TWO thoughts on the indirect exchange between Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Guyana’s Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo.
Rowley made an ill-judged call in joking about the Guyana dollar, but Jagdeo shouldn’t have responded to it. Plague on both their houses? My immediate takeaway was that Rowley didn’t know how or when to make a joke and Jagdeo didn’t know how to take one. It was not a policy speech, Mister Vice-President. Reacting is in itself an overreaction.
Rowley’s humour in that moment was as maladroit as Rakheem Cornwall’s running between the wickets in St Lucia last week. If I had the ear of Jagdeo, I’d have advised him that the joke was on Rowley. T&T businessmen and businesswomen flocking to Georgetown swerve around their country’s severe foreign currency restrictions, in which buying $US300 in pocket money for foreign travel is like negotiating with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Jagdeo would look the bigger man by responding with a deftness and humour that the PM lacked, or not at all.
Most Guyanese I’ve chatted to about this disagreed with my takeaway and sided with Jagdeo. Unusually and notably for politically toxic Guyana, they include people who do not support his governing party, the PPP/Civic. Turns out there’s an issue that unites red and green. There’s plenty of history between our countries and Guyanese seem to have little appetite for the disrespect of the past. As we say in Guyana, not all skin-teeth is laugh.
Jagdeo’s reaction needs to be understood within these complex and shifting dynamics. There’s more to it than ill-judged humour, touchiness or tetchiness.
We’ll get to that shortly. First, let’s rewind. When a journalist, the ever-gutsy Urvashi Tiwari-Roopnarine of CCN TV6, confronted the Prime Minister with claims from Gary Griffith’s National Transformation Alliance (NTA) that they got 30,000 votes in the Diego Martin Regional Corporation in the local government election, Rowley responded “that is Guyanese dollars”.
To be fair, I laughed when I first heard it. After all, we Guyanese have made similar jokes about our dollar (now Guy$207-210 to US$1). We can take and give sharp-edged picong. I constantly let my Trini friends have it about the so-called “river limes” they have on the banks of tiny drainage streams. I’ll show you what a river looks like, I’d tell them, pulling out my phone to show a video of a boat ride across the 32 kilometre expanse of the mouth of the Essequibo.
Rowley’s joke isn’t as cringeworthy as the stale and tedious curry chicken jokes that’ll get exhumed this Caribbean Premier League season. The thing that makes it badly judged isn’t its picong-worthiness… it’s the fact that he’s the Prime Minister of T&T, not some random citizen engaging in bar talk.
When asked about it, Jagdeo began cautiously, noting that he got blowback from T&T for remarks in March last year about the state of T&T’s economy. It started when Jagdeo told residents at a public gathering in the northern Guyana hinterland that Guyana needs to invest its new-found oil wealth in its non-energy sectors. He’d told his audience that was significantly populated by farmers and miners if they don’t do that, “when the oil money goes, we’ll be poorer than many countries in the world”.
“Look at what’s happening in Trinidad now...Trinidad is falling apart, and that’s putting it mildly - falling apart!” he said. “No jobs, sustained periods of negative growth and can’t see the light of day for the near future.”
That triggered Finance Minister Colm Imbert so much that he would mention “falling apart” three times in a few short sentences in rebutting Jagdeo’s “ole talk” at a PNM public meeting. Rowley sidestepped the controversy, but Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne went further, indirectly referring to it in a 900-word Op-Ed on March 28, 2022, as “arrogant, hostile and xenophobic”.
Jagdeo weighed all of this up as he responded last week. He pointed to T&T’s strict currency controls versus Guyana’s open market, and went on: “We noticed a trend here...some Trinidadian companies are procuring large quantities of goods for their business in Guyana and in Trinidad and paying from here, making payments from here to their suppliers.
“So they are utilising our foreign currency to make those payments. I hope Mr Rowley looks at that too.”
Even though I’d have advised Jagdeo to walk past the issue, he did end up choosing his words with care. And despite the over-the-top reaction 16 months ago from the man who’s supposed to be T&T’s chief diplomat, relations between T&T and Guyana have steadily improved in the period. Browne himself has played a part. He and Rowley were quick to offer assistance following the Mahdia tragedy in which at least 20 people perished in a fire at a high school girls dormitory in the Guyana hinterland last May.
Guyana’s president Irfaan Ali has been to T&T several times – from agricultural expo to state visit to two meetings of Caricom leaders – and has had much interaction with Rowley and his team. Ali is the most collegial of men – someone it’s impossible not to warm to. That has helped the relationship.
It’s helpful to see the countries’ shifting dynamic in movie terms. Ali is The Sound of Music and Jagdeo is Captain Phillips. “I am the captain now”, Abdulwali Muse told Tom Hanks’s Captain Phillips. Muse was making it clear – with less subtlety than Jagdeo – who’s running the show.
The author is a media consultant. Details at oringordon.com