Watch them, IMF

In a “historic decision”, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved its largest allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) ever, US$650 billion, to bolster the global economy at this very challenging time.
All member countries will benefit. Trinidad and Tobago received US$644 million of SDRs to boost its foreign reserve assets “from an accounting perspective”.
I am reminded of my response to last year’s budget presentation. It was titled “It’s the reserves, stupid”, paraphrasing former US president Bill Clinton. My point was that the predictable regurgitations that constituted the Finance Minister’s presentation and the commentary that followed focused little, if at all, on the essentiality of always having adequate foreign reserves which have saved our economy from the devastating stewardship of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Finance Minister Colm Imbert.
In 2015, these two met US$10 billion in reserves which had been gathered in years of plenty. But structural changes in the oil and gas economy from a global energy revolution which they ignored, reduced prices permanently, decimating national revenue. We had an almost $20 billion drop in energy earnings in 2016. And because they failed to institute measures for replenishment through earnings, our foreign reserves dropped disastrously from US$10 billion in 2015 to below US$5 billion at present, notwithstanding their massive foreign borrowing of hundreds of millions which were added to the reserves. But in his Independence Day message, the Prime Minister termed such squander, “prudent management”! And his gullible digested it dutifully.
The truth is they have led us to the precipice, completely ignoring the development of new foreign revenue streams for the six wasted years of their tenure thus far. They borrowed wildly even before the pandemic and used US$6 billion of precious reserves, including from the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund, to essentially “maintain our lifestyle”. But on Independence Day, Rowley dared call on citizens to act with “responsibility” when he and his Finance Minister, with scandalous irresponsibility, ignored the critical issue of preserving the security that stems from an adequate level of foreign reserves. Such utter delinquency! We were sinking low, heading to run aground. For, as I have repeatedly said, “without foreign exchange we have neither economy nor society and would collapse into a failed state”. It therefore bears repeating, “It’s the reserves, stupid.”
We must therefore thank the IMF for the respite provided by additional SDRs. But what exactly are they? The Fund says SDRs are a way of supplementing countries’ foreign exchange reserves, making nations less reliant on more expensive external debt for building reserves. Nations could keep their SDRs as an asset “to bolster their reserves” which could be used as security for further borrowing. SDRs can also be converted into hard currencies, like US dollars, in an exchange with a willing partner country arranged through the IMF. SDRs then incur a concessional interest rate which is determined daily. Governments could use the cash received from borrowings or conversion to fund imports, service debts, and for domestic public investments or any kind of public spending. Oxfam International says, “Ideally, countries would use the added SDRs for public investments to improve the living conditions of their populations and reduce inequalities.”
How will Dr Rowley and Imbert use the additional SDRs? “Decisions should be prudent and well-informed,” says IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva. But if one is to judge by this Government’s approach, finances generated through SDRs will be squandered, falling into that dark hole of established allocations, transfers and subsidies, billions lost by waste, mismanagement and inefficiencies in the public service and State enterprises. And this will be added to the country’s foreign debt stock, which must be repaid in foreign currency using our very foreign reserves. So, no need for ministerial tweeting and chirping. Trinidad and Tobago remains trapped on the debt treadmill.
The real value of the additional SDRs is they provide another chance for investment in structural change of the economy. The Government should dedicate those funds mainly for economic diversification. The Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA) agrees the additional SDRs must “promote diversification and exports”. But before spending a cent, the administration should present its diversification plan, subjecting it to national scrutiny and possibly parliamentary approval. In the process, a national awareness of the essentiality of foreign exchange will also engender conservation of the precious commodity. We already spend almost US$1 billion annually in imports.
But this approach would require caring, commitment and conviction. It needs more than Independence Day regurgitation that the “national interest must be placed above partisan politics”. Wasn’t the misuse of reserves over the last six years driven more by political survival than the national welfare? Are Dr Rowley and Imbert capable of accepting that their scandalous neglect of economic diversification has been another colossal error? Not likely.
We must therefore turn to the IMF which wants “transparency and accountability” regarding the new SDRs. It is providing “a framework of best practices for fiscal governance, public financial management, and debt sustainability; and to ensure that countries do not postpone needed macroeconomic adjustment and reforms”.
A welcome oversight! Watch them, IMF.