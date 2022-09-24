Last week, the shooting to death of the two security guards, Jeffery Peters and Jerry Stuart, and the four bandits reminded me of Mahatma Gandhi’s quote, “The future depends on what we do in the present.” It is highly disingenuous to wring our hands and bemoan the state of our nation. We wrote the script. When we failed to do what should be done, what kind of life did we expect?
How many of us remember the name “Bert Clarke”? The 59-year-old security supervisor with Sentinel Security, who died on the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway in 2013? We have forgotten him at our peril and landed in last week’s bloodbath. Mr Clarke lost his life when the van in which he was travelling was rammed from behind by a Ford Ranger. That loss was the largest in the cash-in-transit business—$17 million! Police believed that military operatives were involved. Sentinel, a serial offender yet a favourite of the banks, went out of business shortly afterwards. In that murder, 50 shells were discovered. That number is half of the count from last week. In the supreme understatement of 2014, Larry Nath, then-president of the Bankers Association, said, “It is unfortunate, as it resulted in a loss of life, and I think it is a tragedy.” What may be said now?
What did we do to honour the life of Bert Clarke? In a nutshell, we carried on as though he represented collateral damage. The signs of wanton carelessness were always there. President of the Estate Police Association Edison Munroe said then that his organisation had written to Sentinel on the issue several times and added, “This is not the first time this has happened... It has been going on for years.” (Guardian, November 2013.)
The private security industry hires three times the number of persons employed in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service. Having outsourced security, we persistently ignore the financial interests and profits that derive from the country’s environment of pervasive and protracted insecurity. Who benefits from our frustration? Perversely, these murders will be good for the private security business.
The industry leadership does not balance the business risk with the profit, so the front-line staff pays the costs. Customers and security companies combine to squeeze the guards. Our legislators are complicit. The protections afforded to other employees are absent in this industry. This industry’s 1995 Minimum Wage Order strips the employees of many fundamental rights. Disrespect is the name of the game.
Who works as a security guard? Compare this description by Mr Clarke’s daughter to those made last week: “My father was the kindest man I know. God-fearing, loving. A devoted husband and a dedicated father. He always worked hard and always provided for his children. He ensured that his family was not wanting for anything. My father always said no one wanted to do security work because the pay was too small, but it was enough for him to raise his family and put his three children through school.” Honest people are scraping to make ends meet.
In 2013, Mr Munroe of the Estate Police Association said, “some security companies (are) using ‘ancient’ equipment and vehicles which caused officers to be easy targets” for bandits. He also said officers should receive more intensive training. They are putting officers’ lives at serious risk.” Has anything changed? Who cares?
Why do we allow two “security experts” to be interviewed to assert that the officers could not be saved with armoured vehicles? That narrative suits the rich and powerful, at the expense of the poor worker. Are Amalgamated and G4S wasting money with their armoured vans? Have these experts declared their potential conflict of interest or expertise in this business speciality?
In the early days, cash-in-transit vehicles had two compartments—passenger and cargo. Why are all three guards now in one cabin? Where have the automatic deadbolts, which were operable only from the inside, to stall the theft gone? Could the pick-up take the weight of the cash collected and still be nimble? Does anyone viewing the ambush footage believe that the guards were well-trained? Did the lack of standards in the industry and its profit-maximisation drive enable the murder of the two hapless guards? Is it acceptable to insure the cash in transit, but not consider the lives involved? The cost of the funerals does not cover the cost of destroyed lives for the families.
Are we serious about removing the temptation for crime? These security companies work around the clock, transporting millions of dollars in crowded streets and shopping areas. A review of the debate in Parliament over the years shows the comical approach to providing industry oversight.
As King Austin sings, “I see a frightened humanity, a sad and confused society/ And it saddens me. How shall it be in time to come?/ Can this world withstand this constant misuse and abuse by the hands of man/ As they try to shape this world in a way to fit in with all their plans?”
Time to stand up!
—Noble Philip
