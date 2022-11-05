NOBLE PHILIP

We, as a nation, are perched at the point of tipping into anarchy, but all is not yet lost. The choice is ours to make. There is no magic bullet or pill to take away our pain. Only a sense of determination, commitment, and a clear vision will drag us away from the edge of the abyss. But the signs are ominous. What will we do?

Let me share my experiences in what my friend, Bishop Harvey, likes to call “the belly of the whale”. Last Monday, I was in a conversation filled with frustration about a single mother having to choose between food and paying for transport for her sons to attend school.

Weary from night shifts, she is on the verge of giving up. I also listened to two teenagers attending relatively good schools in the last two weeks, but both have been suspended. Their cases are different, but the same peer pressures are prompting deviance. Our teachers are stressed, so suspensions are now a common cooling-off mechanism. School performances are deteriorating. How could we ask pupils to dream big visions while hungry?

The Rose Hill video caught the nation’s attention, but this is the reality of many communities. Ducking under the bed at night morphed into ducking under desks that day. The “borders” are being contested. The horror of life in East Port of Spain was revealed for all to see: will this be a passing moment of concern? Did we observe that the schoolchildren were not crying? Their sangfroid supports the contention of the Rose Hill residents: they live wretched lives ignored by the rest of the country. Do we see when parents put other relatives’ addresses to give their children a better secondary school selection chance? The stigma is palpable.

It is easy to politicise the situation, but the pain has been tangible, regardless of the political administration. We lack complete information, so it is easy for demagogues to go with the vibes of the moment.

Murders and gun violence are the things we care about the most, but home invasions are climbing, and we do not have appropriate information on their drivers. In this information vacuum, we have misinformation and wild anecdotes that drive faulty decisions and wild passions that cannot solve the problem. The lack of information about geographical patterns in crime trends means no one has much ability to assess what social or policy factors may be in play. How do we solve a problem we do not understand?

Inflation has robbed our mothers of the ability to maintain their boys. Think of their missing school and about being home alone while she works. When people cannot make ends meet, they lose faith in institutions, particularly the government, and their sense of control to direct their lives. The children become stressed and are tempted into “helping to bring money into the homes”. Robberies increase, with some inadvertently turning into murder.

Yet, across other communities, we see multimillion-dollar vehicles and people having fun. We look at the quarterly and annual reports and note that some inflation costs are going to the enhanced bottom lines. Is there over-invoicing that contributes to inflation? Laws in our country are mere suggestions on all sides; neither the rich nor the poor are innocent. Drive on our streets and see. But it is easier to blame each other.

Covid has distressed many: it has been traumatic, and simple incidents now escalate into major confrontations. A sense of frustration, triggered by a loss of jobs and, at times, housing, has spilt over into violence. Mental-health issues are affecting all, especially our children. The school-closure period has stressed our teenagers, and the uncertainty of life, including the loss of loved ones, is being played out in our schools. Vagrancy is one expression, and violence in schools is another. Our unsupervised children, who have been at home for almost two years, have had a ringside seat to understanding violence as a means of resolving problems and getting money.

What are our business chambers committing to do? What will “more boots on the ground” achieve? We have just emerged from a nightmare of illegal police actions. Do we want to suspend human rights, or is unjustly killing black youths acceptable?

It is a chilling indictment that Laventille schools are rundown, yet we blame the gangs. In 2014, a major commercial bank gave a Laventille school $500 in response to a request to help equip a classroom. What will it cost our leading businesses to adopt the area schools and help them provide a learning environment? The Ministry of Education cannot do it all. Their safety officers do yeoman service, but there is an enormous need for sustained psychological help. How is that to be funded?

The Laventille mothers must rise and confront the besetting evils. We must contribute by imagining and delivering opportunities to lift pupils out of despair. Relationships and mentoring are crucial needs. Everyone can help with this.

What will we do to take back this country? Do we continue the political dogfight? No police actor or action can fix socioeconomic issues. We can make it if we try a little harder! Should we choose to do nothing, the place will burn flat down.

Does my US visa need to be valid for 6 months in order to travel?

Dear US Consul,

My visa expires in February 2023. However, I would like to visit family in California for Christmas. If I apply to renew it now, can I continue to use my current visa until I’m issued a new one, or does my visa need to be valid for at least six months?

Sincerely,

Visa Applicant

Dear Visa Applicant,

Thank you for your question. We strongly recommend everyone keep current their tourist/business visas (B1/B2). You may apply for a new visa at any time before or after your visa expires. Applicants can travel with their valid visas while the application for a new visa is pending.