WASA battle lines

In a letter to the editor published in the Sunday Express on March 14, prolific contributer Lynette Joseph complains that “three trade union movements were seemingly allowed to take up full residence, not continue partial residence at WASA”.
She said labour contracts “went viral” during the period 2010 to 2015. She singled out the UNC, which was part of the government during this period. She said they will “allegedly refuse to admit” that this happened.
Ms Joseph’s innuendo, however, is a bastardisation of a carefully constructed agenda for the enhancement of 21st century employer-employee relations. It is based upon the forward-looking social dialogue agenda promoted by the International Labour Organisation.
At work in WASA as we speak, is the naked bulldozing of those arrangements by the current administration in its move to alter the edifice of management/labour relations at the utility. It is high-handed and it is unilateral, with workers and their representatives yet to be brought into the deliberations concerning the employer’s plans for an envisaged new WASA.
In its 16-page statement of complaint against the political administration’s current aggressions, the Public Services Association (PSA) speaks out on what it sees as the government’s “attack on union facilities”. It quotes from a declaration of the International Labour Organisation (C135 of 1971), from a Workers’ Representatives Convention: Such facilities in the undertaking shall be afforded to workers’ representatives as may be appropriate in order to enable them to carry out their functions promptly and efficiently.
As backup for the legitimacy of such relations as were being promoted in this arrangement, the PSA “position paper” cites what it considers “best practices,” adopted in Germany, in response to the government’s assaults on the status quo at WASA.
“The employer must bear all costs of the works council (employee representative) to the extent they are necessary for the performance of its duties. This includes providing the works council with offices, equipment and in larger organisations-even part-time or full-time staff. The law explicitly states that the employer must provide the works council with information and communication technology.”
A sub-clause from the 1971 convention makes the further point that account should be taken of the characteristics of the industrial relations system in a member country, “and the needs, size and capabilities of the undertaking concerned.’’
It is precisely upon the bed of such progressive arrangements as have been implemented at WASA that the workers’ representatives proclaim that “there has been no industrial disturbance of note for over 20 years” at WASA. Trampling upon it, however, the Minister of Public Utilities cluelessly, ill-advisedly and precipitously declares that “efficiency was sacrificed for political patronage and management accountability exchanged for industrial stability.”
The PSA represents some 3,000 monthly paid employees at WASA, and has taken the lead in this workers’ push-back against the government’s thus far one-sided approach to create a new public perception of the utility. “The government’s naked attempt to create difficulty for workers’ representatives to function in WASA is a backward, retrograde step falling far short of best practice and aims at using intimidatory tactics against employees/workers and engendering conflict in the work environment,” the Position Paper argues further.
It takes combative issue with what it asserts as a reference to reversion to an organisational structure dating back to 1999. It is being derided as an “absurdity of all absurdities”, representative of a level of evil which the government seeks now to perpetrate against the workers.
Among the developments illustrating this claim of aggravated absurdity, is an assertion that some employees have been working for more than 20 years in temporary positions created outside this 1999 structure which was approved by Cabinet. Others have retired after holding down such acting positions for up to 15 years in some cases. They are said to be still awaiting completion of the restructuring exercise, a precursor to proper adjustment of their pension entitlements. Others who have retired in similar circumstances must await the completion of these exercises in order to qualify for pensionable benefits.
“The state’s position is callous and wicked to the extreme and must be fought to the bitter end to ensure that workers receive their deferred benefits of pension and gratuity commensurate with positions they have worked in, during their working life.”
Such is the state of agitation into which large sections of WASA workers, and their representative bodies, have been flung into, with what they make of the government’s intentions, as deciphered from the latest manoeuvres.
Headwinds discernible on the horizon serve notice of a period of industrial warfare, provoked by official pronouncements thought to have belonged to an era now behind us.
Impossible and ill-advised are just two of the descriptors the position paper uses to reject any reversion to the discredited 1999 organisational structure. They call it “outdated and grossly inadequate” to meet current imperatives.
Battle lines have clearly been drawn here.
• Andy Johnson is
a veteran journalist