What a shame!

Our Carnival came into focus last week, reminding one of the profound problems surrounding the festival. To achieve social and cultural regeneration, I have repeatedly called for an in-depth national consultation to give the Carnival much-needed revitalisation and direction. We had an excellent opportunity for comprehensive discussion and planning in the two-year pause provided by the pandemic. It was tragically wasted.
The fact is the best of the Carnival is almost gone. Pan is peripheral; no songs linger in the mind like those of Sparrow, Kitchener, Stalin, Rudder and others who combined melody, meaning and musicality. Now we place pedestrianism on a pedestal, using superlatives to describe the flimsy and fleeting, and do not even recognise our tastes trivialising us and deepening national decline.
The parade of the bands is now a mere massive street fete that debases the society. I have described it as, “a boring, ‘bamsee’ festival with its thousands of wining ‘bottoms on the road’”. And this is our replacement for the magnificent street theatre once produced by bandleaders like George Bailey, Harold Saldenah, Irwin McWilliams, Stephen Lee Heung, Peter Minshall and others. For me, the Carnival “has become the great trivialiser, showcasing us to the world as a frivolous, flimsy people, wining, jumping, ‘prancing’ to the precipice”.
Even more critical is the inescapable link between the present Carnival and rampaging social decay. As I have said, “our society is threatened when tens of thousands come near to nudity, one step away from copulating on the streets”; that “this corrosive cultural debasement has been eating at the nation’s innards, weakening the social fabric, nurturing generation after generation of young adults who are adrift, driven mainly by pleasure and materialism, so lacking in intellectual and spiritual depth they could fete every day, and with no commitment whatsoever to society and community. These thousands and their own high priests of carnality, our soca and chutney singers, have been carriers of a generational cultural disease that has been corroding the society for decades, producing soullessness and an epidemic of annual teenage pregnancies, child abuse, domestic violence, corruption, school violence, crime, drug abuse, alcoholism and more”.
Others have recognised the danger. On two successive Ash Wednesdays, former archbishop Joseph Harris condemned the “lascivious, lewd behaviour”, the “vulgarity and licentiousness”. Former mayor Raymond Tim Kee termed it “rank vulgar, reprehensible behaviour, degeneracy while children are looking”. And Ken Gordon, former managing director of the Express, wrote of “the degenerating, disgraceful conduct, near acts of fornication in the open streets and sometimes before enthusiastic children. We do not need such depravity”.
But hear Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley rhapsodising on a recent Carnival: “We are about to witness the greatest show on earth,” he said, “for what will surely be two rapturous days... when we demonstrate our creativity, fun loving nature and our ability to party like no other.” With such vacuity, will he ever develop the insight to discern the condition of our Carnival and its effect on this decaying society?
Trinidad and Tobago is today an utterly violent place. In the last seven years (2015-2021), over 3,265 persons have been murdered in this nation of 1.4 million—whilst New York City, with 8.8 million, had 2,531 homicides. For this year, 50 persons were murdered in January alone!
The violence starts in a great many homes. Barbaric child abuse is rampant, 27,437 children traumatised between May 2015 and February 2021, “a gross underestimation”, says psychiatrist Dr Varma Deyalsingh. Between 2015 and 2018, we had the unspeakable degeneracy of 7,771 cases of sexual abuse of children, including 4,228 between one and six years old. Nelson Mandela said “A society’s soul” is revealed in how the children are treated. I have asked, “What kind of soul do you have, Trinidad and Tobago?” Consider your “epidemic of domestic violence”. Every year thousands of women seek restraining orders while thousands more remain silent. Hundreds have been killed or maimed in the last decade. Where is your civilisation, Trinidad and Tobago?
It cannot be in your songs that make self-degradation a norm. Here is a sampling from your “iconic soca bards” in recent years: “a gyul in front ah me, ah prowling like a hunter, gyul wine on it, wine on it”; and “when soca play and dem gyul shake the bumper, everyman say they activate the lumber”; and “when she flip, and then bus the split, ah feel like I am in a red light district”; and “any woman that can play the role, vertical, horizontal, once they can handle the pole”, and on and on and on, deepening the depravity in Trinidad and Tobago.
Thank God the vast majority of citizens have turned away from the annual degeneracy. Most people are either at home, at the beach or abroad for the long Carnival weekend. Their message is strong: change the Carnival! But the opportunity provided by Covid has been utterly wasted. After two years, instead of a roadmap for cultural and social transformation, all this intellectually barren administration could produce is this flimsiness: ‘A Taste of Carnival’ for 2022.
What a shame!