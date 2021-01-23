Wasting More Years

Last week I said political tribalism suffocates accountability and performance in a nation. Take our shambolic health sector. Always sure of the tribal vote, political administrations have not been driven to tackle the core problems.
For the past 50 years they concentrated mainly on visuals—hospitals and health centres—necessary but eventually dysfunctional because the profound change needed is largely ignored. That takes courage, skill and commitment, the lack of which hardly troubles the tribe.
At the opening of a hospital recently, we heard the superficial boast we have more health facilities per capita than any other country. But what is the reality in our public hospitals? Last week the Sunday Express explored the frightening situation at the Mt Hope hospital. In addition to a host of other problems, appointments are rescheduled ad infinitum. An elderly diabetic patient with two toes removed last year is yet to see a doctor for a follow-up examination; an epileptic mother paid a taxi $100 three times to take her adult son for a single appointment; another patient has been pushed back from July last year to September then to January 2021 and now to April 2021; “they can kill you!” says exasperated Lystra Wallace, who must now save her money to visit a private hospital. In 2017, columnist Paolo Kernahan recounted the harrowing experience of a relative, from “the torments of Accident and Emergency” to “the beast that is the hospital ward”.
And at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) the service “stinks”, says Dr Anand Chattergoon, highlighting the trauma of stroke victim, 92-year-old Kushmawati Girwar, who spent two days languishing on a trolley in the overcrowded Accident and Emergency (A&E) department, even unable to be cleaned because of no screens or privacy. “It is a nightmare for poor patients,” says Chattergoon.
Yet, every Christmas Day, the health minister dons a silly Santa hat and visits hospitals to kiss newborn babies and get his picture in the papers. At the Port of Spain General Hospital, things have been no different. At one time “sewage was leaking onto medical records and into doctors’ offices, labs, a kitchen area and places where patients must sit while awaiting attendance”. Last week, the Express concluded “the country’s public health service is in a state of national emergency”.
The Prime Minister was recently treated at a private hospital. “Diagnosed on Friday, he had surgery on Saturday and was back home by Sunday.” This efficiency points to the solution to our problem. I have repeatedly said we need to marry the private and public health sectors, as happens in several other nations through a national health insurance system to fund quality healthcare for all citizens. With variations, the basic principle is, through a single payer system, citizens contribute to this insurance through taxation, and the government, also possibly contributing from general revenue, would ensure quality healthcare is accessible to all citizens through public/ private sector engagement. The government does not need to build all the hospitals and provide all the equipment and personnel. We already have a thriving private health service with fully equipped, efficient private hospitals manned by doctors, nurses, technical and administrative staff. As in other countries, the state must now incorporate this private infrastructure to deliver the best possible healthcare for all our citizens, rich and poor, high and lowly.
France, with one of the world’s best systems, has a “fully-integrated network of public hospitals, private hospitals, doctors and other medical service providers”. It is a universal service, providing care for every citizen, financed by national health insurance into which the population makes compulsory payments. When the patient receives medical attention from private practitioners, 80 per cent of the cost is handled by the government. In Japan, patients are free to select physicians or facilities of their choice and medical fees are strictly regulated by the government to keep them affordable. And Canada, also highly rated, runs a state-wide health insurance programme where services are mostly free at the point of use and provided by private entities competing for opportunity for which the government pays. If, as a private entity, you don’t measure up, you are fined and lose your contract. Doctors are reimbursed by the government at a negotiated fee-for-service rate.
With this model, the government ensures quality care through policy, legislation and some infrastructure without being heavily involved in day-to-day operations as it has done in this country, bungling around disastrously for 60 years. This has been the fundamental flaw in health, staring us in the face for decades. I repeatedly told this to the last administration. But they wasted five precious years. And they are wasting more.