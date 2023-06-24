What to die for, or not

I remember as a young attorney being told by a much older advocate of some renown that the only honourable death in the profession was for one to die at one’s desk while at work.
He detailed the scene in the way that only the most capable of attorneys can—eruditely and efficiently. While this was considered the most excellent of deaths for our kind, he elaborated, there were varying degrees of excellence.
For example, it was considered more impressive to keel over quietly at the end of the work day, preferably when business was closing, or persons were about to leave, and to do so in such a way as to be noticed but to not draw undue attention to oneself. Better, too, to have been quietly working on a particularly bothersome case which could be identified by one’s colleagues as having been a contributing factor to one’s final malaise.
However, it would not do to scatter the sheets of paper about as one fell bodily into the arms of death. This would be undignified.
To this day, I remain unsure as to whether he was joking, as he went on to name a few attorneys who had met their quietus while in chambers and the ways they were commemorated by their colleagues for this ultimate sacrifice. The admiration in his voice was obvious.
While not many people espouse dying at work as the best way to meet one’s demise, I’ve heard many opinions expressed that are arguably a version or distillation of that exact sentiment. This is especially prevalent amongst the older generation who have enjoyed some success within traditional societal structures. “Young people don’t want to work,” is an often-repeated platitude at this point and is used in a variety of contexts—when a teenager questions the necessity of going to university, when an intern says he isn’t going to work late, when the new hire refuses a request outside of his job description.
It is, of course, said with the intent of being a criticism. It is more often than not meant to be disparaging or dismissive, and to be a comparison between the person who has said it with the person about whom it is being said—with the obvious intention that the statement describes both an undisputable fact and an undesirable trait.
As with all things treated as a truism, the certainty of the statement starts to crumble on inspection. Firstly, what is the point of any human advancement if not to make life easier for the following generation? The idea that the species must work tirelessly at technological, economic, social and political improvements without a correlated reduction in the need for unnecessary labour is ridiculous and counter-intuitive.
If our great grandparents had heeded this sentiment in their forebears we would still be dependent on men with sickles, threshers and oxen for the harvesting of wheat and probably dying of kwashiorkor during the wait. No, the duty of each generation is to build on what was done before and to improve our condition and expectations for ourselves and for our offspring.
And that is of course, my second point. Each generation has different expectations—and as well they should. What was important for the Boomer generation is not automatically important for Millennials. And it should not be. Boomers married young and, for the most part, were employed by one company for life to whom they were fully loyal, with the expectation that this company would, in turn, take care of them for life.
If they worked hard, they would be able to afford a home, to raise their family, have the occasional vacation and a few of the other trappings that were the definition of a good life back then. These were the rewards for working hard and they were happy to accept the terms. They married young and often for stability or because it was the expected step at that stage in their lives. There was little conversation back then about self-actualisation and self-acceptance.
Acceptance by one’s colleagues, church members and neighbours was more important, and a job was one of the key ways of attaining that. Often, work became the refuge they hid behind when marriages started to break down and they became bored or disinterested in their kids. But underscoring all of this was one unassailable fact. They knew they were important in the workplace, vital to the economic advancement of society, and felt they were being sufficiently compensated for their efforts.
The reality is, for most young people, these expectations are beyond their reach. Many will never be able to afford a mortgage or to raise a family comfortably. There is often little reward for company loyalty because it no longer results in the recompense of previous generations.
Simply put, working hard is arguably no longer sensible, because it does not yield the same rewards.
Younger generations are struggling against something their parents never had to deal with—financial irrelevance. As technology and science advance, many of us face the possibility of becoming redundant within the traditional economic structure.
What is dismissed as laziness is actually disquietude and a struggle to not only come to terms with their own insignificance, but to fight against it in the areas still left open to them. And there really is only one thing the older generation can do, which is the same thing each generation has had to do with their progeny—let them.
—Suszanna Clarke is an attorney-at-law.