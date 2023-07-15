What is really changing?

On Thursday, I got up and decided to see what was going on Morning Edition. There he was, the representative of San Juan Business Persons lamenting the state of crime in San Juan/Barataria and environs.
I taught at Barataria Senior Comprehensive (which is now Barataria South Secondary) for six years, and then became guidance officer there for one year, after which I made the decision to resign because I was not in agreement with the practice of expelling or suspending pupils for whatever reason.
My opinion was that I could not work with these pupils on the street. I needed them in my office. Our main catchment area was Laventille, Morvant, Aranjuez. We did have other pupils from further afield.
There were some who were held with knives and were immediately sent to the principal’s office. One or two were sent to me by enlightened teachers, who understood my raison d’etre. The main reason was that they had to have something to protect themselves on their way to and from school.
I attended a PTA meeting at a primary school in East Port of Spain, and a parent said she had two sons attending the school and because she was so fearful for her sons’ safety, every morning she placed her sons in the car trunk and used the longer route to get out of the area in which she lived.
The discussion on Morning Edition sent me back in time. I went to my newspaper articles collection and made a decision. The following is just a sample:
• Sunday, March 6, 1994, Page 6—Charity begins at home (Sunday Mirror). Why we should not write off younger generations. Accompanying this article were two paper clippings. (a) Headline: Ashford Sinanan: Write off the present Generation. Govt told invest in youth. (b) Education system in bad shape, Senator Samaroo warns. $(Budget Debate ’83)$
• Sunday, February 13, 2000, Page 11: Another Consultation on Indiscipline and Violence in Schools!? Oh No!
• Newsday, Saturday, July 5, 2003, Letters. Page 11: For our children’s sake, please, no police in schools.
• Sunday, May 23, 2010, Page 16: Psychologist candidate says Traumatised Trinidad needs relief —Story by Sharmain Baboolal.
• Tuesday, January 14, 2014, Page 10: Newsday, Section A (Letter to the Editor): Take serious look at our society. On Page 11: “If we don’t intervene now, crapaud will smoke our pipe. Indeed, some of us may not even be here to even see the crapaud smoking the pipe.” Minister of Labour and Member of Parliament for Point-a-Pierre, Errol McLeod, at sod-turning ceremony reacting at the murder situation in the country.
• Sunday June 21, 2015, Page 15: My Commentary: Newsday, Section A: Youth and the Importance of conscience.
At the opening of the school year in September 2022, I was on the road around 9 a.m. I found myself in Curepe, driving along the Southern Main Road. Suddenly three boys did wheelies out of a side street and I had to take evasive action. I looked at these children, who appeared to be no older than ten or 11. I wondered why these boys were not at school.
Then about a month ago I decided to take a walk to the Net Café, which is about four blocks from where I live. This time it was much later. Maybe around 1 p.m. Suddenly one young man on a bicycle whizzed past me. I stood at the side of the road. I looked behind me and there were ten boys on bicycles. Some cycles were welded and had a small platform between the wheels which held a “boom box”. Music on the street at this hour of the day when they should have been in school.
I was reminded of the time when my 12-year-old niece came for summer vacation, and did not want to return home to Florida. Three days after, her Mom called me and said: “Maria, please get that child on a plane home.” She was very concerned.
I did visit sometime after and learned that when a pupil is absent for three days, the class teacher goes to the principal’s office and records the name on the computer as being absent for three days, and one click sends her name to a mainframe in the Department of Education. Mom gets a call, both at work and at home, and questions are asked. Mom is told that her daughter needs to be back at school within three days.
She knew that action would have been against her if that child were not back at school.
We are playing over and over in our heads that Trinidad and Tobago is a developed country. What does digital transformation really mean?
—Author Anna Maria Mora is a counselling psychologist.