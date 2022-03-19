What kind of life do we want?

Last week, the most important business news story was not the $2 KFC wants to levy for their condiments, nor the shenanigans surrounding the Cabinet reshuffle. The week’s critical story was the release of the 2021 Article IV Consultation Report.
To reduce the report to a sound bite, “our overvalued currency” is not to do justice to our economic and social situation. Depending on the media reports, the nation is not better equipped to understand the challenges, nor is it given the requisite marching orders. We face a significant test, which we need to appreciate and gird ourselves to deal with. There is little value in admiring the Ukrainian people’s resolve to defend their land if we do not emulate them in this time of need. Dr Rowley’s first instalment of the wide-ranging interview puts the finger on the sore. We have bullets coming at us!
Essentially, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Report confirms what we already should have known—we are spending more than we earn. The black market had already told us the news about “our overvalued dollar”. It is not a unique situation since one study suggests that 25 per cent of all countries have a similar problem. We have had external economic shocks, including Covid–19 and wildly fluctuating energy prices—that have come on the back of a pre-2015 recession. It is folly to believe that our country is insulated from the swings and twists of the global economy, not least of which are inflation, product availability and the Ukraine war.
The knee-jerk response about devaluation and a sinister IMF bogeyman blocks our ability to create our future. Since 2018, our business community has been making operating adjustments. The relentless price increases are not a thing of the recent past. They have been factoring in increases as a hedge for the uncertainty. Then there was a strong suggestion that we had begun to experience capital flight; our national accounts have shown significant unexplained leakages.
We have to walk a tightrope but throwing around loose talk about devaluation is to put the finger on the scale. This is why the IMF’s recommendation about streamlining our foreign exchange mechanisms is appropriate. Failure to implement is an open invitation to put increasing pressure on our foreign exchange reserves, leading to reduced capacity to fund needed imports. The downside risks are tangible and probable.
The brutal reality is that our energy “trust fund”, on which we lived, is close to its expiry date, notwithstanding the Dragon Field hope. We have depended on energy revenue to splurge and live like kings. But the decline in prices and output has been evident for almost a decade. We should not now depend on our foreign exchange reserves to defend our exchange rate. That is short-sighted, and the experiences of others prove it is unsustainable.
While the IMF Report congratulated the nation and the Government for handling the Covid-19 pandemic, it points to the need to manage the future. The report was sensitive to the needs of our vulnerable population. Are we?
This situation raises crucial political questions: what is required of our economy in today’s world? How does our national economy fit into the global economy? To which group of citizens do we owe our allegiance? What are the sacrifices we are prepared to take for the welfare of that group? We must answer these questions as we attempt to create an environment where we can profitably export and earn sufficient funds to meet our needs. Even though we lack analytical skills, which can engender the proper dialogue about our choices, we must recognise the need to do this.
Our deep polarisation does not work to our benefit. Our weaknesses are now laid bare. Our political class has failed to lead us, and we are witnessing the fraying of our social and economic bonds. There can be no correction of these problems and our foreign exchange situation until the underlying causes are confronted.
We must deal with the corruption within our community and the violence that is becoming more endemic each week. Uncontrolled, these twin evils would lead to a greater concentration of wealth and the pauperisation of many. Over the last two or three decades, we have witnessed a sharp reduction in the size of our middle class. This development removes an essential social buffer and leads to discrimination in the provision of public services.
The segregation of our schools is unhelpful, as it deepens the chasm between those who have and the others who do not. This social divide destroys the ladder of social mobility. We do not connect the dots from this situation to a workforce incapable of meeting the challenges of the competitive global environment.
We must answer: what kind of economy we want to have, what kind of jobs we want to promote, and how much poverty we want families in relatively low-wage yet societally essential jobs to experience. Will we choose to have a large precariat and the accompanying risks?