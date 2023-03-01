There was an era when, notwithstanding nature or complexity, no serious issue could have been debated in Trinidad and Tobago without proactive involvement of our professional bodies.
Regrettably, in these troubling times, when their voices need to be heard more than ever, there has been deafening silence. One wonders whither have they vanished, or whether they are no longer committed to help mould opinion outside of their respective spheres or to be instrumental in maintaining equilibrium within the society.
Where are the voices of the professional associations representing our engineers, accountants, medical, legal, human resource and public relations practitioners, actuaries, licensed land and quantity surveyors, bankers, academia, architects, economists, etc?
In putting this concern into perspective, it is necessary to sample the environment that confronts the nations of the world and, having done so, determine whether our professional bodies are reneging or living up to expectations: adapting to the rapidly and dynamically changing scientific, socio-economic, political and cultural exigencies.
At the forefront are the bewildering changes in science and technology. An unrelenting information and communication revolution now mesmerises mankind. Artificial intelligence (AI) is aggressively displacing man’s usefulness. Civilisation is bombarded with warfare of devastating dimensions. Terrorism and suicide bombings rank side by side with intricately engineered, vulgarly expensive weapons of mass destruction at the cost of thousands of innocent lives, while revenge shootings and police brutality have become commonplace.
Peaceful neighbourhoods have degenerated into zones of hostility where gang warfare and reckless gunfire are like child’s play. The civilised and disciplined lifestyle, once cherished, is being systemically eroded: replaced by practices which relegate humanity to life in the jungle. Pupils and teachers no longer respect one another, family life is disintegrating and respect for authority is being trivialised.
Governments and governed are in perpetual conflict, religious leaders on their knees pleading to hold on to their flock, and employers and employees are warring against each other for the greater share. We have become so engrossed in self-esteem, self-centredness and making a living that we have almost forgotten how to enjoy life.
If, in the face of these existential extremes, our professional bodies are to maintain relevance, they must rise to the occasion: come to terms with the vagaries and respond to the trials and tribulations of an unstable, vicious and unpredictable world. It cannot be a case of business as usual.
Like business and labour organisations, professional bodies are numbered among our key corporate citizens. Literally, they are all like people: they express views and opinions; conceptualise, plan and implement ideas; are affected by whatever takes place in our communities; and display emotions like we all individually do. But they are more than just ordinary people. They are bigger, more resourceful, more experienced, intellectually endowed, influential and more powerful. Moreover, they have greater life expectancy.
By their very nature, professional bodies are the custodians of the ethical standards and codes of conduct and practice which govern the behaviour of multitudes. But the times demand much more. No longer can Trinidad and Tobago afford these rich and invaluable attributes being circumscribed by professional insularity.
Walls must be demolished and frontiers made borderless. Our professional organisations must return to making their presence felt in treating with the critical issues agonisingly stigmatising our nation: criminality, drug addiction, homelessness, vagrancy, juvenile delinquency, poverty, joblessness, the gap in educational achievements between our male and female students, corruption, immorality, the growing racial divide, deterioration in journalistic standards, etc.
Professional bodies must begin to scan the communities where real people live and, without whose day-to-day requirements, their professional practices, however highly regarded, are at risk. Those on whom we place least value may well have the most to teach.
They must become involved outside the box: ascertain where our society has gone wrong, what has led to our young people taking up arms against one another and terrorising communities—why are our young men not as ambitious as our young women; why does disorderly behaviour disrupt our classrooms; Government’s social relief programmes still in such high demand; poverty and deprivation still so rooted; prisoners and drug abusers not readily rehabilitated. What has become of the attributes which once made black so beautiful but has today flipped to perceiving black to look so ugly? Where are our universities in the midst of this complex, social, rebellious radicalism?
The time has come for our professional bodies to optimise their full potential in enriching and uplifting the lives of our citizens and in restoring our communities to sanctuaries of peace, love and harmony, with mutual regard and respect for all: become the nation’s standard bearers, determined to return Trinidad and Tobago to pride of place as the internationally respected exemplar of people dwelling together in peace, unity and prosperity. Is this asking too much?
—Author Roy Mitchell is a former special adviser and co-ordinator, National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).