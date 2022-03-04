What is your birthright?

We interpret the concept of birthright in so many ways; ultimately through some form of entitlement.
Commonly, it is associated with material possession: a right to claim the assets of family members as your inheritance; a right to ownership of things you did not work for, or buy; a right to expect that your parents will provide for your wants and needs like a perpetual cushion. It is a rather selfish definition, an assumption that your birth—your social circumstance—guarantees that you will be granted unconditional access to the fruits of someone else’s efforts.
I am not on board that wagon, though I know it is a rarely disputed claim. Laws have been enacted to safeguard the claims of descendants, even decreeing special rights to first born males. I have seen siblings ready to kill and maim one another over a piece of property.
Many parents work their tails off to provide for their offspring. Those who have emerged from difficult circumstances, particularly, see it as a way to ensure the little darlings never have to experience the hardships and deprivations they did. Fair enough, parenting brings responsibilities. And as in every sphere, people can scurry off to every extreme, from atrocious neglect to fervent cosseting, both with damaging consequences.
This birthright business came up recently as I was reading a discussion about patriotism, and the question arose about how one feels about the land of one’s birth. When you look around at natural beauty: the way you could be stopped in your tracks by a hummingbird flitting among a riot of colourful blossoms; a magnificent sunset, the northern range, the Caroni plains, an emerald iguana casually sunning itself in the grass; confronted with these images, do you feel pride to claim this place as your own—your birthright?
The arbitrariness of where we emerged from the womb defines so much of how we construct ourselves. It can determine religious affiliation; whether Jesus or Allah, Shiva or Jehovah held sway in the territory at the time. In that sense, is your religion a birthright or a choice? Is it the same for your politics? I heard someone in a whistle-blowing documentary talking about doing it for her government, and I was immediately struck by the choice of words: government, not country. They are not interchangeable concepts. People in many geographic locations believe they elect representatives to look out for the interests of their country, not their governments. Politicians inevitably seem to compress the two aspects into one self-serving entity.
And what if you disagree with a position taken by the government of your country? What if you are Russian and feel as much abhorrence for the President’s war as neighbouring Ukraine and most of the international community? How would you interpret the concept of your birthright? Would you make a distinction between country and government? We form allegiances based on notions of identity, of belonging—to our families, our religious backgrounds, our political affiliations—but what are the socialising factors that create them?
Broadly speaking, we subscribe to many universally accepted social mores. It is a part of the pact we make as citizens: a commitment to a degree of civic-mindedness, which has become obscured in this contemporary realm that gives precedence to the rights of the individual over any responsibility to our society.
The Universal Declaration of Human Rights sets out 29 articles defining what each human is entitled to by dint of being alive. They are based on the premise that everyone is born free and equal in dignity and rights, and these are to be respected whatever one’s “race, colour, sex, language, religion, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status”. The range is wide, and includes such areas as marriage with full consent of both parties, right to a nationality, freedom of expression, ownership of property, equal access to public services. We have the “right to work, to free choice of employment, to just and favourable conditions of work and to protection against unemployment” and the right to equal pay for equal work. We have the right to rest and leisure. We have the right to education. “Education shall be free, at least in the elementary and fundamental stages. Elementary education shall be compulsory. Technical and professional education shall be made generally available and higher education shall be equally accessible to all on the basis of merit.”
This UN declaration was proclaimed in 1948, and although some of the wording is gender-biased and it could do with some tweaking to more relevantly address a world that has changed significantly from nearly 75 years ago, its philosophical footing holds up well.
We might know some of these rights in a kind of vague, philosophical way, but the ones contained in the UN Declaration are absolute birthrights, not the ones we commonly invoke when it comes to the reading of a will, or the expectation of a car for your birthday, or the belief that you can lounge about indolently, expecting your parents to call you when lunch is served.
Too often, a narrow interpretation of what we are entitled to as humans limits us to the ones that provide us with material gain. It doesn’t allow us to see ourselves as people who have the right to be respected in all their manifestations, without discrimination.
—The author is an editor,
writer and cricket historian.
E-mail: vaneisabaksh@gmail.com