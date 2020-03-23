THERE were video clips being circulated in Georgetown on March 6, of young Afro-Guyanese men, heading somewhere, armed with what looked like pieces of wood and other armaments. They were coming through a village walkway, going who knows where. You could see they meant business. In another social media post, there were armed soldiers on the streets, a couple dozen of them, walking away from the camera angle, but again heading somewhere, as if to quell a disturbance, or to forestall one.