This year’s Notting Hill Carnival coincided with the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the passenger ship, the Empire Windrush, at Tilbury Docks in Essex on the lower Thames, where the famous river flows east out of London on its way to the sea.
About forty kilometres west of Tilbury, upriver on the Thames’s north bank, is the part of west London from which the Notting Hill carnival takes its name. Europe’s biggest street party had been expected to attract two million people over Sunday and Monday. The carnival climaxed with the big, signature costume and float parade on the August Bank Holiday Monday (yesterday) – the last Monday in August, and the official end of the British summer.
The unpredictable British weather has made that seasonal milestone merely symbolic. September can bring days that are alternately hot and chilly; a taste of the departed summer cheek by jowl with a taste of the upcoming autumn. Some days brought all of the weathers. The daylight hours get shorter. The twilights are gorgeous, and make way, by October, for the gloom and more consistent chill of autumn. That was my favourite time of the year. No matter how hot the day was at the start, it was wise to walk with a light jacket – slung over shoulder or tied to waist.
There was nothing informal about the way that the immigrants aboard the passenger cruise liner the Empire Windrush presented themselves on arrival on June 21, 1948. It was high summer, but the passengers were resplendent in suit and tie for the men, and formal dresses for the women.
From the BBC: “According to the National Archives, which holds the ship’s passenger list, there were 1,027 people on board. Several hundred passengers were Jamaican, but others arrived from islands including Trinidad, St Lucia, Grenada and Barbados.”
“These travellers – and those on other ships which came to the UK until 1971 – became known as the Windrush generation. Many had served in the British armed forces in World War Two.”
The war lasted from 1939 to 1945, and Britain needed rebuilding when it was over. The colonies represented a good source of labour. In terms of the labour demand in the importing country and the promise of a better life for those embarking on the journey, there were slight echoes of Indian indentureship a century earlier.
The parallel is significant in more ways than one. The face of the Windrush generation that the British public mostly sees is African Caribbean, but the migrants were from many of the component parts of the Caribbean mix.
The Windrush story turned out to be bittersweet. Many of the migrants have gone on to have successful lives. Caribbean nurses made an outsized contribution to developing and improving the public health system, the National Health Service (NHS).
The migrants integrated well with British society, but gleefully and willingly failed the Tebbit Test when West Indies cricketers toured England. Norman Tebbit, a Conservative politician, felt strongly that properly assimilated West Indians needed to support England at cricket. His was a loyalty test.
In “Cricket Lovely Cricket” in 1950, Lord Beginner sang, “they gave the crowd plenty fun, the second test the West Indies won… with those little pals of mine, Ramadhin and Valentine.”
The Indo-Trinidadian Sonny Ramadhin and the Afro-Jamaican Alfred Valentine, who flummoxed England’s cricketers with their crafty spin bowling, couldn’t have captured Windrush representation better.
Other migrants never quite fit in. Dozens, who had come mainly from Jamaica, were controversially deported by the Home Office in 2018. Others had their passports confiscated and lost jobs and even homes. The Conservative government had tightened migration regulations without considering the unique circumstances of a large number of Windrush migrants. The fallout led to the resignation of Amber Rudd as Home Secretary.
Others were greeted by racist vitriol and incidents such as faeces shoved through their letterboxes. The Windrush story is one of both pain and gain.
There were high concentrations of Caribbean migrants in places such as Brixton in south London and Notting Hill in the west. Both became gentrified – Notting Hill far more so – when developers realised that the area, with its beautifully preserved Victorian townhouses, was a real estate goldmine.
The forerunner to the carnival was a Caribbean-flavoured cultural event held at St Pancras town hall in central London in 1959. The driving force behind it was Trinidadian human rights activist Claudia Jones. East London-born Notting Hill resident and social worker Rhaune Laslett took things a step further, with a street festival in 1966.
Laslett wanted to bring some colour to a then run-down part of London and unite the migrant communities – Caribbean, Irish and others. Today, most of the posh inhabitants of Notting Hill go away for the long weekend; not unlike Trinis who disdain the Trinidad carnival for reasons ranging from religion, dislike of the near nudity, deafness-inducing music and rivers of stale pee on their fence the morning after. An increasing number of Notting Hill residents stay to enjoy the spectacular view from their windows, front porches and balconies. Some make a little money by charging for toilet use.
I haven’t stopped by the carnival in many years, but I get the strong sense that it has become less of a decidedly Caribbean festival and more of a British and European one over the years. That’s a good thing. It fulfilled a key promise of the Windrush movement… assimilation into the mother country.
The author is a media consultant. Details at oringordon.com