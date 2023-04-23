SO, there is this thing called the Hawthorne effect.
Research has shown that people modify an aspect of their behaviour when they know they are being watched—so much so that even if you put just a picture of eyes watching, or a fake camera, just the perception or the possibility of being watched makes people change what they are doing. Like washing their hands after using the bathroom. Not stealing something. Not farting loudly and not talking to themselves.
Research has also shown that there is never one absolute story or absolute reality, and that each perception of reality, in any given moment, is skewed, and not only determined by what we see, but also influenced by our physical abilities, how we feel, our energy levels and our social identities.
If ten people are involved in the same situation—a robbery, an assault or a verbal confrontation—and the police were to interview them, they would all have a slightly different story, and the individual details would not all match up.
This is especially true with our perception of time, distance and length. For example, if we are tired or depressed, distances seem longer. If we are hungry, we perceive things differently. Not only do we all see things from a slightly different angle, what we see is still interpreted through our brains, through the sieve of our backgrounds and experiences, fears and traumas.
There is also the Mandela effect, where the brain subconsciously makes up false memories to compensate for gaps in memory. For example, Jif the peanut butter brand is remembered as Jiffy although it was never called that. In Star Wars, Darth Vader said, “I am your father,” but it is always remembered as, “Luke, I am your father.” Thus, even by seeing the same thing, we do not always see the same thing.
Anthony Bourdain, the chef, tried various foods and experiences as part of his career and television series, Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, then Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. In watching the documentary film on his life, he thought seeing more, experiencing more and learning about the different worlds helps one understand the very nature and truth of life.
I am not sure, though, if he ever found his answers since he committed suicide in 2018. But in the same vein, the only way, to me, to really understand something is to understand what you are viewing is singular, and that looking at it from a different angle or person does not change what you yourself are seeing, but makes you see and understand more.
In writing the column last week, I wanted to show crime from the individual reality. In between the noise of blue collar, white collar, guns, gangs, plans, no plans, responsibility, no responsibility and increasing numbers, we sometimes forget that those numbers are a culmination of individual situations. And that does not include the near misses and the individual vulnerability and fear at three o’clock in the morning. The column was based on the experience of one of my relatives, but I also spoke to various persons and tried to encapsulate how they felt at the core level, about crime, especially at 3 a.m.
Various people responded after the column. One person said the core pivot point was the gangs. Similar to the broken windows theory, since the gangs were walking around with abandon and nonchalance, invading our homes and schools, spreading, and dominating like a fungus; the communities were feeling fairly powerless. If the security forces could not touch the gangs, what could they themselves do?
Of course, crime is a complex multi-factorial, multi-causal system, but the person thought the gangs and illegal guns were linchpins in the system, and once we could erode and destroy that spread as the first step, the people would feel more emboldened to take back their communities, engage with the police and feel more empowered, hopeful, and less fearful.
Another person told me of their recent experience where masked men with huge guns broke into their house, stole all their electronic items, locked their housekeeper in the bathroom and stood outside the bathroom, discussing what to do with her—whether to take her with them, kill her or leave her alive.
In the subsequent interactions with the person and the police, the officers admitted they were overwhelmed with the amount of crime, could not follow up on everything with any urgency, and did not have much access to crime-fighting technology. Even the fingerprinting machine, they said, has been down for a good few months. What stood out was the police saying the crime was too much.
In writing the column last week, I wanted each of us to see the story from the perspective of the individual—the individual who had lost their loved ones being shot in a car outside a business place; the individual who was in the bathroom while people decided whether to kill her.
In this situation, though, I am seeing no effect, no skew, only one thing, one perception, one reality, one truth. As citizens we do fear the worsening crime situation. But the greater fear is probably seeing the criminals winning and the security systems being overwhelmed and outnumbered. The real fear, at 3 a.m., is that we are losing.
Dr Joanne F Paul is an emergency medicine lecturer with The UWI and a member of TEL institute.