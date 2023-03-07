Wanted: bold leadership and vision

Last week the Ministry of Education announced the winners of the 100 national scholarships. As has been the case for many years now, it was dominated by young women, with young men getting fewer than 30 per cent of the scholarships.
The situation was even more pronounced among the males in the Port of Spain schools, with only Queen’s Royal College winning scholarships, and Fatima and St Mary’s College both failing to get any.
There is no question that scholarships are not a true reflection of the performance of schools, and there are many other factors other than pure academic performance that help determine the quality of the education passed onto our young people. In other words, it’s not just about winning scholarships, but about developing scholarships.
We also have to ask ourselves what happens to these bright young people whom this country will pay to further their education, and those who benefit from GATE? What kind of country are we preparing for those who have invested their time and effort to qualify themselves in many areas, and how do we ensure they are able to transition from the position of the student to that of a leader? How do we ensure that for them, earning a degree is not about being able to regurgitate information, but taking it as the foundation to be built upon to help lead a country, desperate as it is, for a new and bold vision?
We continue to hear of the challenges of underemployment in T&T, and the Government, to its credit, was able to at least recognise it has to understand what the manpower needs of the country are, and has put out an ad for a consultant to look at and produce a manpower assessment of the country.
This is the first step in better aligning the country’s needs to its talent and education system. But what it does is establish where we are today, and what might be the requirements going forward. What it cannot do is provide the level of imagination, leadership, and foresight that could transform the economy of Trinidad and Tobago and the wider society so that the employment needs are significantly different from what we have today.
As a case in point. At present, there is no great need for significant skills in the tourism sector, in the back office work in the financial sector, or a huge need for programmers. That is only because we have so far failed to transform our economy away from oil and gas.
Our inability to transform the economy is a direct result of the failure of our leaders at all levels of the society, starting with the political directorate.
There is no doubt that we can cherry-pick policy initiatives that each government has taken post-Independence that would have made a meaningful difference in our lives. One can talk about the investment of the Eric Williams regime in the construction of schools and attempt to push people into secondary education, something the masses thought impossible under the colonial masters. But even then, we have come to recognise that the policy, while well-meaning and, to a large measure, successful, has not had the desired effect in terms of being transformative as a society.
The attempt by the George Chambers regime to stimulate the private sector has helped make T&T the leader in manufacturing in the region, but we have failed to move from the basic type of manufacturing to that of high-value products with innovation and research central to our production.
The NAR sought to improve fiscal and monetary discipline, which was quickly done away with once the economy entered another boom.
The first Patrick Manning regime and that of Basdeo Panday in many ways continued the fiscal discipline of the NAR regime, with the second Patrick Manning administration being responsible for the longest period of economic expansion based on the decision to export liquefied natural gas. Manning, unfortunately, thought the best way to ensure the country benefited from the wealth was through transfers and subsidies and, along with construction, overheated the economy, made housing out of the reach of the middle class, and the average citizen more dependent on the State for their sustenance.
The Persad-Bissessar administration continued Manning’s policy of transfers and subsidies, building on it in the face of record energy prices and doing nothing to transform the economy. As for the Rowley administration, they have all but sat on their hands, feeling the way to transform the economy is to blame everyone else for their woes, hoping for another boom and attacking anyone who dares to offer an alternative to their view of the country and the economy.
Trinidad and Tobago needs leadership who will think boldly and who has a vision for our country outside of moving from the boom-to-bust cycle.
I have said on many occasions that there has to be a coherent strategy that fixes the energy sector. The energy sector is not dead and has a lot still to offer to the country. We have to get exploration going in the deep water and on land. Heritage has to either explore its acreage and bring on stream its reserves, or quickly get in companies that can do it. We have to get the shallow-water bid round done and the exploration going. The discoveries already made must now move to the production column, including Calypso and Manatee. Therefore, the Minister of Everything must focus on the work at hand and not seem to name-drop Dr Rowley at every turn as if that adds to legitimacy. The legitimacy will come with the work and real achievement.
But the energy sector must not be the be-all and end-all of our economic strategies. We have to think boldly. We have to encourage our manufacturers to invest in R&D. We have to fund our universities in such a way that they can develop the products and services that will allow our small island state to punch above its weight. We must think of bold ways to increase productivity, end the gridlock of people coming to work in Port of Spain, and open up the country to allow people to live in communities that are away from the corridor but, due to the quality of the infrastructure and transportation network, it is possible to access efficiently and easily the opportunities of the cities.
These are not impossible to achieve. What it requires is a country confident in itself; a country whose leaders know that they are bright scholarship winners and those at university who want to live on an island where they can see a future; failing which, the brain train, the capital flight, the low or no growth in the economy will continue. So, too, will be the level of political discourse and leadership.
—Curtis Williams is managing editor of the Express.