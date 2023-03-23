When religious rhetoric isn’t enough

I’ll say from the outset that this column is not a diatribe against religion. Still, at some point, a line must be drawn to separate faith and action. My various articles in the past years that focus on LGBTQ equality as a human rights issue have usually touched on the all-too-frequent counter-argument against this human rights issue, that “God made Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve”, and “That is why God burned down Sodom and Gomorrah”. In an attempt to mask the inability to provide a substantial argument, we sometimes resort to the spiritual because it gives us comfort. Another way to look at it, however, is that arguments such as these are a convenient way to defer responsibility and redirect the spotlight on a spiritual being whose presence we’ve been taught to “just believe in”.
Earlier this month, and most recently last week, two instances involving Archbishop Jason Gordon and Commissioner of Police (CoP) Erla Harewood-Christopher revealed what appears to be our default position and the dangers of religious rhetoric when it comes to matters of national importance, be it our avoidance of LGBTQ rights or our inability to control an out-of-control crime rate. Our default position on issues such as these takes us deeper into a lack of accountability and further away from finding solutions.
On a radio programme, the Eye of Dependency, Archbishop Gordon was asked to comment on Pope Francis’ words concerning homosexuality. Pope Francis, after a visit to South Sudan, condemned the criminalisation of homosexuality there and worldwide for being “an injustice”. Archbishop Gordon, however, maintained what has always been his default position, as you would expect of a man of the cloth, by denouncing homosexuals as sinners. “Hate the sin and not the sinner,” Gordon added—another often-cited phrase by those of the faith. During the programme, Gordon went on to say that sodomy—a biblically-derived word from the fictional city of Sodom—was “absolutely wrong” and an “immoral act”. Instead of addressing the unjust criminalisation of homosexuality and the barriers to equal opportunities faced by LGBTQ communities, Archbishop Gordon went in the other direction. He deferred responsibility to speak out against the historical criminalisation of homosexuality and instead argued for what he considered as an inherent immorality of homosexual desire.
The continued attempts by our religious leaders and institutions to prevent LGBTQ communities from being recognised as people deserving of a basic right to be not labelled as immoral and their actions as sinful take us further away from a collective nation-building project.
Compare the Archbishop’s response with that of Commissioner Harewood-Christopher. Last week, the CoP addressed members of the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce. She admitted the murder rate is “a bit beyond” the capabilities of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS). A fair and honest admission. No doubt, the CoP inherited something of a raw deal when she was appointed. Last year broke all the wrong records—the most notable of which was the homicide rate, which surpassed 600 murders for the first time in our nation’s history. Harewood-Christopher’s appointment marked a significant moment in history for being the first woman CoP. However, history doesn’t seem to be changing with the religious rhetoric used.
At the meeting with the Chaguanas chamber, Harewood-Christopher explained that because the TTPS lacked resources, the nation needed to rally behind a “superior being”. The kind of false comfort provided by religious faith that I have already described is apparent here. What is worse is that in the case of Archbishop Gordon, religious rhetoric perpetuates divisiveness between those who see themselves as morally better than others because of a certain sexual orientation. In Harewood-Christopher’s case, however, the false comfort and deference of responsibility to God has an even greater consequence that involves an inability to control crime. This inability subtly reveals itself during every “National Day of Prayer” which has the same efficacy as the “National Applause Initiative”—a tribute during the Covid-19 pandemic that encouraged citizens to loudly applaud frontline workers because applause is what they needed, not better working conditions and better pay.
Call me a heathen, but what Harewood-Christopher refers to as “an evil [that] has spread over the land” is not evil at all. To label crime as an act of evil suggests that people commit wrongdoing because they lack religious guidance and, therefore, divine intervention is needed as an actual solution. The problem with this argument and conclusion is that it completely deflects attention away from the action that is actually required. It is an all-too-easy and comfortable position to hold that criminality is a moral problem that can be solved through prayer, in the same way that homosexuality is a moral act that can only be overcome through a connection with God.
What we need is a change in perspective that people do not commit crimes because they are possessed by evil but because of wide-ranging social, economic, psychological, inequitable and environmental factors. The sooner we can focus on the lived realities, not spiritual unseen, is the sooner tangible action can be taken. At this point, our country needs a whole more than just prayers.
—Jarrel De Matas is a PhD candidate and teaching associate, Department of English, College of Humanities and Fine Arts, University of Massachusetts, Amherst.