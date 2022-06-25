When rot reigns...

Ralph Maraj___Use

The degradation of high office continues. Another attorney general is under a cloud. Reginald Armour, SC, has been disqualified from the Piarco airport corruption matter by a Miami court which rejected his sworn affidavit that he was a “junior lawyer”, “limited to minimal legal research and taking notes” when he acted on behalf of defendants in the case.

On Thursday, his application for an expedited hearing of his appeal was also disqualified. Earlier, facing persistent calls for his dismissal, the AG had confessed to a lapse of memory when he swore to being just a “junior counsel”. “How could any attorney not recall his involvement and contributions to one of the biggest legal matters in this country’s history?” asked a Guardian editorial. Armour says he made no effort to correct the record because the opportunity was never afforded him!

It has all left questions over the country’s new attorney general. There are other concerns, including inaction on procurement and changing positions on the Privy Council. One hopes this is not a continuing reign of rot in the AG’s office. His predecessor had been infamous for, among several things, recusing himself 37 times between 2015 and 2020 from cabinet discussions pertaining to his or his family’s properties, one of which earned him and his spouse the “unconscionable” state rent of over $23 million in three years. Another minister of this cabinet reportedly outdid that record and recused himself 57 times in the same period.

Now yet another minister has come into degrading focus. What a mess! At the top! This individual was reportedly prohibited from registering for a Master’s degree programme—not because of any mistake or oversight, as claimed, but for plagiarism, “the most serious crime you can commit in academia”, says former lecturer Patrick Watson; and “akin to murder in academia”, says another. And there is more. The minister is reported to be the subject of a “Special Branch police report probing allegations of land grabbing, contract corruption and gang links”.

What a cabinet! And there’s still more—another minister is yet to explain walking into a bank with almost $145,000 in cash instead of a manager’s cheque, the money apparently stuffed in a handbag to conduct transactions, but without a verifiable explanation of the source of funds.

An old political friend in conversation last week said all these developments endorse my recent article that “the real rot is at the top” in this country. Can the Prime Minister save the day? Dr Keith Rowley’s track record in doing the right thing is uninspiring. When he badly wanted Gary Griffith not to be re-appointed police commissioner, Rowley visited President’s House and interrupted the constitutional process of the merit list of candidates going to the Parliament, precipitated the collapse of the Police Service Commission (PolSC) and did irreparable harm to the Office of the President.

And when the Law Association recommended the prime minister invoke Section 137 of the Constitution for an independent tribunal to investigate allegations of misconduct against the Chief Justice, a position supported by reputable regional counsel and three appeal court judges, Rowley went on his trademark extreme offensive, thundering to party faithful: “I work for the people of T&T, not for the Law Association! We will ignore them totally.”

Protected by the political directorate, the CJ himself took to sharing “Blows” and “Licks for all”, announced newspaper front pages. It all suggested an incestuous rot reigning at the top.

We also had the “fake oil scandal” involving the A&V company, owned by the prime minister’s close friend, which had invoiced state-owned Petrotrin $84 million for oil “inconsistent with the volume received”. Arbitration produced a very questionable ruling in A&V’s favour which both Petrotrin’s lawyer, Deborah Peake, SC, and former chairman Wilfred Espinet were strongly convinced should be appealed. But Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd, successor to Petrotrin, under a new chairman, private lawyer to the prime minister, decided not to appeal. Instead, it agreed to pay $120 million to A&V and give the company a new ten-year production contract as settlement.

Many say “the rot at the top” means the spreading swampland of decay has reached the highest levels in Trinidad and Tobago. When, in politics, selfishness, hypocrisy, greed, lies and repeated betrayals reign, what driving compassion and commitment can there be to deliver people from conditions that destroy their chances for fulfilment?

Today’s soullessness suggests those in power are themselves in decay. Why else, for the last seven years, would they have done little or nothing to arrest society’s decline, abundantly evident in the unspeakable degeneracy of child abuse, horrific levels of domestic violence, epidemic of teenage pregnancy, foreboding violence of pupil hooliganism, and an alarming escalating murder rate?

Four years ago, in assessing a Rowley cabinet, I wrote: “The rot spreads when there is no guiding centre. Without a high purpose, a motivating force, emptiness pervades life and work. The fundamental problem with this administration is no central, compelling vision. No centre.” Imprecations rather than inspiration come from on high. When rot reigns, what hope can there be for a nation in very deep trouble?

