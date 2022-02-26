Nobody wants to live in fear. Nobody wants to lose a loved one to crime or be victimised. The pain ricochets through the community as others experience the wrenching loss that descends on us in sudden ways.
Most believe the Government is responsible for public safety. But our reactions tell a story of confused leaders with incoherent answers. In the last week, despicable ethnic blame has surfaced in its crudest form. We feed the beast of crime by failing to consider the root causes. It is not sufficient to claim that our anti-crime strategies have failed because the truth is we have been doubling down on one option.
Firing the hapless Minister Hinds may appease some, but the root causes preceded him and may remain long after his departure. Many believe more laws and severe penalties are needed because crime represents a moral failure on the offender’s part. Sanctions undoubtedly do work and are necessary, but socialisation is mainly the job of our primary institutions such as the family, the church and the school.
Empirically, we can see that longer prison sentences, with their appeal to vengeance, do not help reduce crime since much crime is opportunistic and committed by people who live moment to moment. Some offences occur as unusual acts in generally law-abiding lives, while others are recurring events in generally antisocial lives. Effective crime prevention must take account of critical differences between crimes and criminals.
In our crime discussions, a significant Shakespearean insight, “the child is father of the man” goes unattended. Interventions that improve parenting skills, children’s physical and mental health, and school performance, and reduce child abuse risks, can likely reduce later offending. As a nation, we ignored an opportunity to change the course of events when Dr Gopeesingh presented the findings on the poor neurological development of our children. That study referenced in Parliament disappeared as a stone dropped into the sea. We were then enamoured with buying computers. The struggle of our young continues, but now we talk about firearm licences and John Wick cartoon characters.
In unserious ways, we ignore the cries of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the acting Police Commissioner. We have starved the former for decades, even while increasing their workload. We prefer antics to the solid analyses provided last week by Mr Jacob. Yet, we proclaim that the strategies are not working. How could they?
Will we admit that Mr Jacob’s solemn observations last week are aligned with Mr Griffith’s November 21, 2018, prophecy? Mr Griffith then said, “...It is really important for us... to look at secondary (school) crime prevention... If we do not deal with this situation now, in years to come, we will be outnumbered because of what we are seeing with certain young persons in society. They are looking up at these individuals... seeing them as the Robin Hoods...”
Both echo Raffique Shah’s 2011 declaration, “we simply do not have the manpower to deal with what we are up against... even if they rotate their crime clampdowns, they face mission impossible”. Siparia West Secondary School is a grim harbinger, given the south-west peninsula’s human trafficking woes and desultory policing.
This situation compels us to address the burning question: in what kind of society do we wish to live? We cannot countenance bribing the police officer and still expect him to combat attacks against the person. We cannot take partisan positions because of our desire for political power and expect the criminals to respect us. They do not care what colour shirt we wear or wave. We cannot contribute to ineffective and inefficient Government practices and magically expect some parts to work well. That hope is unreal.
As a people, we have not developed a policy capacity to design and carry out national policies and strategies that bring about sustained economic development. We are good at discussing what to do, but we never discuss implementation. Last week, a classic example was observing the difference in the crime detection rates between our two islands. Observation is a fifth form-level chore; we need more at a national level.
Implementation requires people in an organisation with their values, legal and power bases, coalitions and interactions with other public- and private-sector organisations. Our environment leads to questions about administrative capacity. Can our public or police service leverage their resources to achieve the policy goals? Have we ever considered how this may be done?
The policy and administrative capacities are intertwined since both depend on institutional knowledge. We have to ask how much money has been spent training the police leadership cadre. With a $2 billion National Security budget (more significant than most private sector businesses), how can we expect excellence without specialist training? Introducing private sector/non-police executives did not address the problem for this very reason. We should not expect different results if we keep recruiting friends.
The integrity of our public (and police) service is more critical than in colonial times. Authoritarian impulses and obedience to the absent rulers controlled that era. Now, we have public servants as unheeded advisers to Cabinet Ministers, who may be less capable but more powerful than them in the political context. Why would any sane, competent person choose to be manipulated for a pittance by entering the public service? This watering down of the calibre of the public servants leads to overworked sacrificial lambs and unsatisfactory performances.
How do we escape this trap we have set ourselves? How will we get a safer and more progressive society? Fixing the core problems is essential.