We like noise

In Standard Three, we were taught a poem called “Noise” by J Pope. I can still see the perfectly rounded mouth of our indefatigable teacher, Mrs Gloria Francis, as she prepared us for choral-speaking competitions. Her hands, waving like a conductor’s; her eyes widening and brightening to indicate when we should exuberantly stress the “whoooop” of a boy.
I can hear us now: “I like noise / The whoop of a boy, the thud of a hoof / The rattle of rain on a galvanised roof / The hubbub of traffic, the roar of a train” (roaring energetically to her facial cue).
I imagine this poem was either part of the syllabus, or one specially designated for those annual competitions. It popped into my head as I was thinking about the way, as a society, we seem to need noise as we go about our business. I couldn’t remember the entire poem so I looked it up online. It was written by Jessie Pope, an English writer, born in 1868, who wrote for a magazine called Punch. I had always imagined J Pope to be a man, rather, a boy, given the affinity for noise. What had made me think of the poem was the idea that the sounds that were being saluted were simple, unamplified soundtracks of life. But as I read it in its entirety, it became more abstract, invoking images that were too alien for digestion. “The switching of wires on an overhead train,” was not something I could relate to, and “The throb of machinery numbing the brain” was an industrialised sound that did not fit into my recollection of its simplicity.
The poem, it seems, was written to describe the changing noises of life after World War I: “the crack of a rifle”, for instance; but more pointedly, it was to express appreciation for a bizarre kind of normalcy because the sound of silence was just too ominous. It was obviously a time of fear and anxiety, and the constant din provided a distraction from gloom and dread.
It might be a partial explanation for the way people seem to instinctively reach for anything to expel quiet from their space. They walk into their homes and reach for remotes, turning on the television, or maybe their sound systems. They’re not really watching or listening, but they need to fill the silence. Maybe it helps them to unwind, maybe the house does not feel inhabited unless it exudes some kind of hubbub. Maybe it is a way to avoid the onslaught of loneliness, or being alone with one’s thoughts. Maybe thinking exposes too many feelings of vulnerability and hopelessness.
One time, I asked my neighbour why he plays the music from his parked car so loudly that it causes my windows and burglar bars to vibrate. I did not ask it angrily (though it annoys me), but out of curiosity. And perhaps because he sensed that, he explained that sometimes he is so frustrated and angry with his world that rather than take it out on the people around him, he tries to drown out everything. He promised to keep it down, but he doesn’t. Since the pandemic, it has been more frequent, more prolonged, and more often late at night.
I hardly think it is the same with the penchant for loud, abusive fireworks. But I cannot help wonder if it represents some attempt to stave off the loneliness and depression that accompany festive seasons. With its global popularity, it is probably a way to fit in, to feel that one is part of the happy crowd leading the idyllic life so often presented on social media platforms. Whatever its allure, it is too abominable an affliction to be allowed to continue.
It seems to me that we do not appreciate quiet, and I do not use the word silence here, because I do not mean the absence of sound. We do not know how to listen to music for our personal enjoyment and not to rock an entire neighbourhood with it. It comes down to an absolute lack of consideration for the concept of community.
My next-door neighbour plies his welding trade at any time of the day and the night. My pleas to him over the years have yielded nothing but empty promises to insulate the work area (like my other neighbour’s to keep the music level down). From our conversations, I gleaned that he thinks I am overreacting, that my circumstances are unusual because of my sensitive ears and my regular headaches, and that he would be doing me a favour if he were to do something to alleviate the noise emanating from his business.
It is frustrating because others seem to accept the absurdity of drilling, grinding and hammering at all hours as just the way it is. All over this country, regardless of how an area is categorised to regulate the activities legally allowed, the laws are regularly breached without consequence. In residential areas, people set up repair garages, welding sites, poultry farms and piggeries, polluting the air with impunity.
Suddenly, your home becomes a place of daily torment, and the place that should be your sanctum, becomes an environment of stress. What makes it worse, is the feeling that there is nothing you can do, because the laws that exist are not there to be implemented.
—The author is an editor,
writer and cricket historian.
E-mail: vaneisabaksh@gmail.com