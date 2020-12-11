...What future now?

IT is hard to know what the future holds for Venezuela, its opposition leader Juan Guaidó, or the present US-led policy that emphasises sanctions and isolation.
Last week, as was wholly predictable, President Nicolas Maduro’s United Socialist Party of Venezuela, and allied parties, took 67 per cent of seats in the National Assembly in an election not seen as legitimate by the Washington, the EU, and many Latin American countries. Much of the opposition boycotted the poll and according to President of Venezuela’s National Electoral Council, Indira Alfonzo, only 31 per cent of the country’s 20 million registered voters participated.
The outcome means that Mr Guaidó, who is recognised as Venezuela’s interim president by 58 countries around the world, has lost his standing, and maybe over time the international support he has had as President of the country’s National Assembly.
As understandable as it was, his decision not to participate may come to be seen as a strategic error along with earlier failings such as his apparent association with a failed mercenary coup.
The bigger consequence is that Mr Maduro has now captured every Venezuelan institution and effectively has a free hand to pursue an agenda that has seen him preside over the demise of a once wealthy country.
Despite sitting on the largest reserves of oil in the western hemisphere, Venezuela has been so badly mismanaged that over 4.5 million of its people have fled to neighbouring countries, hunger and crime have become commonplace, and there is ample evidence that the smuggling of gold, narcotics and other illegal cross border activities continue unchecked.
By any normal measure, an inflation rate this year of 4,087 per cent, daily shortages of food, fuel, water and electricity, and a collapsing health care system should have seen a sitting government fairly defeated at the polls, but the sense now is that with this election the opportunity for democratic change of the kind normally seen across the Americas has gone.
Mr Guaidó is now hoping that support for his “consulta popular” which ends today will see Venezuelans indicate they do not accept the outcome of the election and want a change of government. To boost his legitimacy, he needs a greater number of voters than those who supported Maduro’s party. In this he is backed by the US administration.
However, the window of support that President Donald Trump provided is closing. His policy of “maximum pressure’’, sanctions and attacks on Venezuela and socialism may have helped win Florida, but they have done nothing to deliver change in Venezuela.
In a recent interview with Reuters, Eliot Abrams, the US special representative on Venezuela and Iran, suggested that US backing for Mr Guaidó remains firm and has urged president-elect Biden to maintain strict sanctions enforcement. This seems likely.
Mr Biden, who during the election campaign described Mr Maduro’s government as “corrupt and repressive” is thought likely to continue with present polices as they offer leverage in any future dialogue but is widely expected to review with allies a better coordinated approach and new solutions.
Despite this, the strongest impression is that governments opposed to President Maduro have been outplayed and are in a quandary as to their next steps. Some observe that Mr Guaidó’s popularity has waned, the opposition is fragmenting and is short of funding, and question whether alternative leaders such as Leopoldo Lopez, now outside the country, could garner widespread support.
President Maduro has said that he is now going to “write a new history” free of sectarianism, and that the new National Assembly which meets in January will have as its “vital” themes economic recovery and a political dialogue on reconciliation, and the future electoral route for the country. He has also indicated that he hopes that a channel of communication and dialogue between Venezuela and the US is opened.
So, what happens next?
For the EU and Latin nations that continue to support the US line, short of taking the improbable decision to initiate a bilateral dialogue, their most likely option is to search for a country or countries that might be an effective interlocutor with the government in Caracas.
There will always be neutral countries like Norway prepared to help achieve this. However, as controversial as it may be, Cuba could also be among the other most influential contenders. Havana would clearly value some form of broader gradual normalisation in its relations with the US, albeit not at the cost of its principles or sovereignty and could see value in creating a basis for dialogue with Venezuela.
Whether countries like it or not, President Maduro is now both de facto and de jure in control of Venezuela. Short of a coup or internal power struggle, he can now pursue the policies that are in the interests of those at all levels who support him.
