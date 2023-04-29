Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was the “initiator, convenor and host” of the recent regional symposium on crime in which Caricom leaders participated in Port of Spain. As I expected, and it came in his first public statement after the meeting, Rowley highlighted Caricom leaders pointing “to youth, crime and violence becoming a frightening problem in the Caribbean and worldwide”. Henceforth, expect the prime minister to keep saying: we are not the only ones affected, folks, it’s a Caribbean and worldwide problem, it’s not our fault. His usual abdicating and scapegoating.
I strongly suspect the reason he held that meeting is to be able to constantly cop out with this refrain: I’m waiting on Caricom, folks. Such uselessness as the leader of a nation in the jaws of disaster! Over 100 criminal gangs, over 1,000 gangsters, a murder rate heading for 4,000 slaughtered in eight years, this country now with the sixth highest crime rate in the world. On Friday, 64 schools emptied after receiving bomb threats. Anarchy threatens.
A besieged nation will not buy Rowley’s scapegoating. Certainly not the Penal woman whose husband and son were murdered last week, nor the Laventille mother whose brother was gunned down a day after the symposium while walking home from work in East Port of Spain, another brother killed two years ago. The Laventille lady said, “I feel really hopeless living in Trinidad right now. I feel afraid for my son growing up. Most boys whom I grew up with are dead now.” She is considering leaving Trinidad with her son. Will Rowley now tell her, don’t go darling, it’s not our fault, is a Caribbean and worldwide problem, we must wait on Caricom, sister?
An Express editorial found “scapegoats aplenty” at the conference. Leaders blamed everyone but themselves for spiralling crime: parents, judges, the criminal law system, youth, media, music, the Opposition, and the United States. “Not once did any politician admit to inept leadership, public-policy mistakes, shoddy legislation, wastage of limited public funds, under-investment in critical social services, pursuit of electioneering policies over good governance and any of the multitude of sins that politicians in office visit upon populations. Some of the scapegoating was so bewildering one was left to wonder who was running these countries.” Any wonder the Laventille lady expressed little faith Rowley’s grand discussion would yield any tangible results? The editorial warned: “If the symposium is to be more than a smokescreen for inaction, governments must accept their share of blame and step up to their responsibilities.”
Indeed. Didn’t Dr Rowley promise a “whole of government” approach to deal with rampant crime on becoming prime minister in 2015? Instead, we have had total uselessness for almost eight years! Useless national security ministers, useless committees and now this dubious Caricom symposium. Caricom?! Known non-implementer?! Check the implementation level over the last 20 years. Yet, when this nation continues “trembling in fear” from home invasions with “young men, armed and moving in packs, prepared to kill or be killed”; and when there are repeated calls for the “horrendous crime situation to be frontally addressed”, our great abdicator will say, we are waiting on Caricom, folks, while he walks away from media questioning on the situation.
Noteworthy proposals at the meeting inevitably came from Caricom’s outstanding PM Mia Mottley of Barbados, but these will take time and be impeded by the dismal implementation record. And while regional collaboration is necessary because of transnational dimensions in some crime, particularly trade in illegal guns and drugs, paramount is the indispensability of national action for effective law enforcement and to arrest the incubation of criminality among the young caused by our decaying society. Obviously recognising this, Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit sensibly said national governments must bring together all sectors of their populations—business, labour, academia, social, religious and cultural organisations—in the battle against crime.
And lo and behold, last week, T&T’s national security minister who claims developing “a crime plan” is not his responsibility, revealed he now has one from the police! It includes dismantling criminal gangs; seizing illegal firearms, eradicating drug blocks; and enhancing police intelligence. But what is new here?! Isn’t this normal policing? Shouldn’t they have been doing this all along?! Did the minister enquire or monitor, or is that also “not his responsibility”?
Meanwhile, that other outstanding prime minister, Jamaica’s Andrew Holness, has been effectively deploying the special combined efforts of his army and police in the battle. The Gleaner says, the Jamaican Constabulary and Defence forces are now conducting joint “surge operations” in certain communities, “to build on gains made in crime reduction”. And the Jamaican Police Commissioner recently reported that between March 2022 and March 2023, Jamaica had a 22-per cent decline in major crimes: murders down by 21 per cent; shootings, 13 per cent; rapes, 47 per cent; robberies, 32 per cent; and break-ins, 11 per cent. But in Trinidad and Tobago, spiralling crime is ever on the increase under abdicator, scapegoater Dr Keith Rowley. The Jamaican leader has been taking effective national action. He certainly has not been waiting on Caricom, folks.