Welcome to the lounge of lizards

I’D hoped that bringing up the ungovernable appearance of house lizards might have elicited a response from a couple of herpetologists. Disappointingly none came; but many people shared their experiences and theories. There was much to learn from these personal stories, and they broadened my sense of community, so I want to share some titbits from a few.
I mean, here we are, locked down in our separate cubicles, not knowing anything about one another, and suddenly, we are sharing lizard tales, revealing snippets of our lives that tell us something about daily trials we have in common. It’s not something we’d chat about, and noticing that our traditionally unobtrusive house mates have become loquacious would hardly qualify as a subject for conversation—unless you have physical visitors and the lizards are contributing their five cents to the discussions. Innocuous things have to force themselves unto your radar—usually by causing some disruption—before they register on your consciousness. Like the jiggly latch on a window that you notice every time you open or close it, but never outside that moment.
Curious if these chirpy critters were mutants or had just been imported, I read of work done by Jonathan Losos, a professor of evolutionary biology and a herpetologist, whose research is mostly concerned with how lizards interact with their environment and how they have diversified. Apparently they have focused on the “evolutionary radiation” of Caribbean Anolis lizards, among others, but they are also looking at how species are adapting to urban environments.
One related study examined the impact of an invasive anole species in Dominica. Up until two decades ago, it was home to a single species until a second species arrived tucked inside a shipment of lumber. Not hard to imagine our lizards coming in by sea. I remember landing in Nevis on one of those small aircraft and as we disembarked, a scorpion scurried down the aisle as soon as the door was opened. Naturally, passengers let the hustler disembark first.
A 65-year-old reader sent this: “Our first house was a small ‘board-house’ with a thatched roof and termite-ridden boards. I could knock on a board to find out if it was termite-eaten by the hollow sound that emanated. Prying into the thin cover, I would find the hollow cavities. Here the house-geckos laid their eggs. Unfortunately, sometimes I would remove the eggs. The old Indian people used to call them ‘bistooyas’, the ones about three inches long, sometimes with white stripes from their eyebrows to the body.”
Quite a few people said they had been hearing the noises but couldn’t figure out the source, assuming it was some kind of night bird, and some thought they were alone in this experience.
One person said that around the same time they began hearing those sounds they noticed that “my eyes felt like I had nits in the base of my eyelashes, and the attendant discomfort... At the same time, I had noticed a reduction in small spiders, spider’s webs, and mosquitoes”.
A woman of the West included a delightful description of the upsurge of geckos. “There’s quite a lot of courtship going on between pairs, appropriately, in our bedroom, and each pair seems to play tag, with a pursuer and its quarry. Inevitably, though, they come to an agreement and tiny baby lizards pop up soon after.” She doesn’t mind them, she says, but most of the women harbour strong feelings.
“I detest those creatures. They are annoying. They feed on the insects in the house. If by chance I should see one within easy reach, I implore my husband to get rid of it, and he would hold it using a piece of cloth and throw it outside. He doesn’t harm them,” said one.
A few mentioned that peppermint infused with water makes a reasonable repellent. One had specific directions: peppermint oil may be used by soaking cotton balls and placing them on the top of shelves, inside closets, behind books and similar places. I prefer using a spray bottle, measuring half water and quarter oil and spraying in the same places. It’s been keeping them away so far and the smell becomes less pungent after a few days.” Another said she had tried it, but is worried about the larger implications.
“There is something amiss in the ecosystem. This, what can only be described as an infestation, is a new phenomenon. Is this a new and invasive species or has this lizard been blessed by depleting stock of its natural predators? I do think it is something which the scientists need to investigate. Is there something more sinister at work? And what are the implications? I have always been leery of lizards. Their presence disconcerts me. And now this is like living in some kind of mild horror story—in my own house! Lizards pop up everywhere—in the vegetable basket, in the clean-clothes basket, drop from the roof. One found its way into my glass of water; fortunately, I looked down before I sipped!”
Another said, “I agree with you totally on all that you said, and I believe that these creatures are being used for sinister purposes.”
I don’t know about that, but I enjoyed learning more, like discovering that a group of lizards is called a lounge. I imagine them lounging about our homes and I figure what better place for a lizard to lime than this country!
—The author is an editor, writer
and cricket historian