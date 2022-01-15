Watching India

Ten years ago, geopolitical analyst Robert D Kaplan saw a new power rivalry taking shape between India and China, “Asia’s two behemoths in terms of territory, population and richness of civilisation”.
India has since emerged as one of the world’s leading economies. The IMF says it is the fifth largest in nominal GDP behind the US, China, Japan and Germany, and third behind China and the US in purchasing power parity. And it will be the fastest growing in 2022, says the World Bank. The IMF had projected India’s economy to grow by 12.5 per cent in the 2021-22 financial year (FY) ending March. Despite the pandemic, the country will still achieve 9.5 per cent projected growth, says the Fund. India’s nominal GDP is forecast to rise “from US$2.7 trillion in 2021 to US$8.4 trillion by 2030”, says IHS Markit Ltd, to make it the third largest economy in the world behind the US and China.
On the other hand, four months ago I warned of the “danger” to China as President Xi Jinping moves to bring the economy again under the heavy-handed control of the one-party state, as his model Mao did. I asked “where is Xi taking China after Deng Xiaoping turned the country away from Mao’s disastrous statism and placed it on the path that made it the second largest economy in the world, a path followed by Jinping’s predecessors Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao?”
Two months later, two of the world’s leading publications, the Financial Times and the Economist, also expressed strong concern, finding Jinping “sailing into an economic storm of his own making”. His campaign has already destroyed over US$2 trillion of wealth and slowed growth. Bill Conerly, in Forbes magazine, declared China’s “economic miracle is over”.
Worse, two weeks ago, in the Express, syndicated columnist Gwynne Dyer said, “for years Beijing has been cooking the books and overstating China’s economic growth rate”, that “behind a facade of lies its real growth rate has already been falling for at least half a decade”, and that “growth is destined to fall further”.
Meanwhile, India is moving with “policy support, including higher spending on infrastructure, rural development and health”. The dominant services sector now attracts significant foreign investment and generates export and large-scale employment. Manufacturing is also seeing high growth with a “Make in India” programme launched by PM Narendra Modi aimed at placing India as a global manufacturing hub and creating 100 million new jobs by 2022.
Very interestingly, India’s “rule-of-law, market-driven” economy is benefiting from Beijing’s authoritarian regulatory crackdown scaring global funds away from China, long the premier Asian destination for foreign investment. Last year, in the Indian start-ups sector, investment soared with 44 new companies raising a record US$39 billion. Steady foreign inflows fuelled an 18-month bull run in India’s stock markets. Investors included China tech moguls who suffered billions in losses following China’s clampdown.
Then there is the middle class, “the engine of modern economies” with the highest spending on goods and services. China’s massive middle class is now also under threat. Foreign Affairs magazine warns that with “college graduates finding it difficult to obtain desirable jobs in the coming years because of China’s anaemic economic performance, the Chinese middle class could start emigrating abroad in large numbers”. On the other hand, by 2030 nearly 80 per cent of Indian households will be middle-income, with 500 million consumers driving 75 per cent of consumer spending. India will then have the largest middle class population in the world, says the World Economic Forum, with more than one billion Internet users.
And India’s global diaspora of over 32 million have made their motherland the world’s largest recipient of remittances. In five years, averaging US$80 billion per year, India received over US$400 billion in remittances, significant contributions coming from the US and UK where Indians are “the highest earning ethnic demographic”. Remittances positively impact the Indian economy: “from financing trade deficits to alleviating poverty, enhancing saving and investments, and human capital formation”. Indian remittances will reach US$90 billion in 2022.
Demographic trends are also revealing. China’s population is growing at its slowest pace in decades, causing concern in this rapidly ageing country where one-third of the population will be over 60 by 2050. On the other hand, India will add nearly 273 million people by 2050, becoming the world’s most populous country by 2027 and till the end of the century.
India has a young population, with 50 per cent below the age of 24 providing “a demographic dividend”. In the coming decades, while the US, China and Europe, with greying populations, will see decreasing workforces impeding economic growth, India, “brimming with youthful energy”, will have “a large workforce for many decades, fuelling growth”. Small wonder The Globalist and others including Citigroup, speak of the possibility that “by 2050, India’s economy will have edged out not only the United States but also China, to take the top spot” with GDP in excess of US$85 trillion.
India still faces significant challenges but it is a country the world is watching.