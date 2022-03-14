March 12 marked two years since the first positive case for Covid-19 was detected in Trinidad and Tobago. Other parts of the world had had their Patient Zero earlier. We’ve all entered the third year of living with Covid-19.
Some things have changed irreversibly. I can’t imagine not wearing a mask in a public space, no matter how much mandates are relaxed. One European social practice that I liked was social kissing… not the full smackeroo, but a cheek graze—four times from the French. The days for those are gone.
One big change is our relationship with Internet connectivity. Let’s take a look first at how that has transformed business. The China-headquartered company Huawei—which has an office in T&T—is a global giant in information and communications technology (ICT). It recently circulated a news release from the annual Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, that showed how drastically corporate Internet use has changed throughout Latin America during the pandemic.
The physical shuttering of businesses led to explosive growth in the online presence of companies, as they looked for other ways to move goods and deliver services. According to Huawei, that growth was 800 per cent in Colombia and Mexico. In Brazil and Chile, it was 360 per cent.
Figures for T&T and the rest of the Caribbean weren’t given and probably aren’t available, but it’s a good bet that more companies here got online—or more heavily online—during the pandemic. There’s something for the newish Ministry of Digital Transformation to dig into. Nonetheless, Huawei notes “the rapid growth of e-commerce during the Covid-19 pandemic”.
One big change has been working from home, a practice on which some companies are scaling back, and for which they are getting resistance from their workforce. In markets like the US, some have opted to leave jobs rather than return to office life. Potential recruits are asking interview panels whether they could work from home, in numbers that the firms hadn’t seen before.
When tech giant Apple laid out new work guidelines of three days in the office and two at home as the lockdowns eased in California last June, its workers revolted.
“Apple’s remote/location-flexible work policy, and the communication around it, have already forced some of our colleagues to quit,” they wrote in a letter to CEO Tim Cook, obtained by the technology website The Verge.
“Without the inclusivity that flexibility brings, many of us feel we have to choose between either a combination of our families, our well-being, being empowered to do our best work, or being a part of Apple.”
Apple is the world’s richest company with market capitalisation, US$2.5 trillion, but that issue came up across companies of all sizes, in a number of markets.
Freelancers in many markets are used to working out of their homes, but would hit the road to meet clients at their offices. Zoom meetings kept them at home even more during lockdowns, and saved them money on gas for their cars. The same could be said for full-time workers on term or continuing contracts. Lockdowns devastated retail businesses, and those, like restaurants, that depend on walk-in custom. They’re one sector that has had to lean more heavily into online.
In T&T and other markets, the shutdowns made many people look again at their mobile data plans. Some figured they didn’t need as much mobile data if they’re connected to their wifi at home most of the time. What they might need instead is more bandwidth and speed at home, particularly if they have a large family of school age children, whose Internet use sharply increased. And especially if mom and dad had to work from home too.
Schools here were force-thrust into online teaching, in many cases before they had properly adapted their curricula for online delivery. They’re still catching up, and teachers are overburdened. It will get more challenging for them, as the reopening of schools is completed.
In some households that couldn’t afford multiple devices, children got schooled through mom’s mobile phone, surrendered for the hours that her children needed to enter virtual classrooms. There were times that other parents couldn’t provide any devices, and their children suffered significant gaps in their schooling.
The bill for this, when it becomes due, will be huge and long-lasting. Some of the children in less fortunate circumstances may never recover. School is the great leveller. Take away optimal learning, and their handicap is increased. I fear for their prospects.
The world they’ll be entering on their own in later years is one that is much more connected. The number of mobile Internet subscribers globally reached 4.2 billion people in 2021. Put another way, half the number of humans on the planet have access to mobile Internet.
Ninety-four per cent of the world’s population live in areas covered by mobile broadband networks, according to the Mobile Economy 2022 report from GSMA, a global umbrella body for mobile and ICT operators. However, having coverage and access to it are two different things. This is the gap into which many children in poor households fell during the pandemic.
The challenges are widespread.
“Less than 40 per cent of the population has basic computer skills, such as copying a file or sending an e-mail with a file,” Huawei regional executive Guillermo Solomon said.
Fewer than 30 per cent can create presentations or use a spreadsheet.
We’ve got work to do to optimise the mobile tech.
The author is a media consultant, at oringordon.com.