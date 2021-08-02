The English philosopher John Stuart Mill has an often misattributed 1867 quote about the dangers of failing to stop ill-intentioned actions. “Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends, than that good men should look on and do nothing.”
The amended quote is, “the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing”.
Two recent examples of that moral dereliction of duty are Guyana and the United States. Last year two presidents who’d clearly lost elections tried, to different degrees and in different ways, to overturn the results and illegitimately stay in office. Donald Trump’s attempts to subvert democracy went on longer, were more egregious and were more sustained than David Granger’s in Guyana. But one common theme is how easily they carried others with them.
The government of Guyana’s President, Irfaan Ali, was one year old yesterday. Ali’s assumption of office came five months after the elections on March 2, 2020. That vote itself occurred a year later than it should have.
Let’s rewind. By one vote, the opposition had succeeded in passing a no-confidence motion against the David Granger-led government a week before Christmas 2018. The governing coalition, APNU+AFC held 33 seats to the Opposition 32, but one of its members, Charrandass Persaud, dramatically defected. Under the constitution, that should have triggered an election within 90 days, and the government should have resigned. It didn’t.
In a sign of things to come, the coalition went to court, arguing that the 33 who voted “yes” were not the required majority of the 65 members. The case went all the way to Guyana’s supreme court, the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), and the government lost. In June 2019, the CCJ affirmed the validity of the NCM and ruled that Persaud had cast a valid vote.
It also ruled that Granger had illegally installed retired justice James Patterson as head of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom). Patterson hadn’t prepared Gecom for snap elections, as the NCM constitutionally obliged him to do. His eventual successor as chair of Gecom, retired justice Claudette Singh, herself needed many more months to get ready. Eventually, bureaucratically laboriously, and nine months after the CCJ ruling, Guyanese went to the polls in March the following year.
I don’t begrudge the government its right to explore whatever judicial options it thought it had, even if the argument that 34 votes were required for an “absolute majority” was a wholly invented legal bar that wasn’t in the constitution.
However, they had to have known within days of the elections that they’d lost. The smaller partners within the coalition, which included the Working People’s Alliance and Alliance for Change, failed to perform their Jiminy Cricket role—act as the conscience of the main partner, the rebranded PNC, which had a history of electoral malpractice.
The AFC government ministers in particular should have registered conscientious objections to plain attempts to nullify a legitimate election and remain in power. The only one who did, Hans Gaskin, is Granger’s son-in-law. Christmas dinner at the Grangers/Gaskins must have been interesting. If the silence of the meek coalition lambs was bad, their vocally justifying Granger’s attempt was worse. Some will never recover their reputations.
Lifelong friends and people I respect amplified the coalition’s increasingly implausible stories. Facebook became a cesspool of far-out conspiracies and illogical arguments in support of the outcome they desired. A few willing to acknowledge that their team had lost were nonetheless totally fine with Granger retaining power.
Caricom chairs Mia Mottley of Barbados and Ralph Gonsalves of St Vincent and the Grenadines, who helped to steer Guyana through its recount and away from the abyss, became objects of scorn and abuse. The political tribalness was amazing to watch. In debunking rank stupidness, I lost a few friends on social media.
This brings us neatly to Donald Trump, who, until Facebook and Twitter removed him from their platforms, was the master at cultivating conspiracy, lies and disinformation online among his followership.
In February I wrote here about Trump’s venality in trying to change the outcome of the November 2020 elections. He had phoned the man responsible for elections in Georgia, telling him to find one vote more than the number by which he’d fallen short in the state. In the past week, documents made public show that Trump’s criminal interference was far worse than that. He’d pressed top Justice Department officials to declare the election “corrupt”. That is using a typically independent part of the government for personal electoral advantage. The plan was to then use another, Congress, to overturn the will of the majority of voters. It’s stunning stuff.
Trump has survived two impeachments. It has a high bar—two thirds of the senate must vote for conviction. The Democrats didn’t have the votes. Impeachment is a political process. The courts of law are another matter. He must be tried for his attempts to subvert democracy.
Channelling Mill, some of Trump’s enablers in Congress such as Jim Jordan, Elise Stefanik and Matt Gaetz are clearly not good men or women. But many others who excuse and choose to close their eyes to the fact that Biden won do not rise to the level of terribleness of that trio. They are average Joes and Jeans. They are our uncle, and someone we know and like. They’re the vital ingredient in the success of ill-intentioned men.
