Let me at the outset state that this is not a rebuttal to Prof Theodore Lewis’ article in the Sunday Express of January 24, headlined “The mis-education of black children”. Rather it seeks to clarify that since 2014 the Board of Directors of the Catholic Religious and Educational Institute (CREDI) as well as the Catholic Education Board of Management (CEBM) felt and understood, for some time, the stark reality of the under-performance of Catholic schools throughout the country but especially on the urban fringe and rural areas.
A committee set about to design a reform model, beginning with the east Port-of Spain development area, where almost all the Catholic schools were classified as being on “Academic Watch” (AW) on the Ministry of Education’s Academic Performance Index (API). There was also little indication that the propagation of the faith was taking place in many of these schools.
A comprehensive report under the leadership of Dr Terrence Farrell gained full acceptance from CREDI and the CEBM. The project proposal, titled, “Transforming Outcomes at Catholic Primary Schools in East Port of Spain”, sought to address some of the same concerns raised by Prof Lewis. Our main perspective was equity for all; that is, justice and fairness in all Catholic schools.
The report was tabled in 2015, complete with academic presentations. The rationale for the choice of the east Port of Spain community was that this urban fringe was characterised by poverty and crime and that most of the primary schools in that area are in fact Catholic. These schools are located in these historically disadvantaged communities, variously described as “behind the bridge” or crime “hotspots”.
The East Port of Spain Development Company has designated an area bounded by Charlotte Street, Lady Young Road and the Eastern Main Road as East Port of Spain and includes Morvant, Never Dirty and Caledonia. The boundaries were subsequently expanded to include the communities of Beetham Gardens, Sea Lots and Katanga. The Catholic schools that were chosen were Bethlehem Boys, Bethlehem Girls, Nelson Street Boys, Rose Hill, St Dominic’s, Success, Upper Laventille (consistently under Academic Watch) and Nelson Street Girls and Rosary that have consistently Met Expectations (ME).
It was noted in the report that the conceptual basis of the project was that change in our schools on the urban fringe initially, and our rural schools and other poor-performing schools would never come unless we engaged in a multi-sectoral approach involving the school, parent, community, and the government.
The model was a five-year project that sought to work with nine schools to ensure that:
1. Every child achieves his/her potential at school, thereby closing the achievement gaps in these schools on the urban fringe;
2. Coherent, effective learning environments are created at these schools;
3. Parents are assisted so that the culture of the home is conducive with the child’s readiness to learn.
There would be three phases that would seek to strengthen the learning experience of all pupils at school by changing the learning environment, identify at-risk pupils and engage in parent/community interaction and provide individual support and case management for at-risk pupils.
An elaborate range of activities was planned for each year. They included research on pupils, parents and communities, professional development workshops for administrators, teachers, teaching assistants, managers of schools, members of the vicariate and staff members of the ECCE centres in east Port of Spain, diagnostic work with pupils, parent/community interaction, and formative and summative evaluations of the project.
Finally a two-day symposium was held in April 2015 with some of the major stakeholders, especially school administrators and teachers and professional presenters.
Key inputs were collated for the formulation of project strategies and initiatives based on the project challenges in the area. The challenges included:
a. Poverty in the east Port of
Spain community
b. Psychological counselling for
children and parents
c. Health and nutrition among
children and mothers in the
community
d. Adult literacy and numeracy
e. Recruiting and motivating
teachers and principals
f. Creating “zones of peace”
around schools
g. Improving and maintaining
school and recreation facilities.
Project implementation depended on finance raised through Catholic benefactors and philanthropists, the Archdiocese of Port of Spain through its Chancery, and any international agency willing to assist.
The budget was $23.2 million for nine schools over a five-year period; surely not insurmountable. Credit must be paid to the chairman for the humbling experience in seeking assistance from our wealthy Catholics. Despite our pleadings, we failed to get the assistance needed and the project was disbanded.
Personally I felt angry and betrayed. I felt that the archdiocese should have spared no effort to assist in this transformational model in education that could later be adopted by other denominational and public primary schools.
In my anguish I recall forecasting that there would come a time when a government (any government) would hold the Church accountable for not giving value for money and being a drag on the nation’s economy. And with it might come a “payment by results policy”—a modern version of colonial policies practised in the 18th and early 19th centuries.
Ironically the project would have ended this year. I am convinced that the educational landscape would have improved considerably.