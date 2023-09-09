We have achieved much in legal education

“Indigenous” comes from the Latin word “indigena”, which in turn derives from two words in Old Latin. They are “indu” which means in or within, and “ginere” which is to beget. This gives you a deeper understanding of the word which in most modern dictionaries is given the meaning “native”.
The idea of setting up a system of legal education for the Caribbean began with the independence movement even though the law schools were established more than a decade after independence. The first law schools were set up to create a system of education for lawyers which was indigenous to the region—that is to say, to teach lawyers-to-be how to practise law in an environment which is unique to us in the Caribbean. The schools were and are governed by a Council of Legal Education which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
The first law schools were named after two prominent Caribbean lawyers, Norman Manley and Sir Hugh Wooding. The first graduating class was in 1975. Thirty-four students graduated, including the late Keith Sobion, who later became attorney general of Trinidad and Tobago.
By 1989, when I graduated, there had already been a huge increase in numbers. Our graduating class was 134. I suspect the graduating class for this year will be considerably greater in number.
Why are so many people studying law now? Perhaps one reason is because the study of law as a first degree is not particularly difficult. There is also a mystique to the law, which attracts people to it. In addition, a law degree may be obtained locally from institutions which provide access to external degrees.
There is a great distinction between obtaining a law degree and the practice of law. The study of law might not be difficult, but the practice of law, if you intend to do it well or even capably, is very much so.
Over the years I have had interns at chambers and noticed the difference between those who have gone through our law schools and those who have not. The law schools ensure students who satisfy the criteria for obtaining a Legal Education Certificate are exposed to the practice of law. They do an in-service training period, during which they work with practising lawyers who are supposed to teach them how to prepare for cases, how to do research for different areas of the law, how to solve legal problems, deal with clients, and so on.
There is a legal aid clinic at the law schools where they prepare documents for divorces, family court applications, applications for grants of letters of administration and probate, they meet clients and learn how to take proper instructions from them, they visit the prisons, they participate in moots to learn oratorical skills, they know the value of a law library and how to use one. Those who have not gone through a similar course of training, in my view, are less prepared for the practice of law.
The law schools now provide opportunities for students to compete in moots against Ivy League colleges and prestigious law schools in international fora. Taking into account the setback of the pandemic, the students of these law schools now have opportunities to learn in an indigenous legal environment and to test the skills they have learned here on the international stage and have excelled.
The law schools teach their students to appreciate that legal practice entails high-level problem-solving skills which must be adapted to accommodate the needs of the human beings affected, and to ensure that matters are solved in accordance with legal principles.
As an aside, it pains me, therefore, when citizens continue to fail to appreciate the work that lawyers do, or think that the work is confined to court appearances. Most legal work is done outside of the courtroom, and those lawyers who have had a background of sound legal training know a large part of success in a case, or at least solid representation of a client, comes from the work you do in preparation.
The Council of Legal Education has much to celebrate in this its 50th year. It is important for us to remind ourselves of how much we have achieved in legal education and that our region has had many success stories which are not often told. Many of the graduates of our law schools have become judges in local and international courts, attorneys-general, directors of public prosecution, senior counsel and professors and teachers of law not only in the Caribbean, but all over the world. If you visit the website of the Hugh Wooding Law School and look at the lists of alumni, you will see how many graduates of that law school have contributed to the development and growth of our country and indeed that of other countries.
Congratulations to the members of the graduating class of the Hugh Wooding Law School who will be receiving their certificates this weekend. May you appreciate both the historical and modern context of your legal education and training and use it for the improvement of the lives of the peoples of our region.
—Author Sophia Chote is a senior counsel.