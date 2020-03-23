Guyana’s general election was held on March 2. From all accounts (local and international observers), election day went off almost flawlessly, with no untoward incidents marring the process.
Everyone thought then it was just a simple matter to tally the votes and declare a winner within a day or two. Yet three weeks later, the official tally in Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica) has not been completed, but both major parties—the ruling APNU/AFC and the opposition PPP/C—are claiming victory. Whom does one believe?
Region 4 had 879 polling stations. At each station, the votes are counted and a Statement of Poll (SoP) prepared by the presiding officer. The SoP lists the votes obtained by each party plus other information like the number of votes cast and number of spoilt votes. The SoP is signed by the presiding officer and certified by polling agents and/or counting agents. Several copies are prepared, one of which must be posted immediately on the outside of the polling station. In other words, as soon as the count is completed, the result is available for anyone to view.
The results for the other nine regions (1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10) were declared and accepted by both parties fairly quickly. The tally for Region 4 was going well until about half-way through the process. “Going well” meant going through each SoP, the party agents agreeing that the numbers called by the Returning Officer (RO, the person in charge of the process) matched those on their copy, and adding the numbers on the SoP to the count for each party.
After about half of the SoPs were processed, the RO, Clairmont Mingo, called for a break. When they resumed, he produced a spreadsheet saying that the results on all the remaining SoPs were entered. He then attempted to give his “final results”, with APNU/AFC getting 136,335 votes and PPP/C getting 77,258.
The opposition parties protested saying they had no way of knowing if the numbers entered on the spreadsheet truly reflected what was on the SoPs. They demanded that the tabulation be completed by going through the SoPs as they were doing before the break. That has not yet happened.
Since then, the ruling party has resorted to all kinds of shenanigans (legal and otherwise, like the sudden need to spray the recount venue) to prevent the tabulation from resuming. Guyana’s President Granger and four of Caricom’s Heads of Government agreed that a Caricom team would be sent to oversee a recount of votes. The team was quickly assembled and despatched to Guyana only for Granger to renege on his word, so the team left.
One may reasonably ask, why is APNU/AFC so eager to prevent a recount or even a completion of the tally process in Region 4 that they would go to such lengths to frustrate it? One can only speculate as to the real reason.
Perhaps they know what an accurate tally will show and it’s not the result they want. If not, if they are confident that they won, one would think they should be only too eager to have this verified and get on with the business of running the country. Perhaps there’s some other good reason but they’re not telling us. Instead, they resort to all kinds of untoward manoeuvres to thwart a transparent recount/tally process.
As mentioned earlier, the SoPs are public documents. They are available on the website https://region4sopsinformation.com/. They were posted by the PPP/C which wanted the SoPs to “be made available for public scrutiny by everyone”. We have no reason to doubt that these are genuine scans/photos of the original statements and proceed on that assumption. We expect the PPP/C will lose all credibility if these statements are not what they’re claimed to be. It’s hard to believe they will take that chance.
What’s on the website? First note that not all SoPs are there. Recall there are 879 SoPs for Region 4. Our team was able to view and tabulate the results from 808 SoPs. Of the remaining 71, some are not legible (bad scan/photo) and some are not on the website.
Given the importance of this information, one would have thought that the PPP/C would have taken special care to ensure that all the SoPs were posted and easily legible —most were. In some cases, there are two or three versions of the same SoP and it isn’t obvious which is the final one.
Fortunately, the differences are minor, usually the count being off by one or two. Still, that’s sloppy work. There should be one version, the official one. The SoPs could also be better-organised and better-labelled, preferably in groups of ten.
On the same website, the PPP/C has posted a spreadsheet of their tabulation. With some minor differences, their spreadsheet had the same numbers as what we got from the 808 SoPs. To complete ours, we used the numbers they have for our “missing” 71 SoPs. With that caveat, here’s what we find.
For Region 4, the PPP/C figures show 114,416 votes for APNU/AFC and 80,150 for PPP/C (a difference of 34,266 votes). Our figures show 115,918 for APNU/AFC and 80,280 for PPP/C (a difference of 35,638 votes). Both differences are in the same ballpark.
After the preliminary count of the other nine regions, the PPP/C got 152,121 votes and APNU/AFU got 100,682, a lead of 51,439. If APNU/AFU wins Region 4 by 35,638 votes, they would have lost the election by 15,801 votes.
Recall Mr Mingo’s “results” for Region 4 show APNU/AFC getting 136,335 votes and PPP/C getting 77,258, a surplus of 59,077. This would be enough to overcome the PPP/C lead of 51,439, with APNU/AFC winning by 7,638 votes.
One wonders, though, by what sleight of hand does 115,918 jump up to 136,335 and 80,280 jump down to 77,258 since there is nothing in the SoPs to support this. Is this why strenuous efforts are being made to prevent the tabulation using the SoPs in a transparent manner? As Alice would say, “It gets curiouser and curiouser.”
The answers we all (except some APNU/AFC supporters) want are in the SoPs. Use them in an open and transparent manner. It will redound to Guyana’s eternal benefit.