister Stuart Young, second only to Dr Rowley in rhetorical heavy hitting, claimed to know nothing about children and adults locked up in a police station for five days before being packed into a pirogue for a return trip to a forsaken homeland.
“I didn’t put anyone on a boat..…to leave wherever they came from,” said Mr Young. Claiming concern about “all children” everywhere, he suggested the possibility of mystery evildoers likely engaged in human trafficking. “But it doesn’t mean,” he said, “you can breach the laws of T&T. We should not fall into the trap of facilitating potential human trafficking.”
Venezuelans in that high-visibility boatload were destined to have a second take of big-media exposure after they were returned in the same adverse condition in which they had arrived. It gave Mr Young occasion to assert they had been “escorted” and not deported. Having reached as La Barra, the boat captain changed gear and headed back to T&T. Once again, for a second fraught experience, the children were put behind bars.
Meanwhile, sidebars were being argued before High Court judges unmoved by the out-of-court rhetoric. Justice Joan Charles didn’t think her ruling should be influenced by concern that less than heavy-handed treatment of migrants would “simply attract more”.
Repeatedly, Dr Rowley cited the 16,523 Venezuelans who had been officially registered to reside here in 2019. Proof, he advanced, that T&T had a big enough heart. But it should be recognised that T&T lacked the land space or economic capacity to accommodate the multi-millions of Venezuelans attracted by kind-heartedness here.
To judge from Express “The Big Question” responses, the prospect of welcoming more Venezuelan unfortunates enjoys no wide favour. Still, the headline characterisation of Dr Rowley’s defences as “rants”, and one letter writer’s dismissal of Mr Young’s outpourings as “cerebral diarrhoea” should qualify any recognition of the present as the big man’s glory days.