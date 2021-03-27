In his important 1967 essay “Independent Thought and Caribbean Freedom”, Lloyd Best urged the region’s intellectual elite to not become trapped in the ideology and thinking of either the Marxists or the Western countries.
That advice is valid and hugely relevant today as the Chinese and the Americans stake out ground in what is fundamentally an ideological battle for hearts and minds around the world. The initial salvos between America’s Antony Blinken and China’s Wang Yi a few days ago reverberated around the world.
The Americans have a distinct advantage in this regard. We who live in the West have been socialised by movies, television and extensive social, educational and cultural contacts to view Western values as superior and, conversely, the ideas and values of Eastern societies as alien, inferior, exotic or wrong.
In the case of African societies, their philosophies and world view are not even recognised as such. In the cinemas, we cheered when John Wayne and Audie Murphy decimated the “wild” (savage) native Americans, as we enjoyed watching Bonanza and Maverick on our television sets in the 1960s; we cheered as the Mexicans were cut down with Gatling guns as their land was stolen to become the states of Texas and California. We shrugged at the atrocities of the Americans in Vietnam because it was allegedly to fight the evil of “communism”, and we shook our heads when we learned of the internment of Japanese Americans during WWII.
Our consciousness, stirred by the experiences of West Indians in WWI, grew quickly in the 1940s and 1950s. Eric Williams’s Capitalism and Slavery opened our eyes and we began the project of writing and re-writing our own histories, documenting our ancestors’ struggle against slavery and colonialism. CLR James’s Black Jacobins painted Haiti in new light. Our ire, though, was directed at British colonialism. The Americans were never seen as colonisers. But Martin Luther King Jr, Marcus Garvey and our own Kwame Ture (Stokely Carmichael) raised our consciousness about systemic racism in the United States. The scales fell from our eyes as we read of US Supreme Court decisions in Dred Scott and Plessy v Ferguson (segregation), and of the Tuskegee “experiment”.
Joining African, Spanish, French, Portuguese and English Creoles, Chinese came to live here over 200 years ago; while Indians, Hindu and Muslim, arrived with their culture over 150 years ago. The Syrian-Lebanese arrived a bit later. All became West Indians. Our Creole societies have had to learn to be tolerant, respectful and inclusive—a work still in progress. But it enabled us to more easily embrace the notion that we are all created equal, none better or worse, that it is perfectly okay for different communities to have different religious beliefs and cultural practices, and that what is most important is what we create and share in common.
It is here on the ground of mutual respect, tolerance and “win-win” that the Chinese are pitching their tent in the ideological battle which is just beginning. In challenging the “rules-based” international order, they have asked: who made those rules, when were they made, and in whose interest? In challenging the superiority of Western values, they point out the hypocrisy of the West, from slavery and segregation to George Floyd and attacks on Asian Americans. And might we not add, in respect of the British, the treatment of the “Windrush generation” of West Indians who not only fought alongside Britain in the war (like our own Ulric Cross and many others) but came forward to help rebuild a devastated Britain.
The United States has to come to a reckoning with itself and with its soul as a nation. It has to come to accept that it is now the second largest economy in the world and China will continue to outpace it in decades to come. China has to come to the table in developing countries with open hands and pursue policies and projects that are genuinely “win-win”, and not adopt a posture of cultural superiority and condescension they so revile in the Americans. China claims to have over 50 ethnic groups. It must respect all ethnicities wherever they are encountered, not only those within its own borders. China cannot refuse to participate in and thumb its nose at the Permanent Court of Arbitration acting under the Law of the Sea Convention, since it too would be acting like the USA does in its refusal to accept the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court.
As this battle for hearts and minds is engaged, we in the Caribbean would be wise not to jump into or remain stuck in any one camp. We need to be clear about where our economic and commercial interests lie and which policies and initiatives of both these super-powers will better serve our interests. We are uniquely placed, culturally and socially, to engage both East and West, as well as a rising Africa.
Thucydides’ trap is not inevitable, and among the factors that could help avert military conflict between the USA and China is precisely the response of the other 190 countries that co-inhabit the planet and account for a majority of its population. We can assert that we will not choose sides in any new contrived “Cold War”, but we will work to reform an international order where we all have a part in writing the new rules with the United Nations charter at its core.
—Terrence Farrell is a former
deputy governor of the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago.