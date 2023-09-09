What do they know of history?

The new school year opened on Monday with the glowing ­report from the Minister of Education that “99 per cent of the 830 public ECCE (Early Childhood Education Centres), primary and secondary schools across the country” were ready to receive their pupils. In the following days came reports from teachers, parents, school administrators and political representatives about schools that were unfit for accepting children, pupils having to make do in inadequate temporary locations, teachers who could not get to their schools due to deplorable roads, pupils without public transport and children having to stay home and be taught online.