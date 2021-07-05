In Guyana many years ago, my dad looked at a slip of paper and tears welled in his eyes. The paper confirmed my Common Entrance exam results. I’d passed for Queens College, my first choice, and the secondary school considered to be top of the hill.
In that moment, I was the embodiment of all the hopes and ambitions that he’d harboured for himself, but hadn’t been able to realise. The late Michael Claude Gordon, a police officer who helped prosecute criminal cases, wanted me to become a lawyer. I had other ideas.
In our Caribbean societies, the transition to high school is a big occasion. Entrance Exam day is big; results day is huge. The brightest get in the papers and on TV. We console the children who fell short, reminding them that life is a long road. We question heaping so much pressure on such young shoulders so early.
Along with our birthday, graduation, wedding and the day we leave this life; the day that we confirm passage to high school is one of the most important and memorable of our life.
Yuvi, 12, is a gangly, well-mannered and confidently-spoken lad—the son of my neighbours. He’s whip smart, and can hold down a conversation with any techie on, say, the latest Samsung Galaxy Note.
He was one of 19,344 boys and girls who took the delayed Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) 2020 exam in August last year. When passage to his first choice Presentation College, Chaguanas was confirmed last October, we the neighbours got to share in the moment with small nibbles and soft drinks.
But as he looks towards Form Two this coming academic year, he’s yet to physically set foot in his new school. He hasn’t had the chance to meet his classmates, and knows only two of them.
This past week I sat down with him for a chat. Socially distanced at an outside table with his mom and dad, I tried to get a sense of how he coped with a year of remote learning.
“It was hard doing classes online and not having a teacher to physically show you things,” Yuvi said, “especially for the physical subjects like Technical Drawing.
“But it wasn’t as bad as I expected – the teachers did a fair job. They explained everything to the students well enough so that they could understand. It was just physical (practical) subjects that posed more of a challenge.”
Virtual subject he enjoyed the most? Biology. The teaching app is Google Classroom. The attendance register would open from 8 till 8.30 a.m, when classes start. Classes ran until 2.30 p.m, with three breaks.
Yuvi has two younger brothers who are, shall we say, energetic. Did they give him the space to study without interruption? His answer was diplomatic. “I wouldn’t say so.” Pause, smile. “Not quite.”
He’d block out aural distractions with a headset, which he told me, with great precision, he’d set at 30 per cent volume. How does he feel about the coming term? The thoughtfulness of his answer was something.
“Having online classes like that, personally, sometimes a lot of procrastination takes place. I wouldn’t say I’m not disciplined enough—even though I’m kinda not. Personally I don’t like having that kind of liberty. I prefer that school reopens and I was physically there.”
His mom added that the routine of going to school concentrated the mind. His dad gave him some gentle ribbing for sometimes going to virtual school in pyjamas.
Form One brings other formative experiences. Some of us took shoves, punches or overly aggressive football tackles from boys who were bigger and taller. Retaliate at your peril. He smiled as his dad and I chatted about standing up for yourself when tested.
He’d played football a bit in primary school, he said, but at-home schooling meant no sports at all with his cohorts. Like the teaching, the game he played with his close mates was virtual. It’s called Apex.
What Covid-19 took from the Class of 2027 was incalculable and irreplaceable—the formative and transformative experiences that come with one of the most important years of their lives.
Some experiences are symbolic. Stepping through the intimidating portals of high school for the first time. Going from being the biggest/oldest kids in school to the smallest/youngest, sharing space with sixth formers who were already young adults, and some of whom were intimidating prefects.
As Dorothy said to Toto in Wizard of Oz, it ain’t Kansas anymore. For Yuvi and others who couldn’t physically enter their Form One classrooms last year, Covid-19 took away a life milestone. Experiencing those things in Form Two won’t be the same.
But acquaintance with their school building at the start of the Form Two year isn’t guaranteed. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, speaking last Saturday about easing Covid-19 mitigation measures, hedged on that question.
“All things being equal, we will allow school in September,” he said. Another delay doesn’t seem out of the question. Nor, some parents suspect, is partial opening favouring the higher classes.
Yuvi managed more insight than many public officials I’ve interviewed. While he can’t wait to physically attend classes, I never got the impression that he felt sorry for himself. He was matter-of-fact, clear-eyed, pragmatic. He’ll be alright. Not every child will be.
The author is a media consultant. He’s on twitter, @oringordon