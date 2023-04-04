When expressing pain is not enough

On Sunday morning many of us awoke to the tragic news that mother of three Kemba Morris and her eight-year-old daughter, Zaya, had perished in a fire at their Siparia home.
As if that were not enough, we also learnt there was no response to the distress call from the nearby Siparia Fire Station because it had no available fire appliance and instead had to wait on one to come from Penal—at least 25 minutes’ drive away.
Residents said it took approximately 40 minutes before firefighters arrived at the scene.
No one can say with certainty whether it would have made a difference to the eventual outcome, but what one can accept is that the situation is untenable and unfortunate.
As expected, the loss has led to anger, with Morris’s husband laying blame for her death and that of her eight-year-old daughter on what he called the “incompetence” of first responders and the authorities who are supposed to provide life- and property-saving resources.
“That is how they do things here in Trinidad. When you call the police, they don’t have a vehicle in the station. When you call the fire services, they have no water,” said Morris’s husband, Brandon, in an interview with the Express.
In a country so full of grief, where a day rarely goes without the hearts of some family being pierced by their loved ones being murdered, this one moved Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to say on his Facebook page that it was “another painful day for all of us”. Rowley said his heart went out to the family, and pledged to “continue to improve our ability and infrastructure to minimise the frequency of such occurrences”.
The Prime Minister said citizens should review their construction designs to allow for escape in an emergency.
“Sadly, burglar-proofing is essential in our world... Given the dreadful repeat of this tragedy, now may be a good time to review all our individual situations to allow for improvements without compromising the security aspects of the locked bars,” he said.
It is good of the Prime Minister to show compassion to the grieving family. As leader of the country, often in times of pain, T&T looks to him and his Government to show they care. It is, in some ways, no different when the country faces disastrous floods or other natural events like earthquakes or a hurricane.
What the country does not need, however, is a sense that the words of our leaders mean little, that it is a kind of mamaguy, a kind of smartmanism designed to avoid outrage, said with no real meaning.
I do not know, nor will I pretend to have a sense about how Dr Rowley truly feels about things. I can only judge from his present and past action, and match them against his words.
The reality is that the Prime Minister cannot, and from what he has said, be surprised by the lack of equipment in the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service.
In April 2022 there was the crisis of breathing apparatus and in the usual cavalier, almost buffoon-like approach, the Minister of National Security dismissed the concerns, saying there are always things in place for other fire stations to cover others in cases of emergency.
There was a similar response from Minister Fitzgerald Hinds to MP for Mayaro Rushton Paray’s question on the Rio Claro Fire Station, which is in a similar situation with no fire appliance.
Hinds’ response came after Persad’s supermarket in Rio Claro almost burned down even though the fire station is less than a minute’s drive away.
Luckily, Persad’s quickly mobilised water trucks to help contain the blaze while waiting the 20 minutes for the Mayaro Fire Station to respond and the 45 minutes for assistance from Princes Town. It goes without saying if there was a fire from Guayaguayare to Manzanilla at that same time, it would have been good luck to those residents.
So the Prime Minister knows fully well and he also knows that while his Government could find money for everything it considers important and declare a $1-billion surplus, the few millions it will take to get the Fire Service in good shape is not a priority.
This is one of the reasons people have increasingly lost confidence in politicians because, as the people in East Port of Spain know, the report into the riots will not see the light of day and we are only good at responding in the moment, at a time of crisis.
It is a great tragedy that this family has been pained in this way, and the temerity to suggest that it is about the burglar proofing is to completely miss the central point that citizens have had to all but barricade themselves into their homes, invest in CCTV cameras, put curfews on themselves, fence their yards, invest in attack dogs, all in an effort to avoid becoming another statistic in the country.
Have we not seen that the failure to act on crime has damaged the society to the extent that we are unable to get our best talent on the field as the young men and women along the Corridor increasingly do not play sport?
Do you think it is by accident that the schools in depressed communities no longer dominate the major sports and the kings of secondary school football and cricket are the so-called prestige schools?
These are admittedly anecdotal observations, but that must also be the kind of work The University of the West Indies and UTT should do.
So, Prime Minister, it is nice to hear your concern. Let us hear now how much money is going to be allocated in the mid-year review for the purchase of appliances for the Fire Service.
We look forward for the tender document.
—Author Curtis Williams is managing editor of the ‘Express’.