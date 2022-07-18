For the first time since the pandemic, full spectator attendance of big-time cricket matches makes a return to Trinidad – at THE Queen’s Park Oval, and at the Brian Lara Stadium. Starting on Friday, West Indies and India men play three ODIs at the Oval, a T20 game at Tarouba, two T20 games in St Kitts, and two more in Florida.
They could be a rehearsal for the probable return of full stadiums for the popular Caribbean Premier League, which starts at the end of August.
Restrictions on spectator numbers were lifted when the regional first-class four-day competition resumed in Trinidad in May; although the near-empty stadiums did not suggest it. Here in T&T and other regional venues, the veil had been partially pulled back for youth world cup matches in January and February; and for ODI, test and T20 matches against Ireland and England.
Antigua and Barbuda, St Lucia, Dominica and Guyana fully lifted restrictions on spectator numbers for the Bangladesh test, T20 and ODI series last month. Normal service is being resumed.
Not so much for West Indies ODI cricket. In the broader context of red and white ball cricket, the picture is mixed at worst. WI test cricket results have steadily improved under Kraigg Brathwaite over the past two years. The Caribbean team is currently sixth out of the nine on the world test cricket championship table.
No, we’re not a better test side than New Zealand and England. This is a snapshot of results over a two-year cycle, which started in July 2021. We’re only halfway through it. Even so, the upward arc of our long game is undeniable. We recorded home series wins over Bangladesh and England this year.
And after a disastrous T20 World Cup last October, the T20 team has, overall, made small gains. It recorded series wins at home against England and Bangladesh, but was swept by India away.
For ODIs, we’ve been a team of unarguable awfulness. WI started the year with a series loss to Ireland, one of the newest entrants into high-level international cricket, and a team they’d been expected to beat. After an away series sweep of a weak Netherlands team, they were themselves swept by Pakistan in Pakistan.
The latest instalment of their terrible ’22 was being swept by Bangladesh in Guyana. Their next opponent is India, starting in Port of Spain in two days’ time. Despite their recent tournament results, India have some of the best, deepest and most talented squads in both varieties of the white ball game.
Our ODI inadequacies are painful to see. This is the game in which we won the first two World Cup tournaments in 1975 and 1979, and were the losing finalist in the third – to India – in 1983. Test cricket started the elevation of a band of small, mostly island nations to the best in the world, made us walk tall as a people, and gave lyrical inspiration to poets such as David Rudder. But ODI success played a big part in that.
The ODI game has changed out of all recognition. In the 1975 final at Lords, WI batted first against Australia and scored 291 for eight in 60 overs. Today, most halfway competent teams are going to knock off that total in 45 overs. For a variety of reasons, not least the quality of the products churned out by our talent factory, we haven’t kept up.
The major problem that Bangladesh, Pakistan and Ireland exposed is our inability to bat the full 50 overs. Our batters get out swinging for the fences in over #20 of 50; playing as if they’re in over #18 of 20. They seem caught in two minds about when to ease and when to press.
In the last game, all-rounder Romario Shepherd, with only the last man for company, swung at everything with three overs to go. He left 15 or 20 runs on the table when he got out, bowled cross-swiping at a full delivery.
If you’re reading this Desmond Haynes, Mr Lead Selector, here’s something we should try. Bring at least two sheet-anchor batters – two grafters – into the team. Players with test cricket temperament. Kraigg Brathwaite (or John Campbell, provided he’s clear of his recently-reported drug testing problem) and Jermaine Blackwood.
There’s risk, and there’s reward. The potential risk is that a Brathwaite would cause you to labour to 260, instead of 300. The potential reward is that you won’t capitulate for under 180, as you did in the last game.
T20 cricket has enriched our young players beyond their dreams. It has also brought us players with a bash-or-block temperament, who show less patience than they should in longer versions of cricket. You can’t eat KFC every day. Sometimes you have to nyam mummy’s caraille stew.
ODI is its own thing, and should be treated that way. It’s a long game. The side shouldn’t be populated as densely as it is by the men who mainly play T20.
India signed off their tour of England with a stirring ODI win in Manchester on Sunday. Twenty-four-year-old Rishabh Pant, marked for stardom in and leadership of his cricket-mad country, hit a wonderful hundred. Pant, who already has five test hundreds and 15 test scores over 50, is the player we wish that our own mid-twenties hotshots, Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer, were (Hetmyer isn’t playing in the ODIs). I hope that the Queen’s Park boundaries are big enough.
The author is a former columnist for Wisden Cricket Monthly