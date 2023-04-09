WHAT are the basic physiological needs to sustain human life? It seems the five absolute basics are food, water, sleep, air, shelter. If we want to go on to the top seven, we can add touch and personal space to that top five. If we look at Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, the bottom level starts off with the physiological, which includes the previously stated top five and adds reproduction. The next level is safety and security, then the level with love and belonging, then self-esteem, and the top one being self-actualisation.
There is, though, a new theory that the top six basic, most absolute needs are food, water, sleep, shelter, air, AND attention. Yes, would you believe it seems we need attention to survive? If we do not get food, our blood sugar goes low, we use up our glycogen stores and by day two without food, we start breaking down our fat stores and our protein stores like muscle.
If we do not get water, our kidneys stop working and once that happens, we go into multi-organ failure. We can probably survive up to eight to 15 days without food and water, but most figures say no more than one week. If we have no food but we have water, we can survive for a longer period, and some say even up to two months, maybe. Essentially without either, we would die.
After three days without sleep we are irritated, paranoid, we hallucinate and have illusions. Usually after three days the body forces sleep, and persons would be unable to stay awake. Shelter, it seems, is another crucial need. It provides security, safety and protection from the sun, insects, wind, rain, snow, hot and cold. There is this cute set of threes to encompass the four basic needs. It says a human being can survive three minutes without air, three hours without shelter, three days without water and three weeks without food.
So now, on to this attention thing. I understand that the body cannot survive without the top five physiological needs but, surely, we can survive without attention.
Research from the 1930s showed that orphaned children who were given food, water and shelter still had a high mortality rate and required attention like touch and love to survive and grow. In the 1960s, this researcher called Harlow did some experiments on baby monkeys. He gave them a choice of a doll made of wire mesh that had a bottle attached to it and another doll made of foam rubber covered by a soft terry cloth. The baby monkeys surprisingly became attached to the cloth mother, needing touch and comfort, even over food.
Research has also shown that happily married persons (who were getting positive attention) live longer, have fewer strokes and heart attacks, and are less likely to have advanced cancer at time of diagnosis. So, it seems we need touch, love and attention—not just because it is nice, but because we need it to survive.
The more fascinating thing, though, as adults is how we fill that basic need of attention. Like healthy food versus junk food, positive attention is better, of course—more nutritional, and healthy. But negative attention is better than no attention at all. So, often persons try for either positive or negative attention, any attention, just to fulfil that basic human need. It seems the common conduits to get attention are anger, unsolicited advice, playing the sick role, and complaints, the latter being the most popular.
In his 1999 Bigger and Blacker Netflix comedy special, Chris Rock said, “It’s impossible to make a woman happy. Women are always complaining about something. Women save up stuff to complain about. The number one reason why women complain is that their guys are not talking to them.” Essentially, the women he is talking about are just trying to fulfil their need for attention.
If we now realise how much we as human beings need and crave love and attention, we will understand how it explains almost everything we do. How we behave in work, with family, with friends. General media and social media, especially Facebook and Twitter, are all built on this basic attention paradigm where we need followers, likes, shares and comments. Persons like their attention in three main types: via words, deeds or touch. Either you tell the persons something or do something for them or show them love and attention with a hug, some physical touch or appropriate intimacy.
Today is Easter Monday. It is the end of Lent where we have sacrificed and reflected on ourselves and our spirituality. We are also in the Holy Month of Ramadan where persons are fasting and reflecting on themselves and their spirituality. It may be a good time to look around at your family and friends and, especially, look at yourself.
How do you ask for, or seek, attention? Are you getting enough? Do you need more? The law of reciprocity is that when someone does something for you, you feel obligated to reciprocate or do something in return for them. So maybe the twist of this is that instead of seeking attention, give positive attention via your words, deeds and touch. Small things. Do or say something nice every day. And like spiritual blessings, you would be showered in return.
—Dr Joanne F Paul is an emergency medicine lecturer with The UWI and a member of TEL institute.