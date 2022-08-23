What next for the Vacation Revision Programme?

The Ministry of Education (MoE) recently concluded the Vacation Revision Programme (VRP). This four-week programme, which ran from July 18 to August 12, was intended to provide the over 9,000 pupils who scored less than 50 per cent in the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam with additional support to better prepare them for the transition to secondary school.
The VRP was intended to offer under-performing pupils with opportunities to acquire competencies in the areas of mathematics, English language arts, and English composition. According to the MoE, teachers were specifically trained to provide the kinds of tutoring required. Additionally, guidance and counselling as well as parenting sessions were made available for pupils and teachers.
On the face of it, the VRP promised a critical intervention for pupils who didn’t just under-perform, but were let down by an education system that is itself under-performing. I consider it under-performing because of the MoE’s inability to anticipate the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and, therefore, take initiative by either amending the SEA exam itself or providing extra classes during the primary school terms that focused on the three fundamental subject areas.
In hindsight, I believe either of these options would have been more viable alternatives to depriving pupils of a significant portion of their July-August vacation. But hindsight is 2020. With this in mind, hindsight might prove useful for the future.
Although well-meaning, the VRP was a sudden move by the MoE that ultimately fell prey to being ill-considered and inadequate.
To begin with, the VRP attempted to treat the symptom—not the cause—of an examination system that continues to disadvantage pre-secondary pupils not just through an unnecessarily rigorous testing procedure, but also through the Concordat which perpetuates elitism through a lack of meritocracy.
Barring a comprehensive revision of the SEA placement strategy that may take years, a short-term strategy to improve pupil performance should be focused on revising the revision programme. I’ve narrowed such a revision strategy down to three key areas that, if looked at closely enough, might allow for a more effective and efficient VRP. These areas concern testing, attendance and advertisement, and curriculum.
1. Testing
The haste surrounding the formulation of the VRP leaves a critical question unanswered: how are participants assessed to ensure the learning objectives of the programme were achieved, or not? Unless some kind of assessment was used to evaluate pupil progress, be it formative, used to monitor learning throughout the course of the VRP, or summative, used to evaluate learning at the end of the VRP, the MoE’s best efforts at preparing under-performing pupils would have been curtailed.
Without any means of gauging pupil progress through testing in the aftermath of the VRP, children will have gotten the equivalent of a four-week summer camp with no measurable improvement of their competency.
2. Attendance and advertisement
While it appears too late to do anything about it now, a thorough post-mortem of the 2022 VRP could offer useful insight for future revision programmes.
Data on the total number of registered pupils is a good place to start. One of the main indicators of where the VRP fell short concerns enrolment. Preliminary data released by the MoE revealed an initial registration rate of 30 per cent.
Of course, registration is one thing but active attendance is another, more useful statistic in tracking pupil engagement in the VRP. The paltry registration of approximately 30 per cent recorded at the beginning of the programme can be helped with early advertisement, much earlier than what we saw this year. Put simply, if parents are made aware of a VRP sooner rather than later, then they can plan accordingly.
3. Curriculum
Since the goal of the VRP is to provide pupils with competencies for a solid foundational education in fundamental areas of mathematics, English language arts and English composition, it would be helpful to know what exactly these competencies are, and on what basis they were prioritised. Equally useful will be pupils’ progress with assignments administered during the VRP which will allow the Curriculum Planning and Development Division to ensure continuity between the VRP and the SEA. Tracking pupil performance will also ensure if learning objectives and, ultimately, the objective of the VRP are being met.
If a rigorous post-mortem of the recently concluded VRP can specifically focus attention on testing, attendance and advertisement, and curriculum development, then the Ministry of Education would not have overspent on a failed programme, and secondary schools will not be welcoming a batch of pupils who are ill-equipped for a new stage of their learning.
Future VRPs might benefit from a similar programme created by Barbados’s Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training. This remedial programme provided instructional support for vulnerable Class Four pupils in public primary schools preparing for the Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination in July.
It remains to be seen if there will be further iterations of the VRP. I hope so. The pandemic didn’t only disrupt the education of pupils who sat the 2022 SEA, but also those who will be sitting the exam in the coming years.
With this in mind, a more comprehensive and conscientious attempt must be made to revise a revision programme that is effectively conceptualised, planned and executed.
—Author Jarrel De Matas is a PhD candidate and teaching associate, Department of English, College of Humanities and Fine Arts, University of Massachusetts, Amherst.