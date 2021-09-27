One crisis management scenario I typically take executive trainees through is how to react to their company going from fielding 50 calls a day, to taking 200 calls in an hour, throughout the day, when a crisis hits.
That traffic increase can immobilise a company’s public-facing operation. It would typically follow a sudden, big news event that had the potential to do serious reputational harm.
If it’s a huge story, it could be media from all over the world calling to get reaction. They could ignore the deluge, but that could mean missing out on important business-related calls. Throwing the baby out with the bathwater.
Besides, ignorance doesn’t work; it makes things worse. “Feed the beast,” I’d counsel them, and devise a crisis management solution that does so in a way that’s honest, straight, effective and understands and is respectful of journalistic needs. It’s not easy, but ignoring the hungry beast isn’t an option.
For journalists working to deadlines, phone calls are still quickest and the preferred go-to for instant reaction on hot, just-landed stories. They still do reach out by email or on social media channels such as Facebook, but for speed, nothing beats picking up the phone.
Marketing departments love viral, but the type of viral media they wouldn’t be so keen on is the deluge faced by companies engulfed by a crisis. Imagine an individual being subjected to such a bad viral deluge.
Two weeks ago, a friend and former colleague at Guardian Media was. I’m not going to make her life more difficult or optimise her online searchability by mentioning her name.
She was doxxed by a celebrity angered by her approach to the celeb’s family, and was cyberbullied by a section of the star’s millions of social media followers. She was bombarded by abusive calls to her mobile phone. She had to turn it off and disable her social media accounts, albeit temporarily.
Big companies find it hard to cope with a non-abusive deluge. The reporter had to handle a harsh, sustained, and abusive torrent directed at her, an individual. Her name remains social media viral. Twitter removed the tweet that blasted out her phone number, but other abusive content still resides there. Enter the first five letters of her name into its search engine, and it autofills all of it.
I’m not an expert at psychological assessment, but that is probably psychologically damaging. In a case like that, a newsroom should allow the employee time off. And her HR department should consider (if it hasn’t already) expert psychological support.
Guardian Media’s response in support of its employee “in the legitimate pursuit of a story that has both local and international interest” was well-crafted. So was the response from Sheila Rampersad, the outgoing president of the Media Association of Trinidad & Tobago (MATT).
“Celebrity gangsterism” and “textbook cyberbullying and intimidation,” was how Rampersad described the attacks.
“While (the celeb) may be justified in calling for scrutiny of the journalist’s methods – that is, stoking the fears of an ordinary citizen caught, through no action of his own, in the maelstrom of an international story – the rapper’s doxxing and cussing are extreme reactions,” she added.
A new MATT team under the leadership of Ira Mathur, the excellent, seasoned journalist and columnist for T&T Guardian, looks poised to take over. I’d recommend that they give consideration to engaging news houses in making psychological, PTSD-type support available to journalists who may need it. This is where we are in modern journalism, in which a journalist’s critics – some bad faith and ill-intentioned – have much more ammunition and a much bigger battlefield than an acerbic letter to the editor.
Celebrity-led doxxing is rare, as is the volume of the online attacks against the GM journalist. But could journalists who regularly get subjected to other forms of online abuse, or who have witnessed the aftermath of horrific and tragic events, be in need of some milder form of it? Something to consider.
In online pile-ons today, casual cruelty is one of the main currencies. Consider the story of Justine Sacco, a PR executive. A few days before Christmas 2013, Sacco was intransit at Heathrow Airport and in a chirpy mood, firing off a string of casually racist tweets that she thought were cheekily humourous. Then just before boarding a flight to Cape Town, she tweeted this…
“Going to Africa. Hope I don’t get AIDS. Just kidding. I’m white!”
I was browsing twitter shortly after she sent that, and watched the indignation grow. What added drama to the story was that Sacco didn’t know that her tweet was going viral. She’d be airborne for 11 hours. Even her employers reacted.
“This is an outrageous, offensive comment. Employee in question currently unreachable on an intl flight”, said they. Ominous.
The hashtag #HasJustineLandedYet trended. Her twitter followers count exploded (rarely a good sign). She landed eventually. And the first sign of someone getting hit by a cyber truck is their deleting their profile.
I lived in London then, and this twitter feeding frenzy built up through the night. Did I go to sleep? No, I stayed up late for a sign that she had landed, and was able to see that she’d gone viral. Curiosity took hold. I had a peep at her LinkedIn profile. Shame on me. I didn’t comment on twitter, but I was indirectly complicit in watching someone experience the bad part of going viral.
The author is a media consultant. He can be contacted via his website, oringordon.com