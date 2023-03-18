These days, I feel like Marvin Gaye, the singer of the 1971 Billboard hit “What’s Going On?” Confronted by the incessant kangkalang, his lyrics become most relevant:
“Mother, mother/There’s too many of you crying/ Brother, brother, brother/ There’s far too many of you dying/ Father, father/ We don’t need to escalate/ You know we’ve got to find a way/ To bring some lovin’ here today, yeah.”
How do we find a way for our nation to overcome its social problems and its killing fields? Why are we witnessing 1925 Franz Kafka’s novel The Process coming to life? Why are we seeing the intricate world of law and justice turn into an indecipherable dead-end trap and now fear that we will face a nightmare of terrible consequences?
Unfortunately, we have arrived at a point where our leaders suggest that the Piarco airport cases represent political persecution. They isolated and failed to discuss the more recent similar occurrences being adjudicated by Justices Rahim and Aboud. Apparently, they cannot contemplate that a person can be a political figure and still allegedly commit a crime. Such persons should not expect immunity by virtue of being in the political opposition.
The origins of this long-lasting saga are ignored. On September 12, 1996, the United National Congress (UNC) cabinet appointed a task force to expedite the Piarco Airport Development Project. Businessman and UNC financier Ishwar Galbaransingh, the then-chairman of the Tourism and Industrial Development Company, was named to that committee. On October 24, 1996, the airport’s general manager, Richard Saunders, wrote to the Joint Consultative Council for the Construction Industry, reiterating its support of its initially named contractor. On November 5, 1996, the task force, including Galbaransingh, submitted an interim report to Cabinet recommending the appointment of Hillman as lead consultant, rejecting the original contractor for the project.
Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, the then-attorney general, brought Robert Lindquist in 2000 to examine the Piarco contracts. We recall the 2001 role of Maharaj, Trevor Sudama and Ralph Maraj, and their defiant stand in defeating three pieces of legislation because of the allegations of State corruption, causing the Panday government to collapse. Basdeo Panday then called the 2001 election, which resulted in a tie which allowed president Arthur NR Robinson to deliver his “Bad habits are gathered at slow degrees, as streams running into rivers, and rivers into seas” speech. We cried.
How many of the delays resulted from legal challenges by the gentlemen who are now protesting the time taken? Have we forgotten the 2011 Queen’s Counsel’s advice in associated proceedings purportedly given to the then-attorney general Anand Ramlogan? “The present extradition proceedings have been going on for five and a half years. The claimants are well funded and determined to assert every possible right of appeal and have demonstrated their determination to do so at every appeal.”
Having lived through this experience, one should appreciate the need for substantial investment in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Mark Mohammed, the DPP in 2002, and other experienced officers have gone to the Judiciary. The lure of money and the politicising of the Law Association have meant that fewer attorneys enter public service.
A November 2016 parliamentary report spoke to challenges faced by the DPP in recruiting and retaining State counsel and the security risks prosecutors and their families face. Prosecutors were said to be subject to threats from accused persons and their supporters in and out of court. The DPP reported that sometimes, his staff required armed police guards. He lamented that the Salaries Review Commission did not think the situation required payment of a risk allowance. The DPP had also indicated that there were not sufficient attorneys to attend to matters at the various courts.
Yet, in 2022, the DPP’s office was upbraided in court for its lack of preparation. Justices of Appeal Alice Yorke-Soo Hon, Gregory Smith and Vasheist Kokaram rebuked two senior officers in the DPP’s office for their unpreparedness to examine a witness in a Tobago murder trial. Justice Yorke-Soo Hon, in accusing the DPP’s department of being “experts in apologies”, said, “I have heard the most eloquent apologies.... Do not anticipate the court. Come ready.” Brothers are dying.
Why are our leaders publicly escalating things? How is this helpful?
In the fray about the security concerns surrounding the proposed DPP office building, it was noted that it was close to East Port of Spain, as though the Laventille residents posed the substantial challenge. The unfortunate case of Dana Seetahal’s killing was cited as proof of the need for a more secure building. However, our attention is being directed to the wrong places.
We have more to fear from our country’s incestuous relationship between the political powers and the money chasers. Let us not forget who is on trial for Dana Seetahal’s murder and where it happened, nor the infamous situation involving radio DJ Kevaughn “Lurbz” Savory, which the police claim was a “hit”. A study (Piff, et al, 2012) states that the greedy wealthy are likelier to break the law.
We need laws that reduce the incentives and opportunities for corruption, and robust, well-resourced institutions that enforce those laws and deprive corrupt officials and their private-sector accomplices of impunity in their efforts to get rich at the public’s expense. Why has the procurement legislation not been implemented? What’s going on? We are living a nightmarish existence.
—Noble Philip