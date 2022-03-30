Once again, citizens are called upon to prepare themselves for increases in the cost of living. Increased prices on major consumer items are already in effect.
Putin’s (Covid-20) invasion of Ukraine brings yet another disastrous effect to the cost of one of the most consumed items. The price of energy has sky-rocketed overnight. Now Covid-20 and the consequences of deprivation of approximately 25 per cent of one of the world’s most consumed products—the shortage of Russian and Ukraine grain is certainly going to increase the cost of our survival. What’s new? Poor people have been catching their a-- long before Jesus Christ fed the thousands with two fishes and five barley loaves.
Yet seven governments in and out of power continue to baffle us with ideas and solutions that hopefully will protect the poor and oppressed from a life of starvation and ultimately crime. Both Twirly and Twisty have been in government since Independence in 1962. Both parties have been beneficiaries of massive inflows from our energy resources. Both parties have been over-generous in their sometimes reckless and irresponsible distribution of the national cake. Creating and trying to maintain a standard of living characterised by freeness, dependency and nepotism; creating false and impossible expectations. The question is: will manna continue to fall from Heaven?
The major beneficiaries of this freeness and dependency “gih meh, gih meh” syndrome are the very citizens who are today’s most vocal critics, not the poor and the victims of the sometimes unproductive and over-generous political patronage.
No group can escape their responsibility for today’s indiscipline and unproductive society—be it business, the labour movement, The UWI, which is producing most of today’s leaders, or the media (past and present). They have all been beneficiaries of the political largesse.
Now the largest conglomerate in the country today is the litigation industry. The pre-action protocol factory. Not to ignore the private medical fraternity, with its well-orchestrated blood test lab factories and almost all of our service providers. Publicly proclaiming “poverty is hell”, yet privately extracting more than their fair share of income for the demanding services; as they anxiously await the Government’s intervention to protect the poor, while they continue to declare increased profitability. Generally, the name of the game is “rich man, poor man”! Who wants to be a poor man?
I listened attentively to the “Conversations” with the Hon Prime Minister on March 8. His startling revelations on our energy sector, (1) the alarming increase in the consumption of subsidised premium gasoline, (2) the drastic decline in gas and oil production, (3) the extravagant cost of fuel subsidies, (4) the cost of Desalcott water, etc. And the predictable economic problems that will likely occur when the subsidies are reduced or removed.
The PM correctly stated if the Government does not make the right decisions—unpopular as they will be—if we refuse to do the right thing ourselves, then our elected Government must, with or without the Opposition, which continues to behave as though their intention is to remain in Opposition for the unforeseeable future.
The national interest now demands some form of compromise which will require the highest standards of statesmanship, patriotism, accountability and adjustments to our social and economic planning agenda. Political compromise must be the number one priority to protect the very poor, oppressed and alleged starving citizens whom they publicly proclaim their interest in, and whose support they depend on to govern us.
After all, they are both guilty of inflicting this now burdensome freeness disease on the nation that we have all benefited from. These over-generous social packages from successive governments, from old-age grants, CDAP, fuel subsidies, sometimes over-generous incentives to the energy, manufacturing and other commercial sectors, etc, etc, must be reviewed/revised. Today’s opposition is tomorrow’s government. Like Max Senhouse—“they too will need the money!”
Compromise in the national interest will require a level of statesmanship and patriotism which is not unprecedented to us. It was achieved at the Marlborough House Independence Conference in May 1962 by Dr Williams and Dr Capildeo. Whatever its shortcomings, we have enjoyed 60 years of peace and prosperity. We are still one of the successful/exemplary countries that obtained Independence after the second World War.
The Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition—both graduates of The UWI, like Williams and Capildeo—both products of QRC, must now recognise that compromise is more valuable for the nation than confrontation. The Prime Minister, whatever the past, must take the initiative in changing the tempo from unproductive and unnecessary confrontation to compromise in the national interest. Like Williams and Capildeo, history will be on their side. Posterity will not be forgiving to them if they continue to take us down the road of unproductive confrontation that has befallen so many other post-war, pre-colonial, post-independent countries.
To quote China’s President Xi Jinping, “a review of human history shows that what keeps people apart are not mountains, rivers or oceans but lack of mutual understanding”.
As Gottfried Wilhelm once observed, only the sharing of the talents will light the lamp of wisdom.
—Ferdie Ferreira is a
founding member of the
People’s National Movement.