The Government has been doing a remarkable job in the management of the nation’s response to the crisis being perpetrated by the COVID-19 virus, especially its institution of containment measures in anticipation of the spread of infections, and it fully deserves the kudos it has been attracting from all strata of our society.
A significant feature of its management is the use not only of the Prime Minister and ministers responsible for the ministries of Health, National Security, Social Development and Family Services, Communications and Finance in the continuous provision of information and policy to the population, who are all politicians, but also of experts (and technocrats) in the Ministry of Health.
Dr Rowley and his chosen ministers, all of whom are no doubt resourced by other ministers working behind the scenes, have to account to the people for their governance by virtue of being directly elected by their constituencies and/or appointed to office by the President. They therefore have a political agenda. But the medical experts are, or ought to be, professionals and therefore motivated by the science and ethics of their professions and not by a political agenda.
In respect of the last observation, I think Drs Roshan Parasram and Michelle Trotman have been shining in their representations on the COVID-19 matters and are accordingly veritable assets to the nation.
They brought the logic and dispassion of science to the containment discourse, and made me confident in the information they and the Government were putting out. The quality of their contribution made me look around for their specialist colleagues from Finance and Social Development.
Surely the latter experts were needed when Finance Minister Colm Imbert presented his billion-dollar package of reliefs, just as Drs Parasram and Trotman have been needed to offer technical information on COVID-19 as a complement to the offerings from Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh?
Minister Imbert is a knowledgeable and experienced minister, but in the matter of providing the required technical explanations for the relief measures in the package he could have gained further credibility from experts in his ministry brought out to explain the choice of measures and the rejection of competing ones.
I am going to make the assumption that the foremost financial problem that is upon us at this time is a cash flow problem. Small businesspeople that depend on weekly takings, and taxi drivers, transporters, TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) operators, and self-employed innovators that depend on daily takings are experiencing a drying up of their income and a depletion of their reserves as a result of the Government’s containment strategies. COVID-19 and our mitigation strategies are threatening to bankrupt these businesspeople, some of whom employ up to 100 persons. They could do with a direct conditional cash transfer programme to retain their employees.
It would have done wonders for the credibility of the Government if they had an economist or financial expert to explain why the cash transfer programme proposed here is not a critical need in Trinidad and Tobago, especially as other countries, including Jamaica, are introducing similar programmes.
To exacerbate matters, many of the businesses have a significant quarterly tax bill to pay that may include VAT, income taxes, and even the Green Fund Levy (by agreement). Indeed, the Ministry of Finance in a media release of March 26 states as follows:
“The Minister of Finance … wishes to advise all taxpayers that notwithstanding the restrictions on activities that were announced today, the offices of the Board of Inland Revenue will be open on Tuesday March 31, 2020 to allow taxpayers to make quarterly payments of corporation tax and income tax that fall due at the end of the current quarter on that day.’’
Many of these businesses will probably have to close if they pay the taxes now. They desperately need a deferral until the crisis is over. And they will need not only a deferral but also a reduction of the tax rate.
Again, Jamaica is one of the countries that have offered small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) both a moratorium and a tax cut. They are either freeing up current government balances to cover the cash transfer and/or are borrowing to do so.
The Government probably does not favour this solution to the problem, but if that is the case an economics or finance expert would have been able to credibly discuss the available options and show why the Jamaica option is disfavoured.
In the package, the government is concerned about preserving jobs in the public sector, which is vital. But if the economy is to exist after the crisis, the government has to be guided by an appropriate conception of employment that includes the paid employees in the private sector, the self-employed without employees, and the self-employed with employees. It must use the business community as a key partner in the job-preservation effort and execute many of the transfers to workers though their current employers, thereby keeping the businesses from bankruptcy for the next three months in the first instance.
As part of Mr Imbert’s consumer audience, I wanted an economics/finance expert to explain why the preservation of SME jobs was not catered for in anticipation of the inevitable economic restoration, but when I looked around I saw none.