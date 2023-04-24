I ENJOY the wit and warmth of Dr Ralph Gonsalves, the Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines. Catching up at public events with this cerebral and convivial fellow is always engaging.
At BBC Caribbean in London in the 90s and early noughties, there were three Caribbean leaders I liked jousting with in telephone interviews; asking uncomfortable questions. Dame Eugenia Charles of Dominica, Basdeo Panday of T&T and Gonsalves.
The Vincentian leader spoke at length at last week’s Caricom leaders and technocrats symposium, “Violence as a Public Health Issue – The Crime Challenge”. He did far too much populist flexing.
Gonsalves came out in full-throated support for judicial hangings, except in cases of crimes of passion. He criticised judges. He berated defence lawyers, noting correctly that tactical delays won in hanging convicted murderers were part of their defence.
He biffed opposition politicians, saying that they could not be trusted as partners in the fight against crime. He railed against journalists who he said had political ambitions; likely acting out a beef with a few people rather than talking to the wider Caribbean public.
Let’s talk about hangings. Gonsalves often refers to our small states as “the Caribbean civilisation”. And yet he’s in favour of the capital punishment of our modern, civilised countries being a medieval torture that predated the crucifixion of Christ.
He and others say we will not be dictated to by the UK, which has for decades been trying to nudge Caribbean countries away from judicial hangings. Get stuffed, we tell London. We are independent nations, and have our own cultural norms.
The barbaric laws on hangings and discriminatory laws against homosexuality are colonial inheritances – laws that the Brits themselves now consider too extreme. Both are now defiantly cited as examples of Caribbean cultural norms. Ah, the irony.
Let me tell you about hangings. In short drop hangings, the condemned is made to stand on something not that high, such as a stool. The noose is affixed and the stool is removed. Death is by asphyxiation; slow and painful. In most judicial executions, a longer drop is used, with body weight calculated. The drop will break the neck of the hanged man, and death is swifter. If the drop is too long, physics exerts a terrible toll and drop velocity plus body weight can cause instant decapitation. The placement of the knot of the noose is important. The hangman wants a clean break.
Murderers are terrible people who commit heinous crimes, including killing children. It’s understandable why public sympathy for them would be nearly non-existent. However, hangings are State-approved vigilantism. The cruelty is the point. It satisfies an outrage-fuelled need for revenge, more than it does the imperative for justice.
Overall, the symposium was a well-organised and illuminating event by Caricom and hosts T&T. The best of it was on Day Two, when the politicians turned things over to the professionals across the span of crime and justice – from the judges to NGOs working in high-crime areas.
Last week I wrote here that it hadn’t, in the early going, made the case for a public health link as comprehensively as I’d hoped. I should have stuck around. It did, thoroughly, in the afternoon session on Day One, with good contributions from PAHO and T&T’s Foreign Minister Dr Amery Browne, a medical professional. We’ve been urging our political leaders to do something about the soaring rate of violent crime – as they should, because it’s their job. We can’t in fairness then dismiss the initiative, out of hand, as a talking shop.
Some quick fixes seem like no-brainers. Accountability dictates that redeploying Fitzgerald Hinds out of National Security is one, but the sometimes misplaced sense of loyalty and obduracy of T&T Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley pushes him to do the opposite of what his critics want, even if they happen to be right. Marlene McDonald needed more strikes than an all-star baseball pitcher.
On the symposium, I’m going to give Rowley his props. Action must be well thought out and based on data, information and evidence. They got plenty of that. What we have to do now is hold the leaders to their promise that a concrete plan of action would emerge out of it all.
One early sign wasn’t promising. They announced a ban on assault weapons – things that most of us thought weren’t legal for their citizens to possess in the first place. Given the richness of the symposium, the last day messaging seemed hasty.
Quick story. I wanted to find out what the timeline was for the plan of action, so I approached Caricom Secretary General Dr Carla Barnett, working on the post-conference document in a back room at the Hyatt Regency Trinidad while Rowley was giving the closing speech.
I identified myself, and asked her. An aide working alongside her said to me, “with the greatest respect, if you’d stop speaking and allow us to finish, we’ll get to that”. The words read harsher than they actually were, and I didn’t take offence. They thought I meant the end-of-conference statement and not the big plan – which was far more important. I was interrupting them. I left them to it.
Not all of the political contributions consisted of populist messaging. The prime ministers of St Lucia, Barbados, the Bahamas and Jamaica were especially good. The judges had superb presentations on why the system was clogged. Now we await the plan.
The author is a media consultant.
Details at oringordon.com