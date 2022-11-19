Wake up, grow up

Heavy rains for over a week brought profound suffering recently. We had persons drowned, swept away by swollen rivers; people marooned in their flooded homes and communities; houses, roads, bridges and other infrastructure destroyed; communities cut off from access to food supplies, clean water, health services and other essentials; the threat of disease prevalent from stagnant, muddy water; and hundreds of farmers with hundreds of acres flooded, losing vast sums in crops destroyed. It was a national disaster.
As it unfolded, you could sense the state collapsing in this country. We better wake up, Trinidad and Tobago. And grow up! An Express editorial said “the best several elected representatives could manage was stand with frustrated and tearful residents in thigh-high floodwater and offer moral support to those risking their lives to save their possessions”. A picture of impotence, underscoring our failing state.
And the Prime Minister? During this national emergency, Rowley was Covid-quarantined, making a virtual appearance in Parliament to give routine, predictable answers in Prime Minister’s Question Time. On fully re-emerging, the best this man could offer in the aftermath of a national disaster that brought widespread suffering was a picture of himself posing with Sir Viv Richards during golf, and later analysing failing West Indies cricket on Facebook. Trademark inadequacy.
And Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi? Talking the usual emptiness. Shouldn’t this man have the decency to disappear until it is decided whether, as legal experts believe, he criminally misbehaved in public office as attorney general with that scandalous amnesty he signed with disgraced attorney Vincent Nelson? But Rowley and Al-Rawi are main protagonists in postponing local government elections, claiming they want reform, when observers say the administration is hiding from an electorate fed up of their phenomenal incompetence in local government and all other ministries.
The Express editorial reminds us that local government is “where people and Government meet at the community level” and must be “informed, responsive to needs, empathetic to people’s plight, demonstrating the capacity to solve problems”. But this administration is more show than substance. Didn’t Rowley, in his very first year as prime minister, embark theatrically on “national consultations” for local government reform? What happened after all the talk and theatre?
What “job done”, Prime Minister, as claimed in your recent self-serving assessment? We have had deepened dysfunctionality instead, starkly exposed in the recent flooding. And, after the 2016 “national consultations”, didn’t we have local government elections in 2018, with the Government promising a “new society”? Oh, the sickening emptiness of their fraudulent rhetoric! New society?! Behold this stale, decaying nation!
The bald fact is the Government is bereft of ideas how to advance local government reform. Always superficial, they have not thought it through. I have said there can be no meaningful local government reform without modernising the entire governance structure in Trinidad and Tobago. You cannot do it piecemeal. You cannot reform local government without parliamentary reform. If you try it, you spinning top in mud.
For, reform must mean greater devolution of power to the local government bodies to set their development agenda in consultation with their respective communities, and also generate some revenue, all within the national policies set by the central government. This means greater power, authority and resources for local government, as well as improved capability of councils and councillors to take development to every corner of the nation.
But to avoid duplication and confusion with parliamentary representatives, you must take your MPs and Parliament to a different level of representation. We must now empower Parliament with full supervisory capacity of Trinidad and Tobago. I maintain, this country is an unsupervised nation because the Parliament is missing in action. The Parliament, supposedly supreme, representing the people, is at present supine and largely impotent, the footstool of the Cabinet and its Prime Minister—a reincarnated colonial governor under our retarded Constitution and under whose leadership multitudinous mistakes have been made since Independence, squandering the country’s opportunities and resources and with little or no accountability.
In other words, if you want effective local government, you must conceptualise your entire governance structure anew. It means full-time parliamentarians, resourced and empowered to supervise this nation, including the Cabinet, leading to true separation of powers. Let the Prime Minister choose his Cabinet from the best talent outside the Parliament. Let MPs, as their primary responsibility, through offices and strengthened parliamentary committees, keep an eye on the Government and all its agencies, including the Cabinet and the Prime Minister’s office, to ensure transparency and accountability and to prevent the waste, mismanagement and corruption that continue to destroy this nation. This could foster more give and take across the Parliament’s floor and engender a spirit of collaboration across party lines, giving paramountcy to the people’s interests at all times, no matter which party is in power.
This is the way to make Parliament truly “the People’s House” and to also ensure effective local government. A new political culture could emerge. Then will that new society come.
Ready for that, Trinidad and Tobago? Wake up and grow up, my country! Or else.