How can a captain see the ship sinking irretrievably under his watch, jeopardising the lives of 1.4 million people and, with neither plan nor vision, will nor skill to save the day, still continue in office?
And after seven squandered years?! But Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says, “I’ve done my job.”
What job done, sir? In every critical area of national life—the economy, society, the state—this country is teetering on the edge of disaster. State institutions are failing in their sacred obligations to the people. In the Judiciary, police, public service, every single Government office and ministry, glaring inadequacies prevail.
For example, is the State protecting the people from predator politicians and their lawyers and financiers? The latest rape of the treasury could come from the Vincent Nelson debacle in which the Office of the Attorney General appears a main facilitator. In spite of protestations and deflections, the question remains. Were you, as prime minister, aware of the unbelievable indemnity provided to a questionable witness in this case which could cost the taxpayer another $200 million? Minister Faris Al-Rawi says he “discussed this case” with you. Did you do your job, or is a job being done on the people of this country?
Rowley also claimed his “greatest achievement” is saving the economy from collapse! I exclaimed: “boldfaced balderdash! Is the prime minister delusional?!” The economy has declined for seven successive years and is now rated by the IMF among the 20 worst performing in the world. In 2014, T&T’s real GDP was $187.1 billion.
At the end of 2021 it was $149.6 billion, a 20-per cent drop during Rowley’s seven failing years. Not even Putin’s windfall could stave off “a massive fall” of four per cent in output for the first quarter of 2022, both the energy and non-energy sectors contracting by 1.3 per cent and 5.2 per cent, respectively. And despite the world transitioning from fossil fuels, there is not even one new foreign revenue stream gestating. What job done, sir?
And unemployment and poverty are rising, the middle-class declining. Check the 20-per cent increase in demand for lunch boxes in schools as parents face financial challenges. Principals and teachers want more children on the school feeding programme because “parents are affected by unemployment, underemployment, and financial instability”, says an official of the National Schools Dietary Services.
“So many parents don’t have funds to buy a nutritious meal. They are coming to us for box lunches. We have been inundated with requests,” the official added. One Morvant father says, “Sometimes it’s hard to prepare meals for a whole family. Sometimes you don’t have extra money to give the children for lunch. My friend could not even afford snacks for his daughter.” Is this the job you have done, Dr Rowley?
Will people now starve while you allowed agriculture to languish in primitiveness? For seven years, while the food import bill exceeded $5 billion, you gave agriculture a paltry annual one per cent in national budgets that totalled almost $400 billion, resulting in the sector contributing a mere 0.4 per cent to GDP. And you are still abdicating responsibility.
First, you made the absurd excuse that Trinidad and Tobago did not have enough land for commercial agriculture. Now you say agriculture “is a private sector thing”. More balderdash, moving economist Marlene Attzs to term your thinking “misaligned, throwing the responsibility for agriculture on the private sector alone. There must be an enabling environment by the Government”. After over 30 years in Parliament, you still don’t know that? No wonder you got no job done.
No wonder, for the last seven years, you scandalously neglected unprecedented opportunities in agriculture. I list them for you again.
The global coconut industry is heading for US$31.1 billion by 2026; aqua-culture is now valued at US$263.6 billion; the global chocolate industry will reach US$187 billion by 2027; the mango market is heading for US$20 billion by 2025; and avocados, “green gold”, will reach US$21.050 billion by 2027.
Precious foreign exchange, prime minister, life-blood of this country! You have done nothing whatsoever about any of these. Job done?! Come on, man! It’s been seven wasted years!
And have you seen the Children Court records from February 2018 to May 31 this year? It reveals 1,771 criminal matters have been filed against children between the ages of seven and 18 for possession of firearms, robbery with aggravation, shooting with intent, larceny, domestic violence, drug offences, kidnapping, manslaughter and murder.
Children now violent, rampaging criminals! This is the result of the spreading social decay I repeatedly warned you about: the epidemics of child abuse—physical, psychological, sexual—cultural decadence, domestic violence, school hooliganism, teenage pregnancies, children growing up without adequate parenting in declining communities, all culminating in horrendous levels of crime and murder, 3,725 persons already killed since 2015. Job done?!!
People are migrating in hopelessness, seeking an escape, resources and talent draining from this diminishing nation. And at home, increasingly crowds will shout “Rowley must go” as they did outside Parliament recently. After seven wasted years, job certainly not done, prime minister.