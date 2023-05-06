When chickens come home

NOBLE PHILIP

We all know the idiom “chic­­kens come home to roost”, which means the consequences of wrongdoing always catch up with the wrongdoer. In the past two weeks, this expression has materialised in our country.

The new spate of crime witnessed is the fruit of our actions over several decades. Passions are now the master of reasoning. As we feverishly share and forward each message of evil-doing, we should consider the difference between fear and risk.

Perceived risk induces fear more than actual victim­isation. Fear is an emotional response, while risk is a cognitive assessment of one’s environment. Risk is a more realistic assessment of social reality. Experiences influence fear and are perceptually enhanced by for­ces like the rumour mill and the mass media (Chadee, 2003). This distinction is cri­tical to appreciate, given the e-mailed bomb threat and the multiple chain group chats.

The Minister of National Security and the Police Service missed the point relative to the bomb threat in their dismissal of the event as being created by a “miscreant” and their interpretation of it as a hoax. Inciting widespread fear and vulnerabi­lity represents the terrorists’ most important objective. The point of the event was to frighten the population into distrusting the Government and creating political dissatisfaction, or to panic people into desiring more draconian policies (Breckenbridge and Maguen, 2006). The use of the darknet, as confirmed by the police, fits the terro­rist narrative (Malik, 2018). This action is a natural progression of our nation’s polarisation and lack of care for our children.

The role of the media in creating an atmosphere of fear should not be ignored. The trope “if it bleeds, it leads” is true, more so because of the thirst for clicks and likes. How do we explain that a meeting chaired by the National Security Minister and two senior police officers, also residents of the area, is tucked on the inside pages, but the unfounded ideological rant of two pundits hits the front page? The meetings were held three days apart! The media’s undeclared political bias continues to blindside and agitate.

The racist image of “urban youth” with “de mother have 14 and 15 children to mind” springs from a well that threatened our Indepen­dence talks at Malborough House and was voiced by a Member of Parliament in a 2003 debate over land use. There is no empirical evidence to support this image fuelled by grievance. Black men have been smeared in local newspapers since the publication of Thomas Carlyle’s 1980 racist rant. The politically driven land use chan­ges in the “breadbasket” of the nation made us more food-insecure, gave agri­cultural land to industrialists and broke the loop of a connected country. We did it all by ourselves!

No evidence supports the opinion that East Indians are more victimised (Chadee, 2003; Seepersad and Wortley, 2017). The authors of the latter publication, the groundbreaking effort to examine ethnicity, acknow­ledge that racial prejudices can trigger more reporting (Shah and Pease, 1992). They also recognised the establishment of the Crime And Problem Analysis Unit of the TTPS (Trinidad and Tobago Police Service), which collects crime data from every police station. Prejudices persist.

Figueira (2004) noted, “The El Socorro/Aranjuez developed as a result of its proximity to the Caroni Swamp and its use as a trafficking route. Illicit drugs under the cover of the Caroni Swamp were stored and entered from this area into the East-West Corridor. Specific Indo-Trinbagonian businessmen in the area funded this trade, and Naim ‘Nyah’ Ali and Teddy ‘Mice’ Khan were simply the frontmen, the visible public fall guys for the secret financiers.” The young victims were the “barrel children” at the time and in junior secondary schools. Their mothers were scratching out a living in a foreign land. Do we remember the role of former police commissioner Randolph Burroughs and a slew of non-Africans who controlled and set up the drug trade in our country? We have long closed our eyes to wrongdoing for the sake of money. We never questioned blatant money laundering, and here we are now!

In the Ryan report, Indira Rampersad argued that the “notion that young black males alone constitute at-risk youths is erroneous”.

Carlos Bar in the Aranjuez area is famous for the 2008 killing of Merlin “Cudjoe” Allamby, who was lured when two East Indian friends, Raffick “Puna” Mohammed and his common-law wife, Rosanna Seemungal, were killed there. Mohammed, uncle of Shazard “Teddy Mice” Khan, lived in Chaguanas. Crime knows no skin colour nor respects any community. But we stubbornly refuse to admit it.

Our country is a minute player in the global drug trade. Our climbing homicide rate is caused by increasingly violent gangs fighting over various criminal economies (InsightCrime.org). Our geo­graphic location restores us as an ideal transhipment point for cocaine between Guyana, Venezuela and Europe. As it was under Burroughs, so it continues today. Shabby schools and undernourished youth only provide fodder. We have never seriously fought this scourge.

Who were the African sup­­­porters abusing Pundit Donny Samlal in the United National Congress (UNC) leadership forum (January 2023)? Were they “urban youth”?

All our leaders should be mandated to read the Ryan report. Dana Seetahal may still be alive. We, as citizens, must resist police commissioners like Randolph Burroughs. We should determine to remove the scales of partisan ideology from our eyes. Then and only then will we have a hope to avoid hell on earth.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tell us more, Mr PM

Tell us more, Mr PM

In distancing himself and his Government from the police abduction of businessman Brent Thomas as determined by evidence before the court, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has opened up a new can of worms. According to him, he has since discovered that “on at least half a dozen occasions, similar operations have taken place”.

Mass exodus of Trinis?

Mass exodus of Trinis?

A good friend of mine swears there is a mass exodus of bright young professionals from Trini­dad, many of them with their families; their destination of choice, Canada, which they see as a vast country with countless opportunities.

Go green, Trinbago

Go green, Trinbago

For the last eight years, I have told this administration the unfolding global energy revolution demands all countries embark on development of their renewable energy capacity as the world transitions from fossil fuels. Most nations have been moving in that direction led by the top four—China, the US, India and the European Union. In our region, Central America has developed a “Renewable Energy Roadmap”, with Costa Rica already close to having almost 100 per cent of its electricity from renewables.

Do we want to go there?

Do we want to go there?

As long ago as 2007, readers of this column were introduced to the phrase “breakdown of ordered legal control in the face of anarchy or banditry” as I began my predictions about where we were headed.

As I explained, the phrase belongs to Prof HLA Hart, who was a famous professor of jurisprudence and a legal philosopher. It is part of an exposition that a situation akin to a revolution or coup d’état occurs when bandits have gained sufficient control of areas of a country because they have been permitted ade­quate room to operate with impunity and to become sovereign in some areas—and that is the direction in which we have been heading.

When chickens come home

When chickens come home

We all know the idiom “chic­­kens come home to roost”, which means the consequences of wrongdoing always catch up with the wrongdoer. In the past two weeks, this expression has materialised in our country.

A promise to my dear father

A promise to my dear father

The one-year death anniversary of my father, Mr Fazil Mohammed, is nearing. He died at the young age of 59. My father never appeared to be a sickly man, he only ever took out one toe and that was in February 2021. He was a strong, willing and loving father to myself and my other three siblings.