Of course I am delighted that our new and seventh President, Her Excellency Christine Kangaloo, in her inaugural address advocated for the panyard development model as a means of dealing with youth at risk.

For more than a decade, I have been advocating for recognition of the model, while describing real live success in those communities where the model is producing outstanding results mainly on shoestring budgets. First, a postscript to the current rows about the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Some diligent observers reminded me of an earlier verbal battle between the DPP and the Chief Justice (CJ) regarding the minuscule number of indictments filed by the DPP. This took place in 2020 and the DPP gave a number of reasons, including the staff shortages in his office and the breakdown of an arrangement to accept electronic filings.

At that time the DPP said he preferred mature private consultations, but was reported to have said that he had to respond because of the public ringing of alarm bells that could not be addressed privately. (See Newsday, October 17, 2020.)

At the current time the CJ, having repeated the same criticism of the DPP and added several others, has nevertheless expressed interest in “a mature conversation”.

What takes so long for these discussions to get going, almost three years having passed since the last public verbal battle? A tolerably effective administration of criminal justice is a feature of “a real place”. Can we afford to do nothing while the lofty leaders play with words about the dreadful state of criminal justice like “near collapse”, “could completely collapse” and “deep failing across the board”?

Returning to President Kangaloo’s call, there are some coincidences surrounding it—some happy, some cruel.

Happily, a mere seven weeks before the inauguration in a column published on January 29 this year, entitled “The nurturing place”, I had returned to the subject. On that occasion, I advocated the cause this way: “There is huge underlying worth in the discipline learned and practised as part of a team and in the building of much needed self-esteem.”

I made the case for “Government support of the proactive panyards, who can demonstrate track-record in social development work beyond seasonal participation in Carnival competitions”.

Cruelly, governments of two different stripes have been responsible for depriving the Pan In Schools programme of tutors, the most recent example described in the same column of January 29 this year. In addition to the developmental consequences, this gives an advantage to the schools that can raise significant funds privately when the annual Junior Panorama takes place.

What takes so long for someone in authority, including Pan Trinbago, to see the light shining from the panyard model? Fortunately, the current president of Pan Trinbago, who has embraced President Kangaloo’s enthusiasm, has been reform-minded. She yielded to entreaties encapsulated in this column, “prime bands in prime time”, and split the medium-band and large-band Panorama finals.

I have previously described the birdsong model of providing musical education, which includes successfully tutored youth at risk in its annual concert and which takes place after its summer camp. One time, before the pandemic, birdsong stunned us with a performance of the Fourth Movement of Dvorak’s “New World Symphony”—a piece demonstrating the full orchestral capacity of pan, combined with other instruments.

The piece was performed under the baton of Maestro Jesus Acosta, a former member of the world renowned El Sistema music programme in Venezuela, which provides opportunity and development for disadvantaged children and has adopted the motto “Music for Social Change”.

What next for the panyard model? Another committee? We do not know whether the Watkins Committee on Community Recovery has the panyard model in its report. It has never been released for our enlightenment.

The next step might be to draw up an inventory of those panyards that have sustained the work of providing homework centres and other activities catering to youth. Given the obsession with grammar school education and “getting passes” to the detriment of technical-vocational education programmes, there may be a potential, transparently assessed and funded, for expansion of panyard activity into routes for youth to acquire competencies specific to particular types of occupations or trades.

What takes so long?

From the looks of it, Steve Ferguson’s display of self-righteous indignation may have its day in a United States appeal court. This assumes that he will follow through on his stated intention to appeal the decision of the Miami jury holding him liable for several claims related to fraud committed in contract awards for the Piarco airport terminal over 20 years ago.

As we mature in life, reaching what most people consider their mid-years, we may occasionally pause and consider what older folks have been preaching as far back as we remember: you lose so many friends in your latter life, it’s not funny.

This column has long identified the three main issues facing Trinidad and Tobago and which are critical to our future. I have called for modernising the economy to face fundamental global changes threatening national earnings; arresting the widening and deepening social decay unsettling national equilibrium; and eliminating the institutional dysfunction that generates insufficiency in the State’s performance of its duty to the citizenry. These three issues continue to be front and centre in our lives.

I am disappointed I did not join with my brothers and sisters to celebrate Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day at Couva on Thursday. Try as I may, I could not find out what was being done to honour those who had fought so hard to realise themselves in a foreign land.

Don’t give up on our youths just yet

I understand the frustration felt by the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) general secretary, Vijay Maharaj, on the Prime Minister’s call for religious bodies to assume greater responsibility in the nurturing of our children and, thereby, contribute signi­ficantly to the changing of the negative behaviours being witnessed today by some of our youngsters, to the detriment of our nation.