Water: from Wrightson to Marvin

“Our mission of ‘water for all ’ is the assertion of a basic human right as enshrined in the constitution of Trinidad and Tobago—namely, the right of the individual to life... Providing water for all our people provides for equality and equal opportunity...”
—Ganga Singh, July 2000.
Our first Red House was set on fire because of a bitter quarrel over water. The event is commonly known as the Water Riots. Walsh Wrightson was the villain of the piece. As the Director of Public Works, he started building the eponymous road from the western end of London Street to the edge of the Woodbrook estate. Wrightson did this to connect a pumping station to pump sewage into the sea. The problems he faced still plague us today and now fall into the hands of Marvin Gonzales. The brave or unfortunate (take your pick) Marvin has significantly larger problems than what confronted Wrightson, an arrogant man.
Then, the rich Trinidadians used to let their pipes remain open, even when not in use. Calculating water rates by the supply pipe size favoured the wealthy householder with the large 2,000-gallon baths at the expense of the rest of the community. Popular opinion maintained that the problem was that there was not enough water.
In 1895, Wrightson proposed a comprehensive scheme to provide the extra water needed and simultaneously reduce waste by introducing water meters. Within seven years, there was no need to cut off the city’s water, and the water pressure had almost doubled.
Zealous Wrightson then began to cut off pipes that were wasting water! The citizens refused to believe there was a better water supply and feared rates would increase. Agitated, they blamed Wrightson for the state of affairs.
The Riot ensued. The Commission, set up to understand the causes of the Riot, noted that “an ignorant and incensed people who had been fed with falsehoods [about the Waterworks Bill] for a month” and had been further incited by the publication on the morning of the Riot of the deliberate falsehood that the acting Chief Justice considered the ticket (to witness the Legislative Council’s water debate) order to be illegal, for which they blamed the editor of the Mirror, Richard Mole.
The Government had neither explained itself nor countered the misinformation in pursuing their proposed changes. The Commission characterised this silence as “calculated to give colour to the view that the Government cared nought for public opinion”.
This tale teaches that water can be a politicised trigger and that those who benefit may also influence the media. Disinformation is not new in our land.
Clyde Weatherhead detailed the political minefield the Water and Sewerage Authority boards go through (Newsday, May 2019). Severn Trent, whose contract was issued days before the 1995 general election, collected $50 million for virtually no work.
When Severn Trent’s people left our shores, the changes made in WASA’s top management structure to accommodate them remained, and the astronomical salaries were entrenched.
Under the Panday administration, Ganga Singh brought us the Desalination plant, shrouded with allegations of illegal dealings with Mr Hafeez Karamath. The justification was that the Point Lisas Industrial Estate would get water from this plant, and WASA would serve the residential and commercial users. The rubric was “Water for All”. Promises that every household in the country would have received a pipe-borne water supply by the end of 2000 were made, and pipes were bought, but there was no water for all.
By 2011, Minister Emmanuel George, formerly the permanent secretary under Mr Singh, spoke of the importance of dualling the Caroni South Trunk Main—to avoid blowouts that negatively impacted South Trinidad and to support the times when the Desalination plant needed maintenance. He promised to increase the Caroni Arena plant’s capacity from 75 million to 100 million gallons daily. Meanwhile, the charges from the Desalination plant increased relentlessly. (Hansard, February 2012).
There was an unprecedented wave of pipe-laying activity throughout the country and, consequently, a record target of road rehabilitation work before year’s end. All in time for the November elections! Still no water for all!
The infamous Beetham Wastewater project couched in the assurance that we were achieving the “Water for All” goal. As Afra Raymond helpfully points out, this project was not part of the 2014 budget statement, nor did it follow the established rules. Nearly a billion dollars was wasted. If we were near the “Water for All” goal, Raymond asked what was the justification for the project. (afraraymond.net)
A $6.5 million payment was made to a politically connected figure close to the 2014 election date (Guardian, April 2021). Millions of dollars in pipes were wasted unnecessarily. (Guardian, November 2021.)
The WASA fish rotted from the head!
An acting CEO could defy his board’s instructions (Express, June 2022). Laying a two-kilometre pipe can take 18 months under management supervision.
Talk about pressure? Can this monster be tamed?
Illegal quarrying threatens the quality and quantum of water going to the Caroni-Arena dam. Ageing infrastructure. No new dams. Without meters to limit waste, we use 90 gallons per day compared to the international standard of 44, yet pay a quarter of the regional water rate.
Meanwhile, WASA pays the Desalination Company, which now services domestic customers, an ever-increasing rate on its 20-year contract. Trinidad is a paradise!
Will Marvin have sustained courage and smarts, or will he become like Wrightson?
—Noble Philip