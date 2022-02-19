We, the greedy people!

Last week’s blackout taught us a great lesson: the street windscreen wiper boys at the Westmall traffic lights are human!
Not only are they human and not freaks intent on mischief, but they are also brave entrepreneurs. Who would have thought? When anxiety levels were rising, they, who reportedly live in Cocorite, a hotspot, stopped hustling and took over the job of our police in managing the traffic. They saw the need for helping the drivers find their way home safely and wagered that by assisting in that effort, they would be allowed to ply their trade in the future. There is no record of them demanding pay for their selfless service. They gave up the possible pittances they could have earned to help others who may never remember them in the future. Why did they not try to rob the motorists in the congested traffic? Can reflection on this event hold some clues to address our crime situation?
To understand our crime situation, we should look at our economy and Government’s policies. Let us consider Diamond Vale, built in the early 1960s. Those were the days of civil service mandarins, like Moore, the Rampersads and Barsotti and others. We were discussing five-year development plans. We understood that homes needed schools and jobs, and a community is created by neighbours who raised children in common. Yes, MP Alfredo Bermudez ensured that his constituents had a chance at getting a home, but the new homeowner had to pay for the privilege, and the home meant security. The Trinidad and Tobago Mortgage Finance Co Ltd provided the funds. Dreams flourished and led to many children who became successful citizens.
By 1968, the tides were turning. Laventille, a mirror community with police and prison officers and teeming with tradespeople of all stripes, was under pressure. The Eastern Caribbean people, who usually came to work in the oilfields, came to find a job in the promise of manufacturing. The newcomers climbed the hill and created, without restraint, the higgledy-piggledy streets where cars could not go, or trucks collect garbage. Then came high unemployment, the mark of backwardness in economic development, and a loss of employment when the agricultural sector collapsed. The trucks laden with oranges and grapefruit disappeared. The shirt and citrus factories closed. The decline of the Port of Port of Spain began. Trust in the Williams administration evaporated. The place with streets named after the PNM stalwarts lost hope of finding jobs, and this over the years turned into little interest to discover the scarce openings. The question was: is the government delivering what it promised?
Simultaneously, in the Pt Lisas area, the new dream was being birthed. Laventille, the home of the PNM party and cultural powerhouse, had to wait. The young ones bristled, breaking into the Black Power protests. William J Wilson (1996) explained when jobs are lost, schooling opportunities shrink, healthcare is a pain, and hell holes are created. Unemployment levels are persistently higher than anywhere else. There is no surprise when criminals become Robin Hoods.
Fast forward to the 2000s and the third oil boom. What did we do? The IMF summarised in 2016, “...taking into account the size of energy revenue windfalls, the country has under-saved and under-invested in their future [which] could lead the country to uncomfortable levels of debt...” In two years (2008-09), we put more money into the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF) than we did in five years (2010-2015). Yet in 2011-2016, dividends from State enterprises to the Treasury increased sharply to $19.5 billion.
The then-Central Bank Governor Jwala Rambarran helpfully detailed our excesses in food and drink, buying on our credit cards and splurging on fancy cars. In the first six months of 2015, we squandered US$932 million, the equivalent of what Jamaica got from the IMF’s four-year Extended Fund Facility. Rambarran added, “the insatiable demand for US dollars created a shortage that will not be solved unless we dramatically change our consumer-driven, heavily import-dependent behaviour”. Meanwhile, hell-like poverty coexisted.
Corruption was not only about stealing, but a means of political control. The greedy monsters, free from restraint, sought their interests, not the national ones. Manufacturers did not turn their share of the foreign exchange into exports, yet increased profit. Our tastes became more Americanised as income grew without growth in job creation. There was neither transformation nor diversification; the multinational companies ruled. Jamaican dancehall artistes filled the business class seats to and from Port of Spain. If one could not find a well-paying job, he could dance the night away. Petty banditry presaged the concerts. But who cared? Money was flowing. The masses were seduced with baubles.
The public school system collapsed even as the private schools mushroomed. The transport system creaked and moaned with commuters waiting endlessly. If you could afford it, you bought a car, using up the foreign exchange but bringing no economic transformation. The civil service bureaucrats of old had long gone, and their insecure successors dare not confront the politicians. The Central Statistical Office became a shadow of itself, and, therefore, the economy could not be appropriately managed. We hollowed out the resolve of the poor.
With Covid, the music has stopped. The piper must now be paid. The bill has been totted up for 50 years, and the accounts must now be settled. Do we have the courage to reject false solutions and do the necessary psychoanalysis? Are the Westmall crews the only entrepreneurs with a social conscience? Will we force them into banditry?