Ways of the season

Happy austerity, said my friend waggishly. It was the night before Christmas Eve and he was responding to my previous column about preparing for the guava season ahead. Like me, he was not daunted by the challenge. “Hope springs eternal. Remarkably,” he wrote. It struck one of my chords and got me thinking about how we approach this season and the idea of a new year.
Optimism, hope, determination; all kinds of fortitude are needed to get us through these tough times.
A young man, around 30, had picked himself up from the comfort zone that was getting him nowhere. He uprooted himself and took the plunge to step out from this local environment. In less than a year, he turned his life around. I told him how proud I was of him and his response touched me. “Nothing in life is permanent. Thankfully,” he said.
Even as we acknowledge that things are different this season, I am struck by the variety of ways people respond.
A friend’s young son took charge of their house. Repairs, minor renovations—things that had been neglected because of the daily grind—suddenly appeared in his consciousness. He went to a hardware, bought material and tools and set to work with such care that his mother was pleasantly astonished. “You bought a level?” she asked incredulously when he returned. It ushered a spirit of renewal into the homestead and that same day everyone was cheerfully in the groove.
At another household, the anxiety every year is overwhelming for a young woman who charges herself with the wild responsibility of producing a million different dishes for Christmas lunch. I am staggered whenever I hear the menu. The range is so vast that I always ask how many people she is catering for. It leaves her drenched in exhaustion and very edgy on the day itself. But she feels it is necessary, and although she said she was cutting back this year, it sounded like it was turning out to be another grand groaning board.
Even for someone like me who enjoys cooking, I find that a large number of dishes tends to bring confusion to the palate. It might look festive, but our stomachs are not as big as our eyes, and by the time we load up a plate with a bit of everything, we’ve already sentenced ourselves to the discomfort of overeating. There is a difference between enjoying a meal and stuffing yourself into a stupor, isn’t there? It seems to me that a few well-made dishes are more satisfying because you can savour every morsel.
And that brings me back to the point I was making about how we lose that capacity to enjoy the simple pleasures because of our penchant for excess.
What is the ideal holiday menu? Is it a few special dishes, or a massive spread that bloats the eyes? I suppose it differs for everyone. For one friend, as long as there was black cake and sorrel, she was content.
An old friend shared her memory of how they stretched one roast chicken for the family of nine. “Each person had their favourite piece, so my father’s drumstick was set aside whether he was at the table or not. And that’s how it went. To this day I love a wing. Everybody else had their favourite piece and that way the chicken served us all,” she wrote.
A reader who lives abroad, and who always has wonderful stories, sent me a lovely account of her early days. Here is a part.
“Every year I remember all the Christmastime brouhaha when I lived in Trinidad. The standouts were the early preparations in our small plot of land, planting the corn, pigeon peas, sorrel, etc. harvesting, seeds removals, drying, and [there was] fattening the animals, and the eve of d-day, all the rich smells, indoors and outdoors. We ate only from the land for all my years living there, and I did not understand why our food tasted so differently from the few people from whom we were allowed to eat. I thought we were so poor as they were buying everything, and I was labouring day and night 365 days yearly after school. That built my determination to pass Common Entrance and GCE, and some A-level study before emigrating.
“The corn pastelles are etched in my brain and salivary glands. After hydrating the dried corn, I was assigned to grate dozens on a massive hand-crafted grater that always devoured some of my finger. This was the base to fill with the usual meats and spices, wrapped in singed banana leaves, and cooked in a cast iron pot over a coal pot. Nowhere, in any home, in any country, have I ever tasted such a culinary delight. Fresh is king. One day I will find a spot in the world and make these pastelles again. Before my mortality conquers me.”
Just reading that swept me away. I felt I could see her reaping these harvests under brilliant sunshine (not the enervating heat of our time); I could smell the animal scents, and it was easy to conjure up the aromas that must have been wafting through their home.
Her details alone tell how deeply those memories are etched into her brain. That’s the power of simplicity, isn’t it?
